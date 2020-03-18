Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have addressed a big need with an even bigger body, agreeing to a two-year deal with 345-pound nose tackle Danny Shelton.

The player's agent confirmed it's a two-year deal. According to ESPN, the contract is worth $8 million.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) set career highs last season with 61 tackles and three sacks. (Photo: Nick Wass, Associated Press)

Shelton posted on Instagram that he was "#DetroitBound."

"Thank you Pats Nation and @patriots organization," Shelton posted. "It's been a great two years and I'm forever thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds."

Shelton, a former first-round pick out of Washington, played his first three seasons with the Cleveland Browns before he was traded to the New England Patriots prior to the 2018 season. His time in New England did not overlap with Lions coach Matt Patricia.

In 16 games last season (14 starts), Shelton played nearly 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps, while setting career highs with 61 tackles and three sacks.

Predominately known for his run-stuffing ability, Shelton, 26, effectively replaces Damon Harrison, who was released this month by the Lions.

Shelton is the third defensive free agent the Lions have agreed to terms with since the opening of the league's negotiating period, joining linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Contract signings can't become official until the NFL's signing period opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and even then, there's expected to be delays as teams sort through medical exam restrictions the league has put in place to address as part of its COVID-19 response.

