Allen Park — The show must go on.

As the country continues to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo that the league's draft will remain on schedule for April 23-25. The announcement came Thursday evening, following a unanimous vote from the league's executive council.

"Apart from the CEC (NFL Management Council Executive Committee), I have personally discussed this matter with many other owners, club executives and coaches, and there is widespread support for the CEC's conclusion," Goodell wrote. "Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today. I also believe that the Draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans and the country at large, and many of you have agreed."

NFL facilities are closed because of the pandemic but the draft is set to continue as scheduled. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

Earlier this week, the league put all medical physicals on hold, including those for draft prospects, while ordering the complete shutdown of team facilities for at least the next two weeks.

Goodell acknowledged in the memo the draft will likely be conducted in a far different way than recent years, particularly following an earlier announcement all public events relating to the draft had been canceled.

"All clubs should now be doing the necessary planning to conduct Draft operations in a location outside your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs and with Draft headquarters," Goodell wrote.

