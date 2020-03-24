Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, adding a contender for the vacant job in the team's starting lineup created by Graham Glasgow's departure.

Aboushi joined the Lions last season, but didn't appear in a game until the closing minutes of the Week 9 loss to the Raiders. He ended up starting the final two games of the season, playing all 110 offensive snaps in the contests.

Oday Aboushi joined the Lions last season, but didn't appear in a game until the closing minutes of the Week 9 loss to the Raiders. He ended up starting the final two games of the season, playing all 110 offensive snaps in the contests. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

A journeyman who has appeared in games for five teams since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, he's started 34 games during his career.

Aboushi figures to be in the mix to replace Glasgow, who got a four-year, $44 million contract from the Denver Broncos in free agency. In addition to Aboushi, options on the roster include former first-round pick Joshua Garnett, Russell Bodine, who has 74 starts with the Bengals and Bills, and Beau Benzschawel, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin a year ago.

The Lions could also look to use one of their nine draft picks in pursuit of a long-term solution at guard.