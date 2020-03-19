Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continued to reshape the team's roster on Thursday morning, reportedly reaching an agreement with supersized safety Jayron Kearse.

The one-year deal is worth $2.75 million, according to the NFL Network. Request for confirmation from Kearse's representation wasn't immediately returned.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Kearse will stay in the NFC North after spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He's appeared in 62 of 64 games during his career, establishing himself as one of the team's top special teamers.

The Minnesota Vikings' Jayron Kearse (27) celebrates with Kentrell Brothers after recovering a muffed punt in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: Carlos Gonzalez, TNS)

On defense, he played 270 snaps in 2019, splitting his time between box safety and nickel cornerback roles. He graded out particularly well in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kearse ran into some legal issues last season, drawing the ire of Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. In October, Kearse was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the arrest and was sentenced to probation and community service, while also required to go through a substance-abuse program, participate in a victim impact panel and hand over his firearm.

In Detroit, Kearse will likely maintain a significant role on special teams and provide depth at safety, behind Tracy Walker, Will Harris and the recently acquired Duron Harmon