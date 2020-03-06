Justin Rogers' Top 50 NFL free agents for 2020

(Go through the gallery above to view the top 50 NFL free agents for 2020, compiled by Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.)

Allen Park — While trade chatter and draft speculation have dominated the conversation of the Detroit Lions offseason in recent weeks, NFL free agency is quietly sneaking up on us.

Quarterback Tom Brady (12) could have a new home for the 2020 season. (Photo: Steven Senne, Associated Press)

In less than two weeks, we’ll enter that signing frenzy, where roster needs will be altered and the table properly set for April’s draft.

Before free agency opens on March 18, coinciding with the start of the new league year, we thought we’d preview the players expected to be available. Yes, the franchise tag is expected to take several of the top options off the market, but there’s plenty of talent to be had for the right price.

We’ve established our ranking of the top-50 players scheduled to be free agents. It’s worth noting we didn’t include players who were recently released by their clubs, such as defensive tackle Damon Harrison or cornerback Prince Amukamara, since those players are free to sign with a new team immediately.

But we did include players who are expected to receive the franchise tag. Technically, most will still be eligible to sign with another club, although that’s unlikely because of the draft compensation (two first-round picks) required to do so.

Our list is largely based on projected future production, so age weighed heavily into the rankings. For example, quarterback Tom Brady, one of the greatest players of all time is No. 10. That’s a reflection of the fact he’ll be 43 to start next season.

Now on to the list.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers