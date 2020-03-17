Allen Park — After reaching an agreement on a three-year deal with linebacker Jamie Collins, the Detroit Lions are planning on parting ways with Devon Kennard, according to an NFL Network report.

The team is first expected to explore the trade market, but are prepared to release him if there are no bidders.

Kennard, who welcomed Collins to the team in a tweet on Monday, responded to a fan noting the greeting aged poorly by writing, "You ain't lying! No loyalty in this biz!" Kennard also retweeted the NFL Network report he was being released.

A two-year captain, Kennard set and matched his career-high with seven sacks each of his two seasons with the Lions. Starting 30 of 31 games during that stretch, he played more than 80 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps each season.

Still, the Lions didn't get enough out of their pass rush each of the past two years, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and quarterback pressure in 2019.

One of the team's top free-agent targets in 2018, coinciding with the arrival of coach Matt Patricia, Kennard was awarded a three-year, $17 million contract. By parting with him before the final year of the deal, the Lions will save $5.7 million.

In addition to being a steady performer on the field, Kennard was also recognized for his work in the community. He was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2019 for his efforts helping the franchise launch its social justice initiative, as well as his work with the Midnight Golf Program, which helps under-served youth transitioning from high school to college and into a professional career through mentoring and skill building.

