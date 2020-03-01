Kelly Stafford announced on Instagram Sunday that she and her husband, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, are expecting their fourth child this summer.

"Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp). We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted!" Kelly wrote on her Instagram account.

Last April, Kelly had a 12-hour surgical procedure to remove a benign brain tumor called acoustic neuroma. The duration of the procedure, initially planned to last six hours at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, doubled because of complications the doctors encountered during surgery.

The surgery was successful and after the initial shock of learning about the non-cancerous brain tumor, the Staffords had to learn how to walk again. Matthew "never left my side," Kelly said of her recovery.

She and Matthew have been married since 2015 and have three daughters.

The Lions' 2019 season was among the worst in football without Stafford, who was sidelined the final eight games.

