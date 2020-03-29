Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some receiving depth over the weekend, agreeing to a one-year deal with former Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison on Sunday.

The NFL Network is reporting it's a one-year deal worth $1.048 million with a $137,500 signing bonus.

Undrafted out of Illinois in 2016, Allison has spent his entire four-year career with the Packers. He's appeared in 46 games, making 14 starts. In 2019, he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career, catching a personal-best 34 passes for 287 yards and two scores.

Geronimo Allison (Photo: Adam Hunger, AP)

In two seasons with the Illini (2014-15), Allison had 106 catches for 1,480 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allison provides added size and versatility to Detroit's receiving corps. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing a little more than 200 pounds, he transitioned to a slot-heavy role in Green Bay's new offensive scheme last season, playing more than 70 percent of his snaps tighter to the formation.

The previous three seasons, Allison spent more time on the outside, including 2018, when he averaged 15.2 yards per reception, including four of 20 yards or more.

Allison joins a group in Detroit that's returning its top four pass-catchers from a year ago, led by the starting trio of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. Allison figures to compete with Marvin Hall to be the top backup at all spots.

Hall played sparingly for the Lions last season, but was a big-play threat every time he stepped on the field. Appearing in nine games (127 offensive snaps) before a foot injury ended his season, he caught seven balls for 261 yards, an impressive 37.3 yards per catch.

Allison's agreement marks 13 new signings for the Lions since the start of free agency. That group also includes offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, defensive tackles Nick Williams and Danny Shelton, quarterback Chase Daniel, cornerback Desmond Trufant and Tony McRae, safety Jayron Kearse Tony McRae, wide receiver Geremy Davis and linebacker Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee.

Detroit also traded for New England safety Duron Harmon.