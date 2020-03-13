Allen Park — The NFL announced announced performance-based pay distributions this week and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was a big winner.

After leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season, and setting a career-best in yardage while playing nearly 87 percent of the team's offensive snaps, Golladay will receive an additional $411,227 for the 2019 season.

Kenny Golladay (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

To put that bonus into perspective, it's more than 60 percent of his $676,000 base salary from the season.

Golladay was one of 70 Lions players to receive performance-based bonuses from the 2019 season. In addition to the wide receiver, 28 others received bonuses topping $100,000.

The next five highest bonuses went to safety Tracy Walker ($255,981), guard Joe Dahl ($321.617), tight end Logan Thomas ($288,090), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin ($263,909) and rookie safety Will Harris ($253,775).

The performance-based pay program is a collectively bargained fund used as a supplemental form of compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players are eligible to receive a bonus distribution for any regular season game they play at least one official down.

More: Lions defensive free agency preview: Will Detroit pay up if Darius Slay is traded?

More: Lions offensive free agency preview: Intriguing options available

Performance-based pay is computed by using a player’s regular-season playing time, divided by his adjusted regular-season compensation (base salary, prorated portion of signing bonus and additionally earned incentives).

The performance bonuses are awarded in two pools, including one exclusively for veterans players.

Across the league, more than $231 million was awarded through the performance-based pay program, with each team having an equal $7,223,500 to distribute. The bonuses are not factored into the salary cap.

Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward was the league's top performance-based earner, receiving an extra $654,750.

Undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State in 2018, Ward started all 16 games for the Chiefs, playing more than 1,000 snaps, despite playing for a league-minimum $570,000 salary.

Golladay's total bonus did not rank among the top-25 in the NFL.