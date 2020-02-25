Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' first NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' first NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13). Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s been a few years since we’ve had an obvious No. 1 pick this early in the process, but Burrow is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Going first overall is a fitting capper following one of the greatest college football seasons of all time – 60 touchdown passes, Heisman trophy and a national championship.
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s been a few years since we’ve had an obvious No. 1 pick this early in the process, but Burrow is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Going first overall is a fitting capper following one of the greatest college football seasons of all time – 60 touchdown passes, Heisman trophy and a national championship. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Washington — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The bigger need is probably offensive tackle, but you don’t pass up an edge-rushing talent of Young’s caliber to chase a roster hole, especially when Washington is still pretty far away from being competitive.
2. Washington — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The bigger need is probably offensive tackle, but you don’t pass up an edge-rushing talent of Young’s caliber to chase a roster hole, especially when Washington is still pretty far away from being competitive. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Detroit Lions — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Ideally, the Lions are able to trade down from this spot, pick up some extra draft equity and still get one of the top defenders on their board. Staying put, the polished and productive interior lineman fills one of Detroit’s biggest needs, which only becomes more glaring if “Snacks” Harrison retires.
3. Detroit Lions — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Ideally, the Lions are able to trade down from this spot, pick up some extra draft equity and still get one of the top defenders on their board. Staying put, the polished and productive interior lineman fills one of Detroit’s biggest needs, which only becomes more glaring if “Snacks” Harrison retires. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: The Giants have established an offensive foundation with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They could add another weapon, in a top wide receiver, but it’s better to start worrying about protecting Jones, who was sacked far too much last season. Wills has proven to be an exceptional pass protector.
4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: The Giants have established an offensive foundation with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They could add another weapon, in a top wide receiver, but it’s better to start worrying about protecting Jones, who was sacked far too much last season. Wills has proven to be an exceptional pass protector. John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: When the Dolphins were unloading pieces last year, the joke was they were tanking for Tua. Guess what, the tank didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t stop the franchise from scoring the Alabama quarterback.
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: When the Dolphins were unloading pieces last year, the joke was they were tanking for Tua. Guess what, the tank didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t stop the franchise from scoring the Alabama quarterback. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: There are conflicting reports out about the future of Philip Rivers with the franchise. Regardless, he’s 38 and showed declining arm strength last season. The Chargers can’t put off addressing the quarterback position any longer and Herbert, even as the third option in this class, is a solid get.
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: There are conflicting reports out about the future of Philip Rivers with the franchise. Regardless, he’s 38 and showed declining arm strength last season. The Chargers can’t put off addressing the quarterback position any longer and Herbert, even as the third option in this class, is a solid get. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Carolina Panthers — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: With the bold strokes the Panthers have made this offseason, there’s no discounting the possibility of them trading up for a new franchise quarterback to pair with new coach Matt Rhule. But without a trade, Okudah is the best talent available. Some analysts see the Ohio State cornerback as the position’s best prospect since Jalen Ramsey.
7. Carolina Panthers — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: With the bold strokes the Panthers have made this offseason, there’s no discounting the possibility of them trading up for a new franchise quarterback to pair with new coach Matt Rhule. But without a trade, Okudah is the best talent available. Some analysts see the Ohio State cornerback as the position’s best prospect since Jalen Ramsey. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Similar to the Giants, the Cardinals are in a position where they need to better protect their investment at quarterback. Even with his exceptional mobility, Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times as a rookie. Thomas has the highest ceiling among right tackles in this draft.
8. Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Similar to the Giants, the Cardinals are in a position where they need to better protect their investment at quarterback. Even with his exceptional mobility, Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times as a rookie. Thomas has the highest ceiling among right tackles in this draft. John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Not bad to have a potential All-Pro talent fall in your lap at No. 9, but that’s exactly what the Jaguars get in Jeudy, who has drawn comparisons to another former Alabama wideout with the same initials, Julio Jones. Added with breakout star D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook, and you have the makings of a potent young receiving corps.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Not bad to have a potential All-Pro talent fall in your lap at No. 9, but that’s exactly what the Jaguars get in Jeudy, who has drawn comparisons to another former Alabama wideout with the same initials, Julio Jones. Added with breakout star D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook, and you have the makings of a potent young receiving corps. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Cleveland Browns — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. sticks in Cleveland, and there’s still good reason to lean that way, the Browns can address the team’s middling defense with Simmons, a hybrid linebacker/safety who can be deployed a number of ways by new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
10. Cleveland Browns — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. sticks in Cleveland, and there’s still good reason to lean that way, the Browns can address the team’s middling defense with Simmons, a hybrid linebacker/safety who can be deployed a number of ways by new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Becton’s massive frame (listed at 369 pounds) should play better with a balanced offense built around a pocket passer. The Jets desperately need offensive line help after allowing 52 sacks and averaging 3.3 yards per carry last year.
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Becton’s massive frame (listed at 369 pounds) should play better with a balanced offense built around a pocket passer. The Jets desperately need offensive line help after allowing 52 sacks and averaging 3.3 yards per carry last year. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Oakland Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Raiders took a big swing on Antonio Brown last season and whiffed. Lamb might not be Brown, but he has a similar profile as a dynamic playmaker, which is something the Raiders sorely need to add to their passing attack.
12. Oakland Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Raiders took a big swing on Antonio Brown last season and whiffed. Lamb might not be Brown, but he has a similar profile as a dynamic playmaker, which is something the Raiders sorely need to add to their passing attack. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Is defensive tackle the Colts’ biggest need? Probably not. But Kinlaw is a special talent with a skill set built on disruption. The defense ranked in the bottom half in pressure rate last season and the explosive interior lineman should provide an immediate boost.
13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Is defensive tackle the Colts’ biggest need? Probably not. But Kinlaw is a special talent with a skill set built on disruption. The defense ranked in the bottom half in pressure rate last season and the explosive interior lineman should provide an immediate boost. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Jameis Winston has a big arm and is prone to big mistakes. The same could be said about Jordan Love. But a rookie quarterback, who can be groomed by Bruce Arians, will cost significantly less than maintaining the status quo with Winston.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Jameis Winston has a big arm and is prone to big mistakes. The same could be said about Jordan Love. But a rookie quarterback, who can be groomed by Bruce Arians, will cost significantly less than maintaining the status quo with Winston. Eli Lucero, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Once you’ve found your quarterback, as the Broncos appear to have done with Drew Lock, it’s a franchise’s responsibility to put him in the best position to succeed. That means surrounding him with talented weapons. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 1 receiver and Ruggs would complement him nicely as a speed option.
15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Once you’ve found your quarterback, as the Broncos appear to have done with Drew Lock, it’s a franchise’s responsibility to put him in the best position to succeed. That means surrounding him with talented weapons. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 1 receiver and Ruggs would complement him nicely as a speed option. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: The Falcons’ pass rush continues to be dismal, ranking in the bottom five in sacks and pressure rate. Epenesa isn’t a speed-rush guy; a bigger-bodied rusher with heavy hands should be a nice change of pace from Atlanta’s current speed-rush setup.
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: The Falcons’ pass rush continues to be dismal, ranking in the bottom five in sacks and pressure rate. Epenesa isn’t a speed-rush guy; a bigger-bodied rusher with heavy hands should be a nice change of pace from Atlanta’s current speed-rush setup. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
17. Dallas Cowboys — Grant Delpit, DB, LSU: The last time Dallas took a defensive back out of LSU in the first round, it didn’t work out, but that shouldn’t prevent them from trying it again. Delpit didn’t have the season many expected, but you can still see why most view him as the best safety in this draft.
17. Dallas Cowboys — Grant Delpit, DB, LSU: The last time Dallas took a defensive back out of LSU in the first round, it didn’t work out, but that shouldn’t prevent them from trying it again. Delpit didn’t have the season many expected, but you can still see why most view him as the best safety in this draft. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Miami Dolphins — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: With their second of three first-round picks, the Dolphins go the value route, taking the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs might not protect the blindside, but whether it’s as a right tackle or a guard, he’s an upgrade up front.
18. Miami Dolphins — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: With their second of three first-round picks, the Dolphins go the value route, taking the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs might not protect the blindside, but whether it’s as a right tackle or a guard, he’s an upgrade up front. Justin Hayworth, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Oakland Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton comes with some red flags, but since when have the Raiders shied away from risks? He has the size, skill and production to be a solid NFL player, breaking up 14 passes for the Tigers during the team’s championship season.
19. Oakland Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton comes with some red flags, but since when have the Raiders shied away from risks? He has the size, skill and production to be a solid NFL player, breaking up 14 passes for the Tigers during the team’s championship season. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Two consecutive cornerbacks doesn’t constitute a run, but the Jaguars would be happy to keep Henderson in the state, helping fill the void created when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Two consecutive cornerbacks doesn’t constitute a run, but the Jaguars would be happy to keep Henderson in the state, helping fill the void created when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR , LSU: This probably will be higher than many slot Jefferson, but you don’t put up 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in the SEC without having some serious skill. It’s time to bounce on Nelson Agholor after five disappointing seasons.
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR , LSU: This probably will be higher than many slot Jefferson, but you don’t put up 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in the SEC without having some serious skill. It’s time to bounce on Nelson Agholor after five disappointing seasons. Danny Karnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Buffalo Bills — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: Chaisson (18) is undoubtably a projection, based on the physical gifts, including his long limbs. He maxed out at 6.5 sacks last season, but there’s some seriously coachable potential, which the Bills are in position to develop.
22. Buffalo Bills — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: Chaisson (18) is undoubtably a projection, based on the physical gifts, including his long limbs. He maxed out at 6.5 sacks last season, but there’s some seriously coachable potential, which the Bills are in position to develop. John Amis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. New England Patriots — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: I refuse to believe Tom Brady wears another NFL uniform, and if that’s the case, the Patriots need to give him some reliable weapons to work the ball to across the middle. Kmet is the best all-around tight end in this class. He’s not Rob Gronkowski, because no one is, but he’s better than what the team ran out on the field last season.
23. New England Patriots — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: I refuse to believe Tom Brady wears another NFL uniform, and if that’s the case, the Patriots need to give him some reliable weapons to work the ball to across the middle. Kmet is the best all-around tight end in this class. He’s not Rob Gronkowski, because no one is, but he’s better than what the team ran out on the field last season. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. New Orleans Saints — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Michael Thomas is one of the best chain-movers in NFL history, but the Saints’ offense could expand its potential with a speed-and-space complement like Shenault.
24. New Orleans Saints — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Michael Thomas is one of the best chain-movers in NFL history, but the Saints’ offense could expand its potential with a speed-and-space complement like Shenault. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Minnesota Vikings — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Vikings need help in the secondary, and McKinney presents better value than the remaining cornerbacks on the board. With his slot experience, he can play a versatile role closer to the line, making for an excellent pairing with perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith.
25. Minnesota Vikings — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Vikings need help in the secondary, and McKinney presents better value than the remaining cornerbacks on the board. With his slot experience, he can play a versatile role closer to the line, making for an excellent pairing with perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen
26. Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Dolphins had five fewer sacks than any team last season and are in desperate need for some juice off the edge. After missing out on A.J. Epenesa earlier in the round, they are able to grab Weaver, who has an NFL-ready build and averaged double-digit sacks his three seasons with the Broncos.
26. Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Dolphins had five fewer sacks than any team last season and are in desperate need for some juice off the edge. After missing out on A.J. Epenesa earlier in the round, they are able to grab Weaver, who has an NFL-ready build and averaged double-digit sacks his three seasons with the Broncos. Steve Conner, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Seattle aggressively addressed its pass rush last offseason, signing Ziggy Ansah and trading for Jadeveon Clowney. For the investment, they got 28 sacks. Only Miami was worse. With both Ansah and Clowney headed for free agency, restocking the cupboards appears to be in the cards. Physically gifted and highly productive (15 tackles for loss in 2019), Gross-Matos would kickstart an overhaul.
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Seattle aggressively addressed its pass rush last offseason, signing Ziggy Ansah and trading for Jadeveon Clowney. For the investment, they got 28 sacks. Only Miami was worse. With both Ansah and Clowney headed for free agency, restocking the cupboards appears to be in the cards. Physically gifted and highly productive (15 tackles for loss in 2019), Gross-Matos would kickstart an overhaul. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Ravens patchworked their inside linebacker situation with Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, a pair of capable journeymen, in 2019. Murray is on a different level. Rangy, athletic, yet powerful, he has the potential to be the next in a long line of excellent Baltimore linebackers.
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Ravens patchworked their inside linebacker situation with Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, a pair of capable journeymen, in 2019. Murray is on a different level. Rangy, athletic, yet powerful, he has the potential to be the next in a long line of excellent Baltimore linebackers. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Fullscreen
29. Tennessee Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Titans have a lot to worry about in free agency, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two key figures from the team’s 2019 run. They might not leave enough resources for Logan Ryan, a solid cornerback, but also one about to turn 29 years old. Johnson is a versatile defensive back who tallied six interceptions and 15 pass defenses the past two seasons.
29. Tennessee Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Titans have a lot to worry about in free agency, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two key figures from the team’s 2019 run. They might not leave enough resources for Logan Ryan, a solid cornerback, but also one about to turn 29 years old. Johnson is a versatile defensive back who tallied six interceptions and 15 pass defenses the past two seasons. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Davante Adams is one of the best in the business, but Green Bay has struggled to find a consistent complement. Allen Lazard had the second-most catches by a receiver last season, with 35. Higgins would strengthen the offense, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied, smooth route runner opposite Adams.
30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Davante Adams is one of the best in the business, but Green Bay has struggled to find a consistent complement. Allen Lazard had the second-most catches by a receiver last season, with 35. Higgins would strengthen the offense, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied, smooth route runner opposite Adams. Gerry Broome, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The Chiefs offense wins with speed, so why not go that route on defense? Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland aren’t cutting it, while Queen’s stock is surging with his sideline-to-sideline range and quick-read ability.
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The Chiefs offense wins with speed, so why not go that route on defense? Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland aren’t cutting it, while Queen’s stock is surging with his sideline-to-sideline range and quick-read ability. John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: We close out the first round with our fifth cornerback. Richard Sherman is still playing at the top of his game, but he turns 32 this offseason. How many years does he realistically have left in the tank? He’s proven to be a willing mentor, and Diggs offers Sherman a chance to impart his wisdom on an eventual replacement.
32. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: We close out the first round with our fifth cornerback. Richard Sherman is still playing at the top of his game, but he turns 32 this offseason. How many years does he realistically have left in the tank? He’s proven to be a willing mentor, and Diggs offers Sherman a chance to impart his wisdom on an eventual replacement. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Indianapolis — Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn once again made it clear he's not shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford, but when it comes to Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, all options remain on the table. 

    Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, Quinn continued to emphatically deny the team has had any trade conversations regarding Stafford, contrary to a WDIV report published earlier this month. 

    "In terms of the whole rumor on Stafford, I think I texted a lot of people here, that's 100-percent false," Quinn said. "If I need to add a third exclamation point, I will. I don't know where that came from."

    Quinn said he phoned Stafford shortly after the initial report ran, making sure to directly confront the rumor with his quarterback and preemptively quell any concerns. In doing so, Quinn also confirmed Stafford's commitment the Lions. 

    "When the story came out, I called Matthew," Quinn said. "I said, 'Listen, I haven't had one conversation. I'm not trading you. Period. He was great. He was like, 'Yeah, I don't want to go anywhere.'"

    Any rumblings about trading Stafford have been centered around two things. First, he has finished the past two seasons with an injured back, including missing the final eight games this past season. 

    Quinn reiterated the team doesn't have any long-term concerns with Stafford's durability. 

    Second, the Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the draft and are presumably in a position where they could draft an heir apparent at the position, such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. 

    With two months before he needs to decide, Quinn continues to leave the possibility of using the team's first-round pick on a quarterback on the table. But his commitment to Stafford, not just in 2020, but beyond, in addition to the team's need to produce immediately for Quinn to maintain his job in Detroit beyond next season, logically dismiss the selection of Tagovailoa. 

    Stafford's contract runs through the 2022 season and Quinn says the goal remains for the quarterback to play out the entirety of the deal. That said, the evaluation process never stops. Asked if there would be a clear indicator of when it was time to add a replacement option to the roster, Quinn couldn't put a time frame on it, but implied the Lions aren't there with Stafford yet. 

    "The one thing about Matthew, his No. 1 trait is still the same as when I came here four and half years ago — he still has that great arm strength," Quinn said. "He's a competitor, he's tough, he's sneaky athletic. I think he's improved his athleticism a little bit over his career. He does a great job taking care of his body. You take all those things into consideration, like any other player."

    While all signs point to Stafford remaining in his role for the foreseeable future, the situation with Slay remains far more up in the air. Quinn openly acknowledged that all options remain in play for the three-time Pro Bowl corner, from a trade to signing an extension to doing nothing and letting him play out the final year of his current contract. 

    "I know there's a lot of stuff out there," Quinn said. "I think what we're trying to do is we're trying to explore a trade. That's not saying we're definitely trading him. We've had some conversations with other teams. Nothing to report right now. I think we're very much in the information gathering phase of this. Those conversations, from here on out, will be private between us, the teams, the representatives for Darius and Darius himself. That's kind of where it's at."

    Quinn emphasized there's no timetable with Slay. The general manager said there could be a resolution next week, next month or not at all. Lions coach Matt Patricia chimed in to emphasize moving Slay is not the franchise's goal. 

    "We're not trying to trade him," Patricia said. "This not an active trying to trade situation. This is an exploring situation."

    Quinn declined to comment on what kind of package he was looking for in trade talks. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE