The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M by the Baltimore Ravens in 2004, Muhlbach was picked up by the Lions during training camp that year as an injury replacement for Jody Littleton.

Entering his 17th NFL season, Muhlbach has appeared in 244 games for the Lions, the second-most in franchise history. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2012, 2018) and hasn't missed a game since the 2009 season.

Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Muhlbach moved into the NFL's list of top-100 games played last season and is currently tied for 56th on the all-time list.

“It’s been great, it’s been fun, but I’m not done yet,” Muhlbach said in October. “Everyone keeps talking about how, ‘You’re there,’ but there’s still a long way to go. (Jason) Hanson is a few years away, got to catch him.”

Hanson, the former Lions kicker, played in 327 games from 1992-2002, which ranks sixth in league history. In Muhlbach appears in all 16 games again this season, he could climb as high as 34th on the NFL's list.