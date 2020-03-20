The Detroit Lions added another piece to the secondary Friday, reaching an agreement with cornerback Tony McRae. His agent confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Undrafted out of North Carolina A&T in 2016, McRae has spent time with four teams, most recently the Cincinnati Bengals. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals last season, including two starts.

Tony McRae is joining the Lions. (Photo: Cincinnati Bengals)

On defense, McRae plays primarily in the slot, while also making significant contributions on special teams. He worked more than 200 snaps on the Bengals' return and coverage units in 2019.

It's likely the addition got the stamp of approval from Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs, who served as the assistant special teams coordinator in Cincinnati a year ago.

McRae is the third fourth defensive back the Lions have added this week, along with cornerback Desmond Trufant, safety Duron Harmon and safety Jayron Kearse.

