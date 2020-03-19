Allen Park — In an unofficial exit interview with the team's broadcast partner WJR-AM, Darius Slay didn't hold back his animosity toward Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia hours after the team traded the cornerback to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of draft picks on Thursday.

Slay said the relationship between the two was fractured during Patricia's first year as Detroit's coach, in 2018, and despite things being better last season, the bond between the two never was mended.

Darius Slay blasted Lions head coach Matt Patricia on WJR. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

"Of course I wanted to stay (in Detroit) for a minute, but I already knew how me and Matt Patricia is, that wasn't going to last long," Slay said.

Slay said the two disagreed on many things, and when pressed for an example, Slay said the coach insulted him regarding offseason workouts with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

"He told me I had no business working out with Richard Sherman and (Aqib) Talib because I wasn't elite," Slay said. "Those were the guys that were elite category and I was just good.

"That's the whole point, I didn't get the thought, sitting here telling me not to go work with somebody, I'm not elite," Slay continued. "If I ain't elite in your eyes, at least I'm trying to go compete with guys and work with guys, pick their brains and become elite."

Slay was asked if he thought the writing was on the wall when the team traded Quandre Diggs, but Slay said things were in bad shape way before that.

"At that time, I didn't care really," Slay said. "Shoot, I didn't have that much for respect for Matty P, as a person. It was hard for me to play for him. That's all that was."

Slay said he did continue to play hard, not for the coach, but his teammates who were counting on him to do his job. He also expressed gratitude for the Lions fans who supported him over the years.

"I've got a lot of love for Detroit, man," Slay said. "I've got a lot of fans here. I support the fans here. I go out in the community, high school games, basketball games. I'm going to miss that. I'm going to really miss the fans here and some great guys in the locker room.

"I appreciate you all. I love y'all, man," Slay said. "You Big Play fans stay Big Play fans, because I'm going to still make big plays."

As for any last words for Patricia, Slay said he'd have none.

"I wouldn't say nothing, I'd just go about my day," he said. "Honestly, I wouldn't probably feel nothing inside. I live my life, he lives his. I just don't have to deal with him."

