Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' first NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' first NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13). Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s been a few years since we’ve had an obvious No. 1 pick this early in the process, but Burrow is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Going first overall is a fitting capper following one of the greatest college football seasons of all time – 60 touchdown passes, Heisman trophy and a national championship.
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s been a few years since we’ve had an obvious No. 1 pick this early in the process, but Burrow is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Going first overall is a fitting capper following one of the greatest college football seasons of all time – 60 touchdown passes, Heisman trophy and a national championship. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Washington — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The bigger need is probably offensive tackle, but you don’t pass up an edge-rushing talent of Young’s caliber to chase a roster hole, especially when Washington is still pretty far away from being competitive.
2. Washington — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The bigger need is probably offensive tackle, but you don’t pass up an edge-rushing talent of Young’s caliber to chase a roster hole, especially when Washington is still pretty far away from being competitive. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Detroit Lions — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Ideally, the Lions are able to trade down from this spot, pick up some extra draft equity and still get one of the top defenders on their board. Staying put, the polished and productive interior lineman fills one of Detroit’s biggest needs, which only becomes more glaring if “Snacks” Harrison retires.
3. Detroit Lions — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Ideally, the Lions are able to trade down from this spot, pick up some extra draft equity and still get one of the top defenders on their board. Staying put, the polished and productive interior lineman fills one of Detroit’s biggest needs, which only becomes more glaring if “Snacks” Harrison retires. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: The Giants have established an offensive foundation with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They could add another weapon, in a top wide receiver, but it’s better to start worrying about protecting Jones, who was sacked far too much last season. Wills has proven to be an exceptional pass protector.
4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: The Giants have established an offensive foundation with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They could add another weapon, in a top wide receiver, but it’s better to start worrying about protecting Jones, who was sacked far too much last season. Wills has proven to be an exceptional pass protector. John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: When the Dolphins were unloading pieces last year, the joke was they were tanking for Tua. Guess what, the tank didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t stop the franchise from scoring the Alabama quarterback.
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: When the Dolphins were unloading pieces last year, the joke was they were tanking for Tua. Guess what, the tank didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t stop the franchise from scoring the Alabama quarterback. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: There are conflicting reports out about the future of Philip Rivers with the franchise. Regardless, he’s 38 and showed declining arm strength last season. The Chargers can’t put off addressing the quarterback position any longer and Herbert, even as the third option in this class, is a solid get.
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: There are conflicting reports out about the future of Philip Rivers with the franchise. Regardless, he’s 38 and showed declining arm strength last season. The Chargers can’t put off addressing the quarterback position any longer and Herbert, even as the third option in this class, is a solid get. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Carolina Panthers — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: With the bold strokes the Panthers have made this offseason, there’s no discounting the possibility of them trading up for a new franchise quarterback to pair with new coach Matt Rhule. But without a trade, Okudah is the best talent available. Some analysts see the Ohio State cornerback as the position’s best prospect since Jalen Ramsey.
7. Carolina Panthers — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: With the bold strokes the Panthers have made this offseason, there’s no discounting the possibility of them trading up for a new franchise quarterback to pair with new coach Matt Rhule. But without a trade, Okudah is the best talent available. Some analysts see the Ohio State cornerback as the position’s best prospect since Jalen Ramsey. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Similar to the Giants, the Cardinals are in a position where they need to better protect their investment at quarterback. Even with his exceptional mobility, Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times as a rookie. Thomas has the highest ceiling among right tackles in this draft.
8. Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Similar to the Giants, the Cardinals are in a position where they need to better protect their investment at quarterback. Even with his exceptional mobility, Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times as a rookie. Thomas has the highest ceiling among right tackles in this draft. John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Not bad to have a potential All-Pro talent fall in your lap at No. 9, but that’s exactly what the Jaguars get in Jeudy, who has drawn comparisons to another former Alabama wideout with the same initials, Julio Jones. Added with breakout star D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook, and you have the makings of a potent young receiving corps.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Not bad to have a potential All-Pro talent fall in your lap at No. 9, but that’s exactly what the Jaguars get in Jeudy, who has drawn comparisons to another former Alabama wideout with the same initials, Julio Jones. Added with breakout star D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook, and you have the makings of a potent young receiving corps. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Cleveland Browns — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. sticks in Cleveland, and there’s still good reason to lean that way, the Browns can address the team’s middling defense with Simmons, a hybrid linebacker/safety who can be deployed a number of ways by new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
10. Cleveland Browns — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. sticks in Cleveland, and there’s still good reason to lean that way, the Browns can address the team’s middling defense with Simmons, a hybrid linebacker/safety who can be deployed a number of ways by new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Becton’s massive frame (listed at 369 pounds) should play better with a balanced offense built around a pocket passer. The Jets desperately need offensive line help after allowing 52 sacks and averaging 3.3 yards per carry last year.
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Becton’s massive frame (listed at 369 pounds) should play better with a balanced offense built around a pocket passer. The Jets desperately need offensive line help after allowing 52 sacks and averaging 3.3 yards per carry last year. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Oakland Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Raiders took a big swing on Antonio Brown last season and whiffed. Lamb might not be Brown, but he has a similar profile as a dynamic playmaker, which is something the Raiders sorely need to add to their passing attack.
12. Oakland Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Raiders took a big swing on Antonio Brown last season and whiffed. Lamb might not be Brown, but he has a similar profile as a dynamic playmaker, which is something the Raiders sorely need to add to their passing attack. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Is defensive tackle the Colts’ biggest need? Probably not. But Kinlaw is a special talent with a skill set built on disruption. The defense ranked in the bottom half in pressure rate last season and the explosive interior lineman should provide an immediate boost.
13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Is defensive tackle the Colts’ biggest need? Probably not. But Kinlaw is a special talent with a skill set built on disruption. The defense ranked in the bottom half in pressure rate last season and the explosive interior lineman should provide an immediate boost. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Jameis Winston has a big arm and is prone to big mistakes. The same could be said about Jordan Love. But a rookie quarterback, who can be groomed by Bruce Arians, will cost significantly less than maintaining the status quo with Winston.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Jameis Winston has a big arm and is prone to big mistakes. The same could be said about Jordan Love. But a rookie quarterback, who can be groomed by Bruce Arians, will cost significantly less than maintaining the status quo with Winston. Eli Lucero, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Once you’ve found your quarterback, as the Broncos appear to have done with Drew Lock, it’s a franchise’s responsibility to put him in the best position to succeed. That means surrounding him with talented weapons. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 1 receiver and Ruggs would complement him nicely as a speed option.
15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Once you’ve found your quarterback, as the Broncos appear to have done with Drew Lock, it’s a franchise’s responsibility to put him in the best position to succeed. That means surrounding him with talented weapons. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 1 receiver and Ruggs would complement him nicely as a speed option. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: The Falcons’ pass rush continues to be dismal, ranking in the bottom five in sacks and pressure rate. Epenesa isn’t a speed-rush guy; a bigger-bodied rusher with heavy hands should be a nice change of pace from Atlanta’s current speed-rush setup.
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: The Falcons’ pass rush continues to be dismal, ranking in the bottom five in sacks and pressure rate. Epenesa isn’t a speed-rush guy; a bigger-bodied rusher with heavy hands should be a nice change of pace from Atlanta’s current speed-rush setup. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
17. Dallas Cowboys — Grant Delpit, DB, LSU: The last time Dallas took a defensive back out of LSU in the first round, it didn’t work out, but that shouldn’t prevent them from trying it again. Delpit didn’t have the season many expected, but you can still see why most view him as the best safety in this draft.
17. Dallas Cowboys — Grant Delpit, DB, LSU: The last time Dallas took a defensive back out of LSU in the first round, it didn’t work out, but that shouldn’t prevent them from trying it again. Delpit didn’t have the season many expected, but you can still see why most view him as the best safety in this draft. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Miami Dolphins — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: With their second of three first-round picks, the Dolphins go the value route, taking the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs might not protect the blindside, but whether it’s as a right tackle or a guard, he’s an upgrade up front.
18. Miami Dolphins — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: With their second of three first-round picks, the Dolphins go the value route, taking the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs might not protect the blindside, but whether it’s as a right tackle or a guard, he’s an upgrade up front. Justin Hayworth, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Oakland Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton comes with some red flags, but since when have the Raiders shied away from risks? He has the size, skill and production to be a solid NFL player, breaking up 14 passes for the Tigers during the team’s championship season.
19. Oakland Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton comes with some red flags, but since when have the Raiders shied away from risks? He has the size, skill and production to be a solid NFL player, breaking up 14 passes for the Tigers during the team’s championship season. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Two consecutive cornerbacks doesn’t constitute a run, but the Jaguars would be happy to keep Henderson in the state, helping fill the void created when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Two consecutive cornerbacks doesn’t constitute a run, but the Jaguars would be happy to keep Henderson in the state, helping fill the void created when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR , LSU: This probably will be higher than many slot Jefferson, but you don’t put up 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in the SEC without having some serious skill. It’s time to bounce on Nelson Agholor after five disappointing seasons.
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR , LSU: This probably will be higher than many slot Jefferson, but you don’t put up 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in the SEC without having some serious skill. It’s time to bounce on Nelson Agholor after five disappointing seasons. Danny Karnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Buffalo Bills — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: Chaisson (18) is undoubtably a projection, based on the physical gifts, including his long limbs. He maxed out at 6.5 sacks last season, but there’s some seriously coachable potential, which the Bills are in position to develop.
22. Buffalo Bills — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: Chaisson (18) is undoubtably a projection, based on the physical gifts, including his long limbs. He maxed out at 6.5 sacks last season, but there’s some seriously coachable potential, which the Bills are in position to develop. John Amis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. New England Patriots — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: I refuse to believe Tom Brady wears another NFL uniform, and if that’s the case, the Patriots need to give him some reliable weapons to work the ball to across the middle. Kmet is the best all-around tight end in this class. He’s not Rob Gronkowski, because no one is, but he’s better than what the team ran out on the field last season.
23. New England Patriots — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: I refuse to believe Tom Brady wears another NFL uniform, and if that’s the case, the Patriots need to give him some reliable weapons to work the ball to across the middle. Kmet is the best all-around tight end in this class. He’s not Rob Gronkowski, because no one is, but he’s better than what the team ran out on the field last season. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. New Orleans Saints — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Michael Thomas is one of the best chain-movers in NFL history, but the Saints’ offense could expand its potential with a speed-and-space complement like Shenault.
24. New Orleans Saints — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Michael Thomas is one of the best chain-movers in NFL history, but the Saints’ offense could expand its potential with a speed-and-space complement like Shenault. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Minnesota Vikings — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Vikings need help in the secondary, and McKinney presents better value than the remaining cornerbacks on the board. With his slot experience, he can play a versatile role closer to the line, making for an excellent pairing with perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith.
25. Minnesota Vikings — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Vikings need help in the secondary, and McKinney presents better value than the remaining cornerbacks on the board. With his slot experience, he can play a versatile role closer to the line, making for an excellent pairing with perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
26. Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Dolphins had five fewer sacks than any team last season and are in desperate need for some juice off the edge. After missing out on A.J. Epenesa earlier in the round, they are able to grab Weaver, who has an NFL-ready build and averaged double-digit sacks his three seasons with the Broncos.
26. Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Dolphins had five fewer sacks than any team last season and are in desperate need for some juice off the edge. After missing out on A.J. Epenesa earlier in the round, they are able to grab Weaver, who has an NFL-ready build and averaged double-digit sacks his three seasons with the Broncos. Steve Conner, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Seattle aggressively addressed its pass rush last offseason, signing Ziggy Ansah and trading for Jadeveon Clowney. For the investment, they got 28 sacks. Only Miami was worse. With both Ansah and Clowney headed for free agency, restocking the cupboards appears to be in the cards. Physically gifted and highly productive (15 tackles for loss in 2019), Gross-Matos would kickstart an overhaul.
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Seattle aggressively addressed its pass rush last offseason, signing Ziggy Ansah and trading for Jadeveon Clowney. For the investment, they got 28 sacks. Only Miami was worse. With both Ansah and Clowney headed for free agency, restocking the cupboards appears to be in the cards. Physically gifted and highly productive (15 tackles for loss in 2019), Gross-Matos would kickstart an overhaul. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Ravens patchworked their inside linebacker situation with Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, a pair of capable journeymen, in 2019. Murray is on a different level. Rangy, athletic, yet powerful, he has the potential to be the next in a long line of excellent Baltimore linebackers.
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Ravens patchworked their inside linebacker situation with Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, a pair of capable journeymen, in 2019. Murray is on a different level. Rangy, athletic, yet powerful, he has the potential to be the next in a long line of excellent Baltimore linebackers. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Fullscreen
29. Tennessee Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Titans have a lot to worry about in free agency, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two key figures from the team’s 2019 run. They might not leave enough resources for Logan Ryan, a solid cornerback, but also one about to turn 29 years old. Johnson is a versatile defensive back who tallied six interceptions and 15 pass defenses the past two seasons.
29. Tennessee Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Titans have a lot to worry about in free agency, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two key figures from the team’s 2019 run. They might not leave enough resources for Logan Ryan, a solid cornerback, but also one about to turn 29 years old. Johnson is a versatile defensive back who tallied six interceptions and 15 pass defenses the past two seasons. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Davante Adams is one of the best in the business, but Green Bay has struggled to find a consistent complement. Allen Lazard had the second-most catches by a receiver last season, with 35. Higgins would strengthen the offense, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied, smooth route runner opposite Adams.
30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Davante Adams is one of the best in the business, but Green Bay has struggled to find a consistent complement. Allen Lazard had the second-most catches by a receiver last season, with 35. Higgins would strengthen the offense, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied, smooth route runner opposite Adams. Gerry Broome, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The Chiefs offense wins with speed, so why not go that route on defense? Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland aren’t cutting it, while Queen’s stock is surging with his sideline-to-sideline range and quick-read ability.
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The Chiefs offense wins with speed, so why not go that route on defense? Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland aren’t cutting it, while Queen’s stock is surging with his sideline-to-sideline range and quick-read ability. John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: We close out the first round with our fifth cornerback. Richard Sherman is still playing at the top of his game, but he turns 32 this offseason. How many years does he realistically have left in the tank? He’s proven to be a willing mentor, and Diggs offers Sherman a chance to impart his wisdom on an eventual replacement.
32. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: We close out the first round with our fifth cornerback. Richard Sherman is still playing at the top of his game, but he turns 32 this offseason. How many years does he realistically have left in the tank? He’s proven to be a willing mentor, and Diggs offers Sherman a chance to impart his wisdom on an eventual replacement. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    When it comes to draft analysts, the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah arguably has the strongest credentials in the field. A former college quarterback, he worked as a scout for three NFL teams before moving to the media side. 

    As an analyst, Jeremiah takes part in the staples of the industry -- big boards and mock drafts. He's released his first version of both this offseason, and there's some incongruence relating to what the Detroit Lions could do with the No. 3 pick. 

    Jeremiah, like so many others, is projecting the Lions will take Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. But on his big board, a ranking of the top-50 prospects in the class, Jeremiah has Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (No. 2) and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 4) ahead of Okudah (No. 5). 

    With obvious needs at both cornerback and defensive tackle, why did Jeremiah give the Lions Okudah over Brown? It boiled down to coach Matt Patricia's Patriots roots. 

    "I thought Jeffrey Okudah, the chance for him to come in and play coverage, work your defense back to front, fit more of the philosophy, if you're going to go by the Patriots and how they've done things and make the connection with Patricia," Jeremiah said during a conference call on Friday. "They've kind of flipped the script. I personally would go front to back and take the defensive lineman, but I look at the success, defensively, the Patriots have had lately. They've done it with more premier players in the secondary than at the line of scrimmage. That's why I had Detroit looking in that direction."

    From the past few years, Jeremiah noted the only cornerback prospect he's graded higher than Okudah was Marshon Lattimore, who has made the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

    Jeremiah also said he sees a lot of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore in Okudah's game. Gilmore, the 10th overall pick in 2012, was named the league's defensive player of the year in 2019 after intercepting six passes and defending 20. 

    "Look, (Okudah) is somebody you're going to let him just press and just mug people at the line of scrimmage," Jeremiah said. "He's so long and twitchy and fluid. He can find the ball. Everything I've heard about him, from a character standpoint, is off the charts. Some of the stuff you hear about him, and the workouts, like jumping 40 inches, going to less than 4 percent body fat, it's just crazy stuff."

    Not surprisingly, Jeremiah had equally glowing things to say about Brown, who could help replenish Detroit's severely depleted defensive interior following news the team plans to part with Damon Harrison.

    "I have the same grade on Derrick Brown at his position as I do on Chase Young at his position," Jeremiah said, referencing the Ohio State defensive end who is the consensus best prospect in the class. "He's the closest thing, ironically, to Ndamukong Suh, who everybody in Detroit knows quite well.

    "That's who (Brown) reminds me of when you watch him on college tape — just so strong and powerful," Jeremiah continued. "He can really punch off blocks, separate, find the ball, make plays. He plays really hard. He's outstanding and I think if you plug him in there, you talk about immediate impact, oh, he'll make an immediate impact on every single down as an interior player."

    The other frequently discussed option for the Lions in the first round is trading back. If the team does go that route, Jeremiah warned against dropping too far down the board because of the risk of missing out on a top defender. 

    In addition to Okudah, Brown and Simmons, Jeremiah included South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in that group of elite defenders. 

    "That would be the group where I'd say, 'OK, if you're picking at three, I don't know if I want to go much further than six, at the furthest, seven,'" Jeremiah said. "If you get in that range, I think you come away with one of those guys.

    "If you trade down and come away with Derrick Brown or Okudah, that's huge."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE