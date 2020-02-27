Indianapolis — The contract figures are in for the one-year extension signed by veteran Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola over the weekend.

Amendola's new deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, $1.5 million base salary and up to $500,000 in roster bonuses, broken down in $31,250 installments for each week he's active on game day.

According to an NFL Network report, Amendola has an opportunity to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

With the new deal, $4.5 million is guaranteed and the receiver will carry a $4.97 million cap hit in 2020. Both mark slight increases from last year, when Amendola got $4.25 million guaranteed with identical roster bonuses.

The 34-year-old Amendola was productive in his first season with the Lions, catching 62 passes for 678 yards in 15 games.

