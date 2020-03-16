Allen Park — Three days after he was released by the Detroit Lions, offensive tackle Rick Wagner has found a new home. According to the NFL Network, Wagner has agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers.

The deal will keep Wagner in the NFC North where he'd see the Lions twice each season. It also brings him close to home. His hometown of West Allis, Wisconsin, is less than two hours south of Green Bay.

Former Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) reportedly has agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Wagner's addition would suggest the Packers intend to move on from free-agent offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, a first-round draft pick in 2010 who has started 111 games for the franchise.

The Lions cut Wagner, 30, on Friday after three seasons in Detroit, where he made 40 starts. The move freed up more than $6 million in cap space heading into free agency, which officially starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

