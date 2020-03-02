Indianapolis — If a prospect's college career is his resume, think of the scouting combine as a reference check. The event is broken up into three key parts — medicals, interviews and on-field work. Many of the league's decision-makers will tell you the drills, which admittedly generate the most buzz, are actually the least important part of the process.

Fair enough. Still, a good or poor showing at the combine can alter perceptions of a prospect, often requiring a re-evaluation of the previously established scouting report. With that in mind, let's go back and take a look at some of the winners and losers from last week.

Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Quarterbacks

► Stock up

Justin Herbert, Oregon: Not only did the former Duck test well in the on-field portion of the combine — running his 40 in under 4.7 seconds — but he looked smooth throwing the ball while taking snaps under center, something he never had to do in college.

Jordan Love, Utah State: Continuing to shake off a frustrating senior season, Love measured and tested well, with large hands and speed and explosiveness in the drills. His accuracy wasn't perfect during the throwing portions, but the deep ball looks like it could be something special.

► Stock down

Jake Fromm, Georgia: It's one of those silly things beyond a player's control, but Fromm's hand size checked in under nine inches, the low-end threshold for the position. Add that with below-average measurables and arm strength, and you're probably looking at a Case Keenum-like ceiling.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor ran a 4.39-second time in the 40 at the combine. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Running backs

► Stock up

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: After a grueling three-year workload at Wisconsin, Taylor showed he's no worse for the wear with a blistering 4.39-second time in the 40, rounding out an impressive athletic profile. Outside of an average bench press showing, his performance compared favorably with Saquon Barkley.

A.J. Dillon, Boston College: At 247 pounds, there aren't many running backs who weigh as much as Dillon. That didn't stop him from posting top-end explosion numbers in the jumps and racing across the line in 4.53 seconds in the 40. That's a impressive number at that size.

► Stock down

Zack Moss, Utah: Moss tweaked his hamstring on the vertical jump, but opted to push through the injury and participate in his remaining drills. That's admirable, but didn't do any favors for his draft stock with average times in the speed and agility drills.

Wide receivers/tight ends

► Stock up

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame: Because of his size, the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool had requests to work out with the tight ends. Maybe teams will rethink that after he looked like Calvin Johnson at the combine. Claypool ran in the low 4.4s to go with a 40-inch vertical.

Denzel Mims, Baylor: Mims kept his arrow pointing up after a strong week at the Senior Bowl in January, coming to Indianapolis and posting a top-five mark at his position in the 40, broad jump and short shuttle.

Adam Trautman, Dayton: Also building off his Senior Bowl momentum, Trautman came off as polished and passionate in his media session and displayed top-end, change-of-direction quickness in the drills, pacing the tight ends with the best time in the three-cone drill.

► Stock down

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt: Once viewed as a top tight end prospect, Pinkney saw a huge decline in production last season and his 4.96-second 40-yard dash — worst among his position group — isn't going to quell any concerns.

Jauan Jennings, Tennessee: In a deep receiver class with so many prospects boasting outstanding film and high-end athleticism, a bad combine performance will send teams looking elsewhere for help. Jennings had the second-worst 40 time and vertical jump at the position

Offensive line

► Stock up

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: Is he a guard or an offensive tackle? It doesn't matter. Wherever he lines up on Sundays, Wirfs showed he'll likely be the most athletic lineman on the field. He ran the fastest, jumped the highest and farthest and was well above average in the agility drills. Oh, and he did it all after weighing in at 320 pounds.

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State: Cleveland, at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, might have been slightly overshadowed by Wirfs' outing, but it was nearly as impressive. No lineman had better short-area quickness, and Cleveland also finished in the top-five among linemen in the 40 and the bench press. Already viewed as a top-50 prospect by many analysts, his measureables could push him into the conversation at the end of the first round.

Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan: It was a good combine for several former Wolverines, including Ruiz, who scored well in the 40, bench and short shuttle. His impressive footwork also showed up in the position drills, solidifying his standing as one of the draft's best interior linemen.

► Stock down

Trey Adams, Washington: Once viewed as a potential first-rounder, multiple injuries have sunk Adams' stock and his combine showing isn't going to send anyone running back to check the film. He only participated in three drills — the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump — and finished last among linemen in all three.

Calvin Throckmorton, Orgeon: While his versatility remains a selling point as a potential late-round pick, Throckmorton didn't test well in any drill, with a lumbering 40 and minimal athleticism displayed in the vertical and broad jumps.

Charlotte defensive lineman Alex Highsmith runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday in Indianapolis. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Defensive line

► Stock up

Alex Highsmith, Charlotte: Coming out of a small school with only one year of high-level production, Highsmith showcased well-rounded athleticism. Among edge rushers, he posted top-five marks in the 40, short shuttle, three-cone and broad jump.

Carlos and Khalil Davis, Nebraska: The Cornhusker twins are both on the shorter side for the defensive tackle position, but their elite speed-strength combination is going to push them up draft boards. Khalil ran a stunning 4.75-second 40, and Carlos wasn't far behind at 4.82 seconds. Khalil also put up more reps on the bench (32 to 27), while Carlos posted one of the better short shuttles for a defensive tackle.

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M: At a trim 293 pounds, the 6-foot-3 Madubuike put on a show, with a 4.83-second 40, 31 reps on the bench and an eye-opening display of agility in the three-cone drill. Already likely to be selected in Round 2, he will come out of this event with some buzz as a potential first-rounder.

► Stock down

Derrick Brown, Auburn: Brown didn't have a bad combine, but with average to below-average showing in many drills, his tape is left to stand on its own. That tape is exceptional and his athletic testing isn't going to alter opinions he's a top-10 player in this class, but it should quiet the conversation of him going to the Lions at No. 3.

Bradlee Anae, Utah: The film shows a technically proficient and productive edge rusher, but Anae's speed and athleticism proved to be below-average at the combine.

Linebackers

► Stock up

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: There might not have been a better overall showing last week than the ultra-versatile Simmons, who weighed in at 238 pounds, ran under 4.4 seconds and flashed serious explosion in the leaping drills.

More: Lions' Bob Quinn: Clemson's versatile Isaiah Simmons a 'playmaker'

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State: The off-field concerns remain, but there will be several teams who happily take a chance on Gay based on his elite athleticism. Only Simmons ran faster among linebackers, while the Mississippi State product had better marks in the vertical and broad jumps, as well as above-average times in the agility drills, where Simmons didn't participate.

► Stock down

Michael Divinity, LSU: With last season's drug-related suspension already hanging over his head, Divinity was wholly unimpressive in the drills, running a slow 40 and mustering just 14 reps on the bench.

Defensive backs

► Stock up

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State: Okudah was briefly sidelined after banging his head during defensive back drills, but returned and accomplished what he set out to do, posting good overall numbers with a 4.48-second 40 and massive 41-inch vertical. He also measured in with the biggest wingspan among defensive backs.

More: Jeffrey Okudah: Pairing with Lions' Darius Slay would be 'magical'

C.J. Henderson, Florida: Considered the second-best corner in the class by most analysts, Henderson did little to shake confidence in that evaluation. He was one of just four defensive backs to run under 4.4 seconds, while also posting top-five positional marks in the bench and vertical jump.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois: A massive safety prospect, the 6-foot-3, 221-pounder will send scouts back to the tape after running 4.45 seconds and leaping 41 inches in the vertical. You won't find many prospects with that rare combination of size and athleticism at the safety position.

► Stock down

Myles Bryant, Washington: At 5-foot-8, 183 pounds, Bryant's size already had him facing an uphill battle. The Huskies safety posted solid change-of-direction numbers, but his 4.62-second 40 raises questions about his ability to close ground in the deep parts of the field.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State: A size prospect, some of Dantzler's 6-foot-2 height is mitigated by average arm length. Only participating in the 40 and vertical jump, he posted below-average marks in both. His film will be his best friend, but some teams will have trouble looking past his 4.64 time in the 40.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers