Allen Park — The NFL offseason will continue on as scheduled.

The league announced Monday that the 2020 Draft will still be conducted and televised from April 23-25, although public events in Las Vegas have been canceled.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

In its press release announcing the decision, the league said it's exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information at a later date.

The decision to keep the draft in April came a day after the NFL opted not to delay the start of its league year and free agency. At noon on Monday, teams are permitted to enter into negotiations with impending free agents, while the signing period opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.