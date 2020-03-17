Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made their first move to address a glaring need at defensive tackle late Monday night, agreeing to a deal with free agent Nick Williams. A source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the deal with The Detroit News.

Williams and the Lions agreed to a two-year pact worth $10 million, according to multiple reports.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Samford in 2013, Williams has bounced around during his career, with stops in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Miami and Chicago.

Matt Patricia got some help for his defense. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

He's coming off the best year of his career for the Bears last season, appearing in all 16 games and tallying 42 stops and six sacks.

Williams made five starts for Chicago in 2019, playing more than 500 snaps. Listed at 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, he'll provide much needed interior depth for the Lions, with A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels hitting free agency and Damon Harrison getting cut this month.