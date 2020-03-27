Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0

(Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.)

Trust me when I say, I put this off as long as I could. But now that the first, and most significant, wave of NFL free agency is in the books, the bosses have been clamoring for another mock draft — our first since early February and hopefully our last until the day of the draft.

I know, I know. Who needs another mock draft? Everyone is making them and mine isn’t particularly special. Well, what else are you going to do right now? The majority of us are cooped up at home, respecting the state’s shelter-in-place guidelines while we wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to run its course.

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (Photo: Jay LaPrete, Associated Press)

And, if I’m being honest, this is a good time for a first-round projection. With many teams filling multiple rosters holes in recent days, we have a clearer picture of remaining needs. More than anything, it has allowed us to eliminate some possibilities that we previously considered.

Plus, it’s not like I cut corners. More time and thought goes into making one of these than I care to admit.

It’s important to note we’re still not projecting trades, although there is inevitably going to be a handful on the opening night of the draft. We’ll save that added layer of speculation for our final mock in late April.

On to the picks.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers