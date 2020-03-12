Ypsilanti — At Eastern Michigan football's pro day on Thursday, the greetings and chatter among NFL personnel staffs captured the uncertainty of country's rapidly growing coronavirus crisis.

For many in the non-stop world of professional football, it was business as usual, from handshakes to stopwatches. Meanwhile others had transitioned to the increasingly popular elbow bump and frequent use of hand sanitizer, highlighting the heightened sense of awareness for the situation.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the NFL has not announced any changes to its offseason schedule. (Photo: Julio Cortez, Associated Press)

Additionally, there was a noticeable undercurrent about what comes next for the league, the day after the NBA suspended its season and hours before the NHL followed suit.

Unlike those two leagues, the NFL is in the heart of its offseason, but the league still faces concerns about how it will be handling its upcoming schedule, with a new league year and free agency set to begin next week. And further down the road, April's draft, a massive public event scheduled to be held in Las Vegas this year.

The NFL finally took its first official action shortly before 3 p.m., canceling league meetings scheduled for later this month.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations," the NFL said in a statement.

"There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting."

But the status of free agency and the draft remain up in the air.

Leading up to the draft are each college's pro day as well as 30 prospect visits, where players travel to meet with NFL teams at their facilities. Before the league could offer a uniform policy, individual teams, as well as some colleges, began to implement changes.

At Eastern Michigan, a handful of scouts didn't show up, including two from NFC East teams. After the event, the New York Giants joined the ranks, pulling their scouts and coaches off the road.

Other teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, have closed their facilities, telling staff to work from home.

And the University of Michigan became one of the first schools to cancel their pro day.

The Detroit Lions have yet to publicly announce any changes to their offseason schedule. The Detroit News has requested comment from the organization regarding what measures, if any, will be taken.

