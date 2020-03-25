Tampa, Fla. — Ndamukong Suh had nearly as many touchdowns (two) as he had sacks (2.5) last season, but the Bucs fulfilled their mission of keeping the defense together by bringing the Pro Bowl defensive tackle back on a one-year, $8 million contract.

Suh, 33, is entering his 11th season and pairs nicely inside with Vita Vea, giving the Bucs two unmovable defenders in the middle of the line. He had received interest from the San Francisco 49ers, but that seemed to wane earlier in the week.

Ndamukong Suh played in all 16 games with the Bucs last season, finishing with 41 tackles. (Photo: Todd Kirkland, Tribune News Service)

The Bucs used the franchise tag on linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks with 19.5.

Then they signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $25 million deal. Pierre-Paul had 8.5 sacks in 10 games after missing the first part of the season with a cervical fracture in his neck.

Suh isn’t the pass rusher he once was, but he has helped anchor the run defense and has had a great influence on the development of Vea.

Last season, Suh played in 16 games with 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. He returned two fumbles for touchdowns: one for 37 yards to ice a win against the Rams in Los Angeles and a 6-yard fumble recovery for a score at Atlanta.

Personnel dept.

The Vikings added wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their roster on Wednesday, giving them another veteran receiver who can compete with Bisi Johnson for the No. 2 receiver spot and help add some depth behind Adam Thielen following last week’s Stefon Diggs trade.

Sharpe caught 25 passes for 329 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in Tennessee last year, though his playing time dwindled and his targets slipped in a run-heavy offense in 2019.

The Vikings also signed defensive lineman Anthony Zettel, a former Lion, who will be entering his fifth NFL season.

... The Steelers signed offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year deal and fullback Derek Watt, the older brother of outside T.J. Watt, to a three-year contract.

... The Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year deals with defensive lineman Trevon Coley and running back D.J. Foster, the team said Wednesday.

... The Chiefs have agreed to one-year deals with defensive tackle Mike Pennel and fullback Anthony Sherman, continuing their trend of keeping low-cost valuable contributors to their Super Bowl run on the roster.

... The Cowboys continued their offseason revamp by signing former Oklahoma tight end Blake Bell and finalizing a deal with massive nose tackle Dontari Poe.