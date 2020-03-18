Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard has quickly found a new home, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

According to the NFL Network, the deal is worth $20 million with $12.25 million guaranteed. That's slightly more than the three-year deal he signed with the Lions in 2018.

Kennard appeared to confirm the reports, posting a video of his young daughter saying, "Go Cards" on Twitter.

It didn't take long for Devon Kennard to find a new home after being released by the Lions. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions released Kennard on Tuesday, a day after the team had reached an agreement with Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins. Joining the Cardinals will bring Kennard home. He was born in Tempe, Arizona, and played his high school football at Desert Vista in Phoenix.

In an unofficial audition against the Cardinals last season, Kennard recorded a career-high three sacks in the 27-27 tie.

In two seasons with the Lions, Kennard tallied 104 tackles and 14 tacks. He also served as a captain, union representative and earned the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for his work in the community.

