Justin Rogers' Top 50 NFL free agents for 2020
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers lists his top 50 NFL free agents for 2020, including quarterback Tom Brady. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
1. Dak Prescott, quarterback: Poised to join the $30 million per year club, it’s difficult to see Prescott escaping Dallas. Accurate, efficient, mobile and young (26), he’s a clear-cut franchise quarterback.
2. Amari Cooper, wide receiver: Prescott’s top target, Cooper’s production never has quite lived up to his status as a top-five pick, but he’s topped 1,000 yards in four of his five seasons, while averaging nearly seven touchdown catches during his career.
3. Chris Jones, defensive lineman: The first of several players on this list reportedly in line for the franchise tag, Jones is a disruptive penetrator up front, producing 143 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons with the Chiefs. He’s no slouch against the run, either.
4. Yannick Ngakoue, edge: Ngakoue is also in line to get tagged, but his tweets show the relationship with the Jaguars is fractured. He’ll be on the trade block, and an acquiring team would get a dynamic edge rusher who has tallied 37.5 sacks and 244 total pressures in his four seasons in Jacksonville.
5. Drew Brees, quarterback: At 41 years old, the sand is quickly running out the hour glass, but Brees was still as accurate and efficient as ever in 2019, completing 74.3 percent of his throws with a 27-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Saints.
6. Byron Jones, cornerback: If you’re looking for a playmaking corner, Jones probably isn’t your guy. He has two interceptions and averaged fewer than 10 pass defenses per season during his five-year career with the Cowboys. But the six-foot, 205-pounder is sticky in coverage. He allowed just 30 catches in 15 games and always has been a solid run defender and tackler.
7. Jadeveon Clowney, edge: Durability is an issue, and three sacks in a contract year is concerning, but Clowney has to be accounted for when he’s on the field. In 11 games for Seattle, he still racked up 44 pressures and added 10 more in two playoff contests.
8. Justin Simmons, safety: A young, ascending talent who earned second-team All-Pro honors last year, Simmons is the prototype for his position. Tall, long and rangy, he’s picked off at least two passes each of his first four seasons and is as stellar as they come against the run. That’s why the Broncos have no intention of letting him get to the market and will franchise him if they can’t work out a long-term deal.
9. Dante Fowler Jr., edge: The former No. 3 pick finally put it together as a pass rusher last season, recording a career-best 11.5 sacks for the Rams. He’s had some issues with missing tackles, but he’s young and durable, putting him in line for a massive pay day.
10. Tom Brady, quarterback: Despite all the speculation he might play somewhere else in 2020, it’s difficult to see Brady finishing his career anywhere but New England. Coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, with his fewest yards per attempt in 18 years, he’ll need better weapons around him if he’s going to make another championship run before hanging them up.
11. Jack Conklin, offensive tackle: The former Michigan State standout shook off a down year in 2018 — where he was shaking off rust returning from an ACL tear with the Titans — reestablishing himself as one of the league’s best right tackles.
12. Cory Littleton, linebacker: An undersized linebacker with huge tackle totals since moving into the Rams’ starting lineup in 2018, Littleton plays with great instincts. He’s quick to read and react, rarely missing a tackle attempt, and he’s one of the best at his position in coverage. In the past two seasons, he’s recorded five interceptions and 22 pass defenses.
13. Matthew Judon, edge: A fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State in 2016, Judon’s production has improved each season. In 2019, he recorded 9.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits, which ranked fourth in the NFL. He’s expected to get the franchise tag from the Ravens.
14. Brandon Scherff, guard: A former top-five pick, Scherff’s pass protection and run blocking have been consistently good throughout his five-year career. There aren’t many positives on Washington’s roster, so it’ll use the franchise tag to ensure this one doesn’t get away.
15. Bud Dupree, edge: Make it three straight franchise tags, with Dupree also reported to be in line for the designation after registering a career-high 11.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles with the Steelers in 2019.
16. Ryan Tannehill, quarterback: The NFL’s most improved player, Tannehill looked nothing like the guy who was unceremoniously shipped out of Miami for a Day 3 pick. With solid protection and a good running game in Tennessee, he completed better than 70 percent of his throws, while averaging an impressive 9.6 yards per attempt.
17. Hunter Henry, tight end: If it weren’t for two serious knee injuries that cost him 20 games the past two seasons, Henry would be higher on this list. An above-average blocker and dynamic receiving option, he’s a true dual-threat at the position. In just 12 games last season with the Chargers, he rebounded from a lost year with a career-best 652 receiving yards.
18. A.J. Green, wide receiver: Even after missing all of 2019 with an ankle injury, it appears the Bengals are going to franchise Green, giving presumptive No. 1 pick, quarterback Joe Burrow, a reliable No. 1 target to throw to next season. Green hasn’t played a full game since October 2018, and he turns 32 this offseason, but he could still be a top-15 receiver if he can shake the injury bug.
19. Anthony Harris, safety: Undrafted out of Virginia in 2015, Harris played sparingly on defense his first 3 1/2 seasons before moving in the starting lineup. He’s thrived lining up in various spots in Minnesota’s secondary. Well-rounded, he’s at his best in coverage, picking off six passes last season.
20. Shaquil Barrett, edge: After five years of middling production in Denver, Barrett signed a one-year prove-it deal with Tampa Bay and more than doubled his career sack total, bringing down the quarterback 19.5 times last season. In all, he pressured opposing passers 82 times, likely earning him a franchise tag.
21. Arik Armstead, defensive lineman: A unique defensive lineman, who at 6-foot-7, 292 pounds can play inside and outside. His length makes it tough for running backs to get past Armstead and he took a massive step forward as a pass-rusher last season with the 49ers, doubling his previous season-high pressure total in route to his first year with double-digit sacks.
22. Derrick Henry, running back: Henry put the Titans on his back in the postseason, carrying the ball 64 times in upset victories over New England and Baltimore. A 247-pound wrecking ball who rarely goes down at first contact, he’s shown the ability to physically hold up despite a big workload. But given how frequently running backs rapidly decline, no one should be surprised the Titans are looking to use the franchise tag here.
23. Joe Thuney, guard: Another in a long line of success stories for legendary O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia, Thuney has been excellent during his four seasons with the Patriots. He’s started all 64 games and is coming off a season where he allowed a career-low 17 pressures, all without committing a single penalty.
24. Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle: A rock-solid interior lineman, Hargrave stepped up his well-rounded game and delivered more as a pass-rusher in 2019 with the Steelers. His sacks were actually down, slightly, but his 49 quarterback pressures were more than double his previous career-high.
25. Anthony Castonzo, offensive tackle: Castonzo is rarely mentioned in the conversation of the game’s best offensive tackles, but he’s been so good, for so long. A key piece to one of the league’s best units in Indianapolis, he seriously considered retirement this year, so it’s looking like this could be a short-term solution for any team looking at signing him.
26. Chris Harris Jr., cornerback: Like running backs, corners don’t have a reputation for aging well. The four-time Pro Bowler turns 31 in June and wasn’t as sharp in coverage in 2019 with the Broncos, at least not the gold standard we’re accustomed to seeing. As a No. 2 corner, with the ability to play in the slot, he’s probably got a couple of good seasons left in him.
27. Jameis Winston, quarterback: Winston is an enigma. He put up massive passing numbers last season, but the stat line came with the caveat of 30 interceptions. He’s had a couple offseason surgeries, including Lasik to correct a vision issue, which adds some layers to the evaluation conversation. If a team believes they can significantly trim the bad decisions, a star is still salvageable.
28. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, safety: The NFC North stalwart, Clinton-Dix returns to the market after a one-year stint in Chicago where he built upon his reputation as a well-rounded safety that plays the run as well as he covers the deep parts of the field. He’s had multiple interceptions each of the past five seasons.
29. Leonard Williams, defensive tackle: The luster came off a bit last season after a disappointing season split between the two New York franchises. That said, he’s missed just one game in his career and has averaged more than 40 quarterback pressures. If he doesn’t get tagged, he’ll command an annual salary well north of $10 million per season.
30. Emmanuel Sanders, wide receiver: Sanders’ ranking is largely anchored by his age. He turns 33 this offseason. Still, he’s continued to be highly productive and was a key deadline pickup for the 49ers last season. His 13.2 yards per catch in 2019 was a four-year best.
31. James Bradberry, cornerback : Bradberry might be a good litmus test for how much the market is willing to pay. He’s a good player who might get paid like a great one. After four seasons in Carolina, he’s reportedly seeking a contract worth $15 million-plus per season.
32. Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback: It will be four years this August since Bridgewater suffered a leg injury in practice that nearly ended his career, but his fill-in work for Brees last season with the Saints showed there’s plenty left in the tank for Bridgewater. During that five-game stint, he completed 67.9 percent of his passes with nine scores to two interceptions. He’s earned another shot to start somewhere.
33. Robby Anderson, wide receiver: If you’re looking for a speed merchant to stress opposing secondaries, Anderson is a good place to put your money. He has had 10 or more receptions of 20 or more yards each of the past three seasons, while averaging six touchdowns during that stretch with the Jets.
34. Bryan Bulaga, offensive tackle: A consistently reliable pass protector, Bulaga had one of his best seasons as a run blocker in 2019. The downsides are he’ll be 31 years old at the start of next season and he’s battled a number of injuries throughout his career, despite starting all 16 games in 2019 with the Packers.
35. D.J. Reader, Defensive tackle: Reader will draw interest from teams looking for a space-eating interior lineman who can handle two-gap assignments. But the 340-pounder isn’t a one-trick pony. He has at least some juice as a pocket-pushing pass rusher, generating a career-best 36 pressures last season with the Texans.
36. Marcus Mariota, quarterback: He wasn’t able to meet the expectations of being a No. 2 pick with the Titans, but someone is likely to give Mariota a top salary to come in as a backup. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him land in a spot where he could push the starter (cough, Chicago, cough).
37. Robert Quinn, edge: Potentially set to play for his fourth team in the four past seasons, Quinn recaptured some of his early-career success in Dallas, recording double-digit sacks for the first time since 2014. Can he keep it going moving forward will be the big question.
38. Bradley Roby, cornerback: A versatile corner who can play outside or in the slot, Roby has been solid in coverage much of his six seasons. Tackling has been an issue at times, peaking last year, when he missed 16 in 10 games with the Texans. He does have a knack for making plays, intercepting nine passes and forcing eight fumbles during his career.
39. Jason Pierre-Paul, edge: At 31, Pierre-Paul continues to be an effective pass-rusher. In 26 games with Tampa Bay, he recorded 21 sacks and 90 pass rush pressures.
40. Devin McCourty, safety: Aging like a fine wine, McCourty continues to deliver high-level production into his early 30s. Yes, he’ll be 33 at the start of the 2020 season, but he’s never been anything but a reliable tackler and ball hawk in the secondary, collecting five interceptions last season with the Patriots.
41. Logan Ryan, cornerback: A solid cover corner who spends most of his time in the slot, Ryan is coming off a year where he made a boatload of plays for the Titans, intercepting four passes, forcing four fumbles and tallying 4.5 sacks as a situational blitzer. One troubling number that jumps out is he was targeted an NFL-high 114 times last season.
42. Shelby Harris, defensive tackle: Harris has quietly developed into a solid, all-around interior defender the past two years. Always solid against the run, he managed to turn 28 quarterback pressures into six sacks with the Broncos in 2019. That conversion rate is probably unsustainable, but he also showed a good sense for when his rush had stalled, batting down eight throws at the line of scrimmage. That was the most for any defender last season.
43. Kyle Van Noy, linebacker: After floundering in Detroit, Van Noy found new life in New England, developing into the all-around player he looked like he could be coming out of BYU. Spending more time on the line of scrimmage, 2019 was Van Noy’s best season yet. He finished with 60 quarterback pressures, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
44. Kendall Fuller, cornerback: A gritty slot defender, Fuller tackles well and had an excellent year in coverage in 2019 with the Chiefs, despite a midseason interruption while dealing with a broken thumb.
45. Kenyan Drake, running back: Drake has quietly averaged 4.8 yards per carry during his career and his value only went up after he went to Arizona in a midseason trade and hit the ground running, churning out more than 800 yards from scrimmage and scoring eight times in eight games. With only 456 carries over four seasons, the tread on his tires should be a major selling point.
46. Graham Glasgow, offensive lineman: Local fans probably don’t need a reintroduction to Glasgow’s resume. The versatile, tough interior lineman has been a solid piece of the offensive line for both the University of Michigan and the Lions for the better part of a decade. His ability to play center and guard, while missing just one game the past three seasons, figure to make him a desired commodity on the open market.
47. Austin Hooper, tight end: A highly efficient and productive pass catcher the past two seasons, Hooper has hauled in 146 of his 185 targets for nearly 1,500 yards during that stretch, finding the end zone 10 times with the Falcons. He’s not an all-world blocker, but he’s plenty capable, especially in pass protection, adding to his appeal.
48. Darqueze Dennard, cornerback: A solid all-around corner out of Michigan State who rarely lets a ball carrier escape his grasp in the open field, Dennard had his best season in coverage during his contract year with the Bengals, limiting opponents to 18 catches in the nine games he played after returning from offseason knee surgery. The ball skills have never been particularly good at this level, though, with three interceptions in 77 games and never more than six pass defenses in a season.
49. Melvin Gordon, running back: Gordon tried to force the Chargers into giving him a new contract last year, sitting out training camp and the start of the season. Averaging his worst yards per carry and yards per reception in four years after returning, while temporary replacement Austin Ekeler thrived, probably didn’t help make Gordon’s case. When the blocking is there, he’s incredibly elusive in space, but don’t expect much yardage after contact.
50. Trae Waynes, cornerback: A physical corner, Waynes (Michigan State) has been a solid tackler and run supporter during his five-year career in Minnesota, but his coverage has largely been a disappointment. He allowed 70 percent of throws his direction to be completed in 2019 and has averaged fewer than 10 pass defenses the past four seasons.
Next 10/honorable mention (listed alphabetically): Tre Boston, safety; Jamie Collins, linebacker; Eric Ebron (pictured), tight end; Gerald McCoy, defensive tackle; Andrus Peat, guard; Breshad Perriman, wide receiver; Michael Pierce, defensive tackle; Brian Poole, cornerback; Jarran Reed, defensive tackle; Joe Schobert, linebacker
    (Go through the gallery above to view the top 50 NFL free agents for 2020, compiled by Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.)

    Allen Park — While trade chatter and draft speculation have dominated the conversation of the Detroit Lions offseason in recent weeks, NFL free agency is quietly sneaking up on us.

    In less than two weeks, we’ll enter that signing frenzy, where roster needs will be altered and the table properly set for April’s draft.

    Before free agency opens on March 18, coinciding with the start of the new league year, we thought we’d preview the players expected to be available. Yes, the franchise tag is expected to take several of the top options off the market, but there’s plenty of talent to be had for the right price.

    We’ve established our ranking of the top-50 players scheduled to be free agents. It’s worth noting we didn’t include players who were recently released by their clubs, such as defensive tackle Damon Harrison or cornerback Prince Amukamara, since those players are free to sign with a new team immediately.

    But we did include players who are expected to receive the franchise tag. Technically, most will still be eligible to sign with another club, although that’s unlikely because of the draft compensation (two first-round picks) required to do so.

    Our list is largely based on projected future production, so age weighed heavily into the rankings. For example, quarterback Tom Brady, one of the greatest players of all time is No. 10. That’s a reflection of the fact he’ll be 43 to start next season.

    Now on to the list.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

