In an interview that posted on the team's official website on Friday, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he was hopeful to get some things done with the team's pending free agents during the next week. A day later, the Lions agreed to a new one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.

The contract was confirmed by Amendola's agent on Twitter.

Amendola, 34, is coming off a productive season with Detroit. Operating on a one-year, $4.5 million contract, he caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown in 15 games. Barring a trade, his re-signing ensures the team will bring back its top three pass-catchers from a year ago.

But the signing doesn't alleviate Detroit's long-term need at receiver. In addition to Amendola, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay are also under contract for only one more season.

Golladay, a third-round pick in 2017, led the NFL with 11 touchdowns last season to go with a career-best 1,190 yards.

It's anticipated the Lions will look to bolster their corps via the draft. The event is supposedly stacked with talent at the position. According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, he believes 27 receivers are worthy of coming off the board in the first three rounds.

"This is a really phenomenal group of wide outs," Jeremiah said during a Friday conference call with reporters. "Not all those guys are going to go early. They'll end up spreading throughout the draft. But it's really a good group."

