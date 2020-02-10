Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0
Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' first NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13). Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s been a few years since we’ve had an obvious No. 1 pick this early in the process, but Burrow is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Going first overall is a fitting capper following one of the greatest college football seasons of all time – 60 touchdown passes, Heisman trophy and a national championship. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
2. Washington — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The bigger need is probably offensive tackle, but you don’t pass up an edge-rushing talent of Young’s caliber to chase a roster hole, especially when Washington is still pretty far away from being competitive. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
3. Detroit Lions — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Ideally, the Lions are able to trade down from this spot, pick up some extra draft equity and still get one of the top defenders on their board. Staying put, the polished and productive interior lineman fills one of Detroit’s biggest needs, which only becomes more glaring if “Snacks” Harrison retires. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: The Giants have established an offensive foundation with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They could add another weapon, in a top wide receiver, but it’s better to start worrying about protecting Jones, who was sacked far too much last season. Wills has proven to be an exceptional pass protector. John Raoux, Associated Press
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: When the Dolphins were unloading pieces last year, the joke was they were tanking for Tua. Guess what, the tank didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t stop the franchise from scoring the Alabama quarterback. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: There are conflicting reports out about the future of Philip Rivers with the franchise. Regardless, he’s 38 and showed declining arm strength last season. The Chargers can’t put off addressing the quarterback position any longer and Herbert, even as the third option in this class, is a solid get. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
7. Carolina Panthers — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: With the bold strokes the Panthers have made this offseason, there’s no discounting the possibility of them trading up for a new franchise quarterback to pair with new coach Matt Rhule. But without a trade, Okudah is the best talent available. Some analysts see the Ohio State cornerback as the position’s best prospect since Jalen Ramsey. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
8. Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Similar to the Giants, the Cardinals are in a position where they need to better protect their investment at quarterback. Even with his exceptional mobility, Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times as a rookie. Thomas has the highest ceiling among right tackles in this draft. John Bazemore, Associated Press
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Not bad to have a potential All-Pro talent fall in your lap at No. 9, but that’s exactly what the Jaguars get in Jeudy, who has drawn comparisons to another former Alabama wideout with the same initials, Julio Jones. Added with breakout star D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook, and you have the makings of a potent young receiving corps. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
10. Cleveland Browns — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. sticks in Cleveland, and there’s still good reason to lean that way, the Browns can address the team’s middling defense with Simmons, a hybrid linebacker/safety who can be deployed a number of ways by new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Becton’s massive frame (listed at 369 pounds) should play better with a balanced offense built around a pocket passer. The Jets desperately need offensive line help after allowing 52 sacks and averaging 3.3 yards per carry last year. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
12. Oakland Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Raiders took a big swing on Antonio Brown last season and whiffed. Lamb might not be Brown, but he has a similar profile as a dynamic playmaker, which is something the Raiders sorely need to add to their passing attack. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Is defensive tackle the Colts’ biggest need? Probably not. But Kinlaw is a special talent with a skill set built on disruption. The defense ranked in the bottom half in pressure rate last season and the explosive interior lineman should provide an immediate boost. Butch Dill, Associated Press
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Jameis Winston has a big arm and is prone to big mistakes. The same could be said about Jordan Love. But a rookie quarterback, who can be groomed by Bruce Arians, will cost significantly less than maintaining the status quo with Winston. Eli Lucero, Associated Press
15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Once you’ve found your quarterback, as the Broncos appear to have done with Drew Lock, it’s a franchise’s responsibility to put him in the best position to succeed. That means surrounding him with talented weapons. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 1 receiver and Ruggs would complement him nicely as a speed option. Butch Dill, Associated Press
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: The Falcons’ pass rush continues to be dismal, ranking in the bottom five in sacks and pressure rate. Epenesa isn’t a speed-rush guy; a bigger-bodied rusher with heavy hands should be a nice change of pace from Atlanta’s current speed-rush setup. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
17. Dallas Cowboys — Grant Delpit, DB, LSU: The last time Dallas took a defensive back out of LSU in the first round, it didn’t work out, but that shouldn’t prevent them from trying it again. Delpit didn’t have the season many expected, but you can still see why most view him as the best safety in this draft. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
18. Miami Dolphins — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: With their second of three first-round picks, the Dolphins go the value route, taking the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs might not protect the blindside, but whether it’s as a right tackle or a guard, he’s an upgrade up front. Justin Hayworth, Associated Press
19. Oakland Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton comes with some red flags, but since when have the Raiders shied away from risks? He has the size, skill and production to be a solid NFL player, breaking up 14 passes for the Tigers during the team’s championship season. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Two consecutive cornerbacks doesn’t constitute a run, but the Jaguars would be happy to keep Henderson in the state, helping fill the void created when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR , LSU: This probably will be higher than many slot Jefferson, but you don’t put up 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in the SEC without having some serious skill. It’s time to bounce on Nelson Agholor after five disappointing seasons. Danny Karnik, Associated Press
22. Buffalo Bills — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: Chaisson (18) is undoubtably a projection, based on the physical gifts, including his long limbs. He maxed out at 6.5 sacks last season, but there’s some seriously coachable potential, which the Bills are in position to develop. John Amis, Associated Press
23. New England Patriots — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: I refuse to believe Tom Brady wears another NFL uniform, and if that’s the case, the Patriots need to give him some reliable weapons to work the ball to across the middle. Kmet is the best all-around tight end in this class. He’s not Rob Gronkowski, because no one is, but he’s better than what the team ran out on the field last season. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
24. New Orleans Saints — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Michael Thomas is one of the best chain-movers in NFL history, but the Saints’ offense could expand its potential with a speed-and-space complement like Shenault. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
25. Minnesota Vikings — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Vikings need help in the secondary, and McKinney presents better value than the remaining cornerbacks on the board. With his slot experience, he can play a versatile role closer to the line, making for an excellent pairing with perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
26. Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Dolphins had five fewer sacks than any team last season and are in desperate need for some juice off the edge. After missing out on A.J. Epenesa earlier in the round, they are able to grab Weaver, who has an NFL-ready build and averaged double-digit sacks his three seasons with the Broncos. Steve Conner, Associated Press
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Seattle aggressively addressed its pass rush last offseason, signing Ziggy Ansah and trading for Jadeveon Clowney. For the investment, they got 28 sacks. Only Miami was worse. With both Ansah and Clowney headed for free agency, restocking the cupboards appears to be in the cards. Physically gifted and highly productive (15 tackles for loss in 2019), Gross-Matos would kickstart an overhaul. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Ravens patchworked their inside linebacker situation with Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, a pair of capable journeymen, in 2019. Murray is on a different level. Rangy, athletic, yet powerful, he has the potential to be the next in a long line of excellent Baltimore linebackers. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
29. Tennessee Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Titans have a lot to worry about in free agency, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two key figures from the team’s 2019 run. They might not leave enough resources for Logan Ryan, a solid cornerback, but also one about to turn 29 years old. Johnson is a versatile defensive back who tallied six interceptions and 15 pass defenses the past two seasons. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Davante Adams is one of the best in the business, but Green Bay has struggled to find a consistent complement. Allen Lazard had the second-most catches by a receiver last season, with 35. Higgins would strengthen the offense, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied, smooth route runner opposite Adams. Gerry Broome, Associated Press
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The Chiefs offense wins with speed, so why not go that route on defense? Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland aren’t cutting it, while Queen’s stock is surging with his sideline-to-sideline range and quick-read ability. John Bazemore, Associated Press
32. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: We close out the first round with our fifth cornerback. Richard Sherman is still playing at the top of his game, but he turns 32 this offseason. How many years does he realistically have left in the tank? He’s proven to be a willing mentor, and Diggs offers Sherman a chance to impart his wisdom on an eventual replacement. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
    Allen Park — With the NFL offseason upon us and free agency a little more than a month away, we thought it would be a good time to evaluate and rank the Detroit Lions' needs. 

    1. Defensive tackle

    A few short months ago, the interior of the defensive line looked like it would be the strength of Detroit's roster. Instead, injuries wreaked havoc on the group and the team now faces a complete rebuild. 

    A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels are both heading toward free agency, and there's little evidence to suggest re-signing either is in the best interest of the franchise. Robinson performed at a replacement level during his contract year, and even at his best, has been a one-dimensional run-stuffer. And Daniels' body is betraying him. Injuries, primarily to his feet, have limited him to 19 games of subpar production the past two years. 

    On top of those likely departures, Damon Harrison is strongly considering retirement after a string of injuries prohibited him from performing up to the expectations that landed him a contract extension last offseason

    From their top-four a year ago, that would leave the Lions with Da'Shawn Hand, an undoubtedly talented young player who has battled his own injury woes. He missed 13 games last season with elbow and ankle injuries. 

    Without a quality defensive tackle rotation, a team's ability to stop the run and push the pocket on passing downs is severely hampered. The Lions got the bare minimum in quarterback pressure from its group in 2019 and the defense's 4.1 yards per carry allowed was decent, but should be better given the emphasis in that department. 

    2. Interior offensive lineman

    Another player from last year's roster set to be a free agent is Graham Glasgow. Despite earning his upcoming raise with consistent performance and durability, the Lions are reluctant to invest big money in the guard position, meaning he's unlikely to return to Detroit in 2020. 

    Kenny Wiggins, Detroit's top backup the past two years, also has an expiring contract, increasing the size of the void the team must fill. It's possible Beau Benzschawel, an undrafted rookie from a year ago, is ready to plug that backup spot, especially after spending a year working on his ability to play center, but asking him to start is a leap of faith. 

    Don't anticipate the Lions repeating their 2017 plan, when they let Larry Warford walk in favor of T.J. Lang, another high-priced veteran. Creating a competition between a free-agent bargain with experience, like an Oday Aboushi, and a draft pick, seems like the safer bet. 

    3. Cornerback

    Regardless of what the Lions end up doing with Darius Slay, cornerback remains near the top of the offseason shopping list. That said, sorting out the Pro Bowler's long-term future with the franchise should be addressed sooner than later.

    The latest report, from ESPN, is the team is exploring an extension, but if an agreement can't be reached, Slay will be back on the trading block. 

    If the Lions did trade Slay, cornerback arguably becomes Detroit's top offseason need. Amani Oruwariye, a fifth-round pick from last year, flashed some potential in limited work at the end of the season, but there was little opportunity to show he was prepared to handle covering top-tier receiving talent. 

    There's good reason so many early mock draft projections are slotting Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah to Detroit in the first round

    4. Edge defender

    The Lions' starters from a year ago, Trey Flowers and Devon Kennard, were solid, not far from spectacular. Flowers, the prize of last year's free agency class, was as advertised — a fundamentally sound player capable of regularly disrupting the pocket, but light on the ability to rack up sacks. Kennard, meanwhile, made strides with generating pass-rush pressure, but similarly doesn't get home often enough. 

    Some of that inefficiency is related to Detroit's coverage, and some of it is the lack of interior pressure not funneling opposing quarterbacks into the outside rush lanes. Regardless, a team can never have enough disruption from the edges, and the Lions need more depth pieces that can win their one-on-one matchups against offensive tackles, even if their skill set limits their playing time to obvious passing downs. 

    5. Offensive tackle

    The team's top three offensive tackles remain under contract, but left tackle Taylor Decker is entering the final year of his rookie deal, while right tackle Rick Wagner is a potential cap casualty due to his lofty salary not being in line with his recent performance.

    Tyrell Crosby is entering his third season and has been solid as Detroit's swing tackle, adequately backing up both Decker and Wagner. With seven starts under his belt, the Lions likely have a good idea what they have Crosby and could potentially elevate him to a permanent starting job.

    Of course, that scenario still would require the Lions to find a reliable backup, given both Decker and Crosby have injury histories. 

    6. Wide receiver

    Detroit's receiving corps were a bright spot in 2019, but there's growing long-term needs at the position with both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are entering the final years of their current deals.

    The expectation is the team will do everything it can to retain Golladay, a steadily improving foundational piece who led the NFL in touchdown catches last year. Jones, on the other hand, will be 31 years old in 2021 and has finished the past two seasons on injured reserve. That's a trickier negotiation, given how quickly performance can drop off at that stage of a player's career. 

    In the slot, the Lions could run it back with Danny Amendola, who provided a workable 62 catches last season. But he's 34 and would be nothing more than a stopgap solution. 

    Whether it's outside or in the slot, this upcoming draft is loaded with receiving talent. There will be value well beyond the first round, so it's a good year for Detroit to restock its cupboards. 

    7. Safety

    After years of stability, the Lions are in a transition phase at the safety spot. Tracy Walker is still a work in progress, but looks to be the real deal. But outside of him, there's some uncertainty. 

    The team invested a third-round pick in Will Harris last season and he was thrust into a starting role following the surprising midseason trade of Quandre Diggs. Harris didn't look ready, but how many first-year defensive backs are? The experience, however rocky, should prove beneficial going forward. The Lions are in need of some rapid development from the former Boston College standout. 

    Another youngster with promise is C.J. Moore. Undrafted a year ago, the special-teams standout was provided a few small tastes on defense and the coaching staff like his potential. 

    The veteran leader from the room, Tavon Wilson, is a free agent. He's worth bringing back, both because of the example he sets and the versatile role he can play within the defensive scheme. Good luck finding a more instinctive run defender at the position for the cost. 

    8. Punter

    One of the most important parts of special teams, the Lions appear primed to move on from Sam Martin after a seven-year marriage. He was adequate in 2019, statistically bouncing back from a rough two-season stretch, but there are cheaper ways of filling the void. 

    Detroit always could look to draft a replacement on the third day of the draft. The Lions got a long look at two of the top options at the Senior Bowl in Braden Mann and Joseph Charlton. 

    The team also signed two options to future contracts, inking Matt Wile and Jack Fox, who each spent time on the practice squad last season. Wile (Michigan) has the leg up in experience, with 90 punts with good numbers on his NFL resume. His 42.3-yard net average is better than all of one of Martin's seven seasons. 

    9. Linebacker

    The Lions don't need more bodies at linebacker as much as they need better production out of the bodies they've invested in.

    Thus far, the team has not gotten a first-round return out of Jarrad Davis. His professional approach is beyond reproach, but he simply hasn't been good enough in any facet of his positional responsibilities. After a strong finish to the 2018 season, he appeared to be on the upswing, but he took a step back last season, potentially due to a serious ankle injury he suffered in the preseason. 

    Additionally, the team spent a second-round pick on Jahlani Tavai and re-signed Christian Jones to an extension. Because of their size and versatility, both are considered scheme fits. Jones probably is what he is at this point in his career, but there's some real potential with Tavai, who flashed some play-making potential during his rookie season. 

    10. Running back

    Kerryon Johnson's durability remains a serious concern. He's had stints on injured reserve each of his first two seasons and it's fair to ask if he can stay healthy for 16 games. His production also dipped significantly in his second season, but the underlying metrics suggest blocking was the biggest culprit in the drop-off. 

    The silver lining to Johnson's injury last year was the emergence of Bo Scarbrough. A stylistic contrast, his powerful north-south style meshed well with coordinator Darrell Bevell's play-calling down the stretch, to the tune of 4.2 yards per carry. 

    Is the room stable enough to pass over potential upgrades in the draft? Absolutely not. As mentioned, there are durability concerns, and Scarbrough's sample size is too small to imply he should be locked into a 2020 role. Additionally, assuming J.D. McKissic doesn't return, there's a clear need for reliable receiving option to add to the mix. 

    11. Tight end

    T.J. Hockenson is the Lions' future at the tight end position. The 2019 first-round pick showed his abilities with a massive debut performance and now has to establish himself as a consistent threat at this level. Taking advantage of the mentorship recently offered by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez would be a good start. 

    Beyond Hockenson, the Lions are stuck with Jesse James, at least for another year. A disappointing free-agent addition from a year ago, it would cost $3 million more to cut him than keep him for 2020. Therefore, it's the coaching staff's responsibility to find ways to get him more involved in the offense. 

    The third tight end spot is up for grabs. The Lions always could look to bring back Logan Thomas, who did well in the role last year. Another option is last year's seventh-round pick, Isaac Nauta. Special teams contributions likely will be a key factor for whoever earns the job. 

    12. Kicker/long snapper

    Matt Prater remains under contract and there's no reason to change things up. The leg strength is still there, after going 7-8 from 50 yards and beyond last season. 

    As for long snapper, it might be sacrilege to say it aloud, but Don Muhlbach can't play forever. He turns 39 this year, after all. But as long as he feels like he can go, which was what he said after the season, there's no reason for a changing of the guard. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE