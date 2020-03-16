Allen Park — The Detroit Lions parted ways with veteran right tackle Rick Wagner on Friday, but appear to found a replacement on Monday, reportedly agreeing to terms on a five-year deal with Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

NFL reporter Adam Caplan was the first to report the agreement, which totals $50 million. The Lions and Vaitai's representation did not immediately return request for confirmation. Contracts cannot become official until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Lions reportedly are signing Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72). (Photo: Winslow Townson, Associated Press)

A fifth-round pick out of TCU in 2016, Vaitai has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles. A versatile blocker, he's made 20 starts, playing at right tackle, left tackle and right guard.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Vaitai served as a backup last season on Philadelphia's deep and talented offensive line, which included Pro Bowlers at right guard and tackle and six-time All-Pro Jason Peters at left tackle.

With Peters and right tackle Lane Johnson missing time due to injury, Vaitai still managed to see 477 snaps in 2019, primarily at right tackle. He thrived as a run blocker in that role, grading out as the ninth-best offensive tackle in the league among those who played at least 20 percent of their team's offensive snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

That would be a welcome improvement for the Lions, who continued to struggle running the ball in 2019. The team's 4.1 yards per carry ranked in the bottom half of the NFL, and Detroit's leading rushers, Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, were both near the bottom of the league in yards before contact.

