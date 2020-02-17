Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' first NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13).
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s been a few years since we’ve had an obvious No. 1 pick this early in the process, but Burrow is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Going first overall is a fitting capper following one of the greatest college football seasons of all time – 60 touchdown passes, Heisman trophy and a national championship.
2. Washington — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The bigger need is probably offensive tackle, but you don’t pass up an edge-rushing talent of Young’s caliber to chase a roster hole, especially when Washington is still pretty far away from being competitive.
3. Detroit Lions — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Ideally, the Lions are able to trade down from this spot, pick up some extra draft equity and still get one of the top defenders on their board. Staying put, the polished and productive interior lineman fills one of Detroit’s biggest needs, which only becomes more glaring if “Snacks” Harrison retires.
4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: The Giants have established an offensive foundation with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They could add another weapon, in a top wide receiver, but it’s better to start worrying about protecting Jones, who was sacked far too much last season. Wills has proven to be an exceptional pass protector.
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: When the Dolphins were unloading pieces last year, the joke was they were tanking for Tua. Guess what, the tank didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t stop the franchise from scoring the Alabama quarterback.
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: There are conflicting reports out about the future of Philip Rivers with the franchise. Regardless, he’s 38 and showed declining arm strength last season. The Chargers can’t put off addressing the quarterback position any longer and Herbert, even as the third option in this class, is a solid get.
7. Carolina Panthers — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: With the bold strokes the Panthers have made this offseason, there’s no discounting the possibility of them trading up for a new franchise quarterback to pair with new coach Matt Rhule. But without a trade, Okudah is the best talent available. Some analysts see the Ohio State cornerback as the position’s best prospect since Jalen Ramsey.
8. Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Similar to the Giants, the Cardinals are in a position where they need to better protect their investment at quarterback. Even with his exceptional mobility, Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times as a rookie. Thomas has the highest ceiling among right tackles in this draft.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Not bad to have a potential All-Pro talent fall in your lap at No. 9, but that’s exactly what the Jaguars get in Jeudy, who has drawn comparisons to another former Alabama wideout with the same initials, Julio Jones. Added with breakout star D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook, and you have the makings of a potent young receiving corps.
10. Cleveland Browns — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. sticks in Cleveland, and there’s still good reason to lean that way, the Browns can address the team’s middling defense with Simmons, a hybrid linebacker/safety who can be deployed a number of ways by new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Becton’s massive frame (listed at 369 pounds) should play better with a balanced offense built around a pocket passer. The Jets desperately need offensive line help after allowing 52 sacks and averaging 3.3 yards per carry last year.
12. Oakland Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Raiders took a big swing on Antonio Brown last season and whiffed. Lamb might not be Brown, but he has a similar profile as a dynamic playmaker, which is something the Raiders sorely need to add to their passing attack.
13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Is defensive tackle the Colts’ biggest need? Probably not. But Kinlaw is a special talent with a skill set built on disruption. The defense ranked in the bottom half in pressure rate last season and the explosive interior lineman should provide an immediate boost.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Jameis Winston has a big arm and is prone to big mistakes. The same could be said about Jordan Love. But a rookie quarterback, who can be groomed by Bruce Arians, will cost significantly less than maintaining the status quo with Winston.
15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Once you’ve found your quarterback, as the Broncos appear to have done with Drew Lock, it’s a franchise’s responsibility to put him in the best position to succeed. That means surrounding him with talented weapons. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 1 receiver and Ruggs would complement him nicely as a speed option.
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: The Falcons’ pass rush continues to be dismal, ranking in the bottom five in sacks and pressure rate. Epenesa isn’t a speed-rush guy; a bigger-bodied rusher with heavy hands should be a nice change of pace from Atlanta’s current speed-rush setup.
17. Dallas Cowboys — Grant Delpit, DB, LSU: The last time Dallas took a defensive back out of LSU in the first round, it didn’t work out, but that shouldn’t prevent them from trying it again. Delpit didn’t have the season many expected, but you can still see why most view him as the best safety in this draft.
18. Miami Dolphins — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: With their second of three first-round picks, the Dolphins go the value route, taking the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs might not protect the blindside, but whether it’s as a right tackle or a guard, he’s an upgrade up front.
19. Oakland Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton comes with some red flags, but since when have the Raiders shied away from risks? He has the size, skill and production to be a solid NFL player, breaking up 14 passes for the Tigers during the team’s championship season.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Two consecutive cornerbacks doesn’t constitute a run, but the Jaguars would be happy to keep Henderson in the state, helping fill the void created when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year.
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR , LSU: This probably will be higher than many slot Jefferson, but you don’t put up 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in the SEC without having some serious skill. It’s time to bounce on Nelson Agholor after five disappointing seasons.
22. Buffalo Bills — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: Chaisson (18) is undoubtably a projection, based on the physical gifts, including his long limbs. He maxed out at 6.5 sacks last season, but there’s some seriously coachable potential, which the Bills are in position to develop.
23. New England Patriots — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: I refuse to believe Tom Brady wears another NFL uniform, and if that’s the case, the Patriots need to give him some reliable weapons to work the ball to across the middle. Kmet is the best all-around tight end in this class. He’s not Rob Gronkowski, because no one is, but he’s better than what the team ran out on the field last season.
24. New Orleans Saints — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Michael Thomas is one of the best chain-movers in NFL history, but the Saints’ offense could expand its potential with a speed-and-space complement like Shenault.
25. Minnesota Vikings — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Vikings need help in the secondary, and McKinney presents better value than the remaining cornerbacks on the board. With his slot experience, he can play a versatile role closer to the line, making for an excellent pairing with perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith.
26. Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Dolphins had five fewer sacks than any team last season and are in desperate need for some juice off the edge. After missing out on A.J. Epenesa earlier in the round, they are able to grab Weaver, who has an NFL-ready build and averaged double-digit sacks his three seasons with the Broncos.
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Seattle aggressively addressed its pass rush last offseason, signing Ziggy Ansah and trading for Jadeveon Clowney. For the investment, they got 28 sacks. Only Miami was worse. With both Ansah and Clowney headed for free agency, restocking the cupboards appears to be in the cards. Physically gifted and highly productive (15 tackles for loss in 2019), Gross-Matos would kickstart an overhaul.
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Ravens patchworked their inside linebacker situation with Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, a pair of capable journeymen, in 2019. Murray is on a different level. Rangy, athletic, yet powerful, he has the potential to be the next in a long line of excellent Baltimore linebackers.
29. Tennessee Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Titans have a lot to worry about in free agency, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two key figures from the team’s 2019 run. They might not leave enough resources for Logan Ryan, a solid cornerback, but also one about to turn 29 years old. Johnson is a versatile defensive back who tallied six interceptions and 15 pass defenses the past two seasons.
30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Davante Adams is one of the best in the business, but Green Bay has struggled to find a consistent complement. Allen Lazard had the second-most catches by a receiver last season, with 35. Higgins would strengthen the offense, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied, smooth route runner opposite Adams.
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The Chiefs offense wins with speed, so why not go that route on defense? Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland aren’t cutting it, while Queen’s stock is surging with his sideline-to-sideline range and quick-read ability.
32. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: We close out the first round with our fifth cornerback. Richard Sherman is still playing at the top of his game, but he turns 32 this offseason. How many years does he realistically have left in the tank? He’s proven to be a willing mentor, and Diggs offers Sherman a chance to impart his wisdom on an eventual replacement.
    Allen Park — With the scouting combine a week a way and free agency just around the corner, it's time for another Detroit Lions mailbag. 

    ► Question. Have you been able to think of a list of possible "second-tier" free agents the Lions might sign, defensive line and cornerback in particular? — @SFHCommish_1

    ► Answer. I haven't put much work into it, to this point, with my focus on the Senior Bowl and the combine to start the offseason. My opinion here will be based on a cursory glance on pending free agents. 

    Starting with defensive end, the group is top-heavy and each of those options will carry a significant price tag. If you're looking for a bargain, Aaron Lynch could be an option. He'll turn 27 this offseason, has a good build and a history of production, but is coming off a down year, despite a healthy pass-rush pressure rate. He was much better for the Bears the previous season, playing under Vic Fangio. 

    Another edge player in his prime who could have some untapped potential is Ronald Blair, who played 200 snaps in the 49ers' rotation last year. 

    On the interior of the defensive line, I'm curious about Andrew Billings. You may remember him from his unexpected slide to the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He's a solid run defender and isn't a total waste on pass-rushing downs.

    I'd also be interested to see the price tag on Shelby Harris after his breakout season in Denver. He recorded six sacks, part of 28 total pressures, and continued to be an above-average run defender. 

    Finally, at cornerback, former first-round pick Kevin Johnson quietly played well for Buffalo last season. He can play both in the slot and outside, but he's not going to get his hands on many passes. 

    If you're looking for a deeper cut, Maurice Canady has some potential as a depth addition. He's got a 6-foot-2 frame and played well for the Jets down the stretch after spending his first three-plus seasons as a reserve with the Ravens. 

    ► Q. Does Detroit get an XFL team? — @therealjjanze

    ► A. As I'm answering this question, there isn't any ratings data out for this past weekend's slate of games. The XFL's survival likely will hinge on its television deal and broadcast companies will pay if the eyeballs are there.

    I can say I've enjoyed the first batch of games more than I thought I would. Clearly the talent is inferior, but the pace of play has been adequate, the rule innovations are enjoyable and you can't help but appreciate the league's attempts to bring you an inside look at the action, from play-calling to access to the locker room at the half. 

    I would imagine the league is at least a couple of years away from expansion, but Detroit, as a sports-crazed Midwestern market, should always be considered. Cities that did a well during the short-lived AAF, such as San Antonio and San Diego, would be a little higher on my list, though. 

    More: Saline's Tyler Palka sees 'long journey' reach XFL with DC Defenders

    ► Q. With respect to the remaining coaching vacancies, do you anticipate the Lions hiring a new tight ends coach from outside the organization, rather than simply promoting from within, given the investment at the position? — @Vretz2121

    ► A. The Lions have been quiet on coaching changes the past couple of weeks. They still haven't officially announced the addition of Tyrone McKenzie, who coached linebackers for the Titans last year. 

    At the Senior Bowl, offensive quality control coach Ben Johnson worked with the tight ends. A former college quarterback, he has nearly a decade of NFL coaching experience, working with the quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends in Miami before joining Detroit's staff. He also coached the tight ends at Boston College in 2011. 

    I don't know if Johnson will get the full-time job, but he wouldn't be unqualified. 

    ► Q. You’re one of the few people, if not the only person, who have the Lions taking Derrick Brown over Jeffrey Okudah. Assuming Chase Young is off the board, how far back can the Lions trade and still land Brown? — @MichaelFickII

    ► A. To be fair, any February projection of the draft is based on incomplete information. We're lacking combine/pro day data and rosters around the league will be re-shaped in March, during free agency. 

    I did slot the Lions Brown, over Okudah, in a decision I would call a coin flip. In my opinion, both are the best players at their positions and fit short- and long-term needs for the Lions. 

    I also believe both would still be on the board if the Lions traded back to No. 5 with Miami, and potentially even at No. 7, if they swap selections with the Panthers. I don't anticipate either player making it out of the top 10. 

    ► Q. Are mock drafts fun for you, the way others in the media get a kick out of them, or is it just a part of your offseason program? — @CallMeDjm

    ► A. Fun probably isn't the right word, but I find a lot of value in researching the prospects, as well as team needs around the league. The process of creating an initial mock draft takes around 10 hours, between reading and comparing various scouting reports and watching a little bit of film on the majority of prospects. 

    ► Q. What is the most ridiculous Stafford “who says no?” offer have you seen outside of the Bears second-round pick blog post that floated around? — @drew_tomlinson

    ► A. Well, I hadn't seen the one you mentioned, so that's up there. There was also the hypothetical Stafford for Jameis Winston swap proposed by a national media member, where the answer to who would say no is the whole of the Lions fan base. 

    ► Q. Say the lions take Chase Young at No. 3 and that they want to move up from 35 to take a CB. How far would they need to move up, who do they take, and what is the compensation? — @SniffinGrits

    ► A. This is a pretty deep class of cornerbacks, so there's a good chance the Lions can stand pat at No. 35 and still get a pretty good one without giving up significant future assets. The only benefit of trading back into the first is the fifth-year option attached to the contracts of players selected in the opening round. 

    Among the cornerbacks who could be available to the Lions early on the second day of the draft are Ohio State's Damon Arnette, LSU's Kristian Fulton, Clemson's A.J. Terrell and Alabama's Trevon Diggs. 

    If C.J. Henderson slipped to the bottom of the first round, pick No. 35 and a fourth-rounder might be enough to get a team to bite, but it would probably take a little bit more. 

    ► Q. If the Lions strongly address the defensive line in free agency, will they still jump at the chance to take Chase Young if another team trades with Washington for the No. 2 pick and takes a quarterback? — @BigBitingPig

    ► A. Unless the Lions award another edge rusher with a Trey Flowers-like contract in free agency, Young should be the pick if he's there at No. 3. But if the team unexpectedly signed a player such as Dante Fowler, Matt Judon or Jadeveon Clowney to a massive, multi-year deal, that would complicate the conversation. 

    A more-likely scenario in free agency would see the Lions target and spend on a defensive tackle. Even if they explore top-of-the-market options like Chris Jones, it wouldn't alter how much Young could improve the overall unit. 

    ► Q. Any trade down would most certainly be on draft day because they've got to see if Young is somehow available, right? — @Tim1213

    ► A. I can understand why you might think that way, but if a team comes with an overwhelming package of picks before the draft, I don't think the Lions could afford to turn it down. 

    I've mentioned this before, but the Jets-Colts trade from a couple of years back is our frame of reference. The Colts sent the No. 3 pick to the Jets in 2018 for three second-round selections, all of which ended up being top-50 choices.

    That's quite a haul. Or imagine if a team like Carolina, sitting at No. 7, offer their first, second and 2021 first? It's obviously unlikely, but you can't say no to something like that. 

    More: Six potential trade-down partners for the Lions and their No. 3 pick in NFL Draft

    ► Q. Do you think it was wise to announce a win-now ultimatum from ownership? Does that force the coach and general manager to act differently in the short-term for their jobs instead of considering long-term, as well? — @wingedweeler

    ► A. Whether it was stated or not, it was going to be an obvious assumption. Outside of some clear rebuild situations, NFL coaching staffs simply aren't afforded the chance to fail three consecutive seasons. 

    There's an understandable concern from fans that general manager Bob Quinn will approach this offseason differently to preserve his job, but I don't think the Ford family's publicly shared edict adds any more urgency to what Quinn and Patricia were going to do this offseason. 

    ► Q. Isn’t the Graham Glasgow situation bizarre? Rick Wagner seems like an easier replacement. — @hamadybrother

    ► A. Yes and no. It's bizarre in the sense the Lions have so few foundational pieces and Glasgow represents the type of player the team covets — tough, durable, versatile and productive. 

    But positional value is coming into play here. While I believe interior linemen are as important as ever with the rapidly increasing talent at defensive tackle, the Lions see a position that's more easily replaceable than others, including offensive tackle and center.

    Looking at the top-10 guard salaries in the NFL, seven of the 10 played for teams that didn't make the playoffs in 2019.  The Lions can look at a team like the 49ers, who play a style of football they admire, and see two starting guards with a combined salary of just over $8 million and under contract for the next two seasons. 

