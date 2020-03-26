Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continued to bolster their special teams this offseason, agreeing to a one-year deal with wide receiver Geremy Davis.

A sixth-round pick out of Connecticut in 2015, Davis has spent the past three years with the Chargers, where he had a big role on the team's coverage and return units.

Geremy Davis has primarily played a role on special teams during his NFL career. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

During the past two seasons, Davis recorded 15 special teams tackles, despite being limited to seven games by a hamstring injury in 2019.

Davis further bolsters an area the Lions have focused on this offseason. They reached earlier deals with cornerback Tony McRae and safety Jayron Kearse, and re-signed Miles Killebrew. All three are top special teams contributors.

As a receiver, Davis only has five career catches for 59 yards in 36 games.

