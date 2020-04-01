Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (pictured). Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. There are still some who believe the Bengals could trade this pick to better address their wealth of roster holes, but passing on Burrow would be a mistake. Get the franchise quarterback and figure everything else out later. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. Could Miami or someone else get desperate for Tua Tagovailoa and overwhelm Washington with an offer? Absolutely. But it would be tough to pass on Chase Young, a potentially game-changing edge rusher. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Whether it’s at this spot or a few down the board after a trade, Okudah has come into focus as Detroit’s best bet. The film, production and testing metrics are similar to what we saw when Jalen Ramsey was entering the league, and top Ohio State corners Denzel Ward and Marshon Lattimore have adjusted quickly to the next level in recent years. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. There’s good reason to believe this selection will be an offensive tackle, it’s just a matter of figuring out which one. Although the gap has shrunk the past decade, there’s still a premium on guys who protect the blindside. Becton’s unmatched size (6-7, 364 pounds) is complemented by impressive physical gifts. Previous pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama Mike Strasinger, Associated Press
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. A matter of convenience since we’re not incorporating in trades into our first-round projections, at this point. After aggressively addressing needs through the free-agency period, the Dolphins are in position to secure the most important piece to long-term success, a top-tier quarterback prospect. Previous pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Sam Craft, Associated Press
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Chargers made a run at Tom Brady, but fell short to Tampa Bay’s pitch. Tyrod Taylor is a perfectly fine stopgap solution, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback isn’t the franchise’s future. Herbert could stand a year of development, focusing on his ability to take snaps and make reads under center, but the tools are there to be a longtime productive starter. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Butch Dill, Associated Press
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. The Panthers pulled themselves out of the quarterback market by signing Teddy Bridgewater, putting them in better position to pursue the best player available. Simmons is a do-everything defender who might not play the same role as Luke Kuechly, but could have a similar game-to-game impact. Previous pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State Richard Shiro, Associated Press
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves this offseason, robbing the Texans to score three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Now the team can focus on protecting quarterback Kyler Murray with Wirfs, a hyper-athletic right tackle. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. The Jaguars could go just about any direction, but adding a dominant interior defender to pair with last year’s first-round pick, Josh Allen, makes all kinds of sense. Brown also fills the void created after the Jags traded away Calais Campbell. Previous pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Michael Woods, Associated Press
10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. The Browns ponied up big dough to bring in Jack Conklin to play right tackle, but left tackle is still an issue. Some believe Alabama’s Jedrick Wills can move to the blindside, but Thomas, who played there and played well against SEC competition is a better plug-and-play option. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson John Amis, Associated Press
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets aggressively addressed their offensive line during free agency, adding three potential starters. Getting the offense on track is a priority, and the next step will be securing better targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Jeudy is the best option in this draft class, drawing comparisons to another former Alabama standout, Julio Jones. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. The Raiders plugged several holes in free agency, especially linebacker, where the team added Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, but there’s still a glaring need for a dynamic, playmaking wide receiver. That’s why Lamb remains the easy choice for the Raiders. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
13. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The 49ers are in the market for a receiver to round out the team’s offense, but instead of grabbing Jeudy’s Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, they won’t be able to pass on the value Kinlaw presents. He replaces DeForest Buckner, who was traded in exchange for this selection, keeping the 49ers’ front the team’s strength. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina Sean Rayford, Associated Press
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. Tampa Bay has three solid pieces along the offensive line, but after winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the blocking merits additional attention. Wills offers good value at this spot and is an upgrade at right tackle over Joe Haeg, a recent free-agent addition. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama. The Broncos haven’t been messing around this offseason, trading for big-name defenders Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye, while signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon. But, like the Jets, they need more weapons for their young quarterback. Ruggs is a field-stretching speedster who will pair nice with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. The Falcons pass rush was a disaster a year ago. The team let Vic Beasley walk in free agency, replacing him with Dante Fowler. That’s a good start to upgrading the edge, but why stop there? Chaisson is a high-upside edge defender who should be able to quickly overtake Takk McKinley on the depth chart. Previous pick: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. The Cowboys have done a nice job working around a tricky cap situations this offseason, re-signing Amari Cooper and adding Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to plug a couple of holes on the defense. There’s also some new holes with that unit following the departures of Byron Jones and Robert Quinn. Henderson, the speedy and strong Gators corner, can fill Jones’ old spot. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, DB, LSU Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
18. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. The Patriots like to build their defense around a strong secondary, so it figures former Patriots coordinator Brian Flores would do the same. After signing Byron Jones to a monster deal in free agency, giving the Dolphins a formidable pair of outside corners, McKinney (right) would solidify the middle of the defensive backfield. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa Butch Dill, Associated Press
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU. The Raiders picked up a stopgap safety in free agency, signing Jeff Heath to a modest, two-year deal, but the team would benefit from adding a long-term option to pair with Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick from a year ago. Playing through an ankle injury last year impacted his performance, but the playmaking tools are still there. Previous pick: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU David J. Phillip, Associated Press
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. There are a couple of suspensions on the resume, including a season-long one for shirking a drug test he later said he feared would show his marijuana usage. That’s becoming less of an issue in the NFL and it’s hard to ignore the talent. Fulton could go a long way to helping the Jags backfill the roster hole created after trading away Jalen Ramsey. Previous pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. When slotting Jefferson to the Eagles in an earlier mock, I was concerned it might be a bit of a stretch. But an electric combine performance rubber-stamped the LSU standout’s 2019 season. The addition would help address the Eagles’ biggest remaining need. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Danny Karnik, Associated Press
22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. Minnesota picked up this pick from Buffalo in exchange to Stefon Diggs, so why not use the selection to replace the talented wideout? Mims has been one of the steady risers through the pre-draft process, showing well at both the Senior Bowl and combine. And it’s not as if the production wasn’t there at Baylor where he caught 28 touchdowns the past three seasons. Previous pick (for Bills): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Jerry Larson, Associated Press
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. With Brian Hoyer back in the fold, the Patriots have a veteran option to get through the 2020 season while developing Love into the franchise’s next face. Previous pick: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame Branddon Wade, Associated Press
24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. We previously had the Saints pegged for a receiver, but signing Emmanuel Sanders filled the need for a reliable option opposite Michael Thomas. That clears the way to add Queen, a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in the second level of the defense. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado John Bazemore, Associated Press
25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Back on the clock with their original selection, the Vikings look to Gross-Matos to help replace Everson Griffen after the two sides divorced this offseason. Similarly built, he has a well-rounded tool set and is just scratching the surface on what he can be as an edge rusher. Previous pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama Barry Reeger, Associated Press
26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. The Dolphins spent big in free agency to improve the team’s defense, and after getting their franchise quarterback earlier in the first round, it’s time to surround him with the best possible weapons to succeed. Swift is the consensus best running back in the draft. Previous pick: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State John Amis, Associated Press
27. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC. The Seahawks have long shown a blatant disregard for properly protecting quarterback Russell Wilson. After bargain shopping for offensive linemen again in free agency, Jackson can be a long-term piece. As a rookie, he could be a swing tackle or potentially shift to guard before permanently replacing Duane Brown as Wilson’s blindside protector in 2021. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Another no-change pick, we continue to see the rangy and instinctive Murray as a perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a three-down linebacker. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. Logan Ryan is still on the market, but is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him $10 million per season. Filling the need with a draft pick is a cheaper option, and Diggs is a prime target. Outside of struggling against LSU, he allowed only 13 catches in coverage in Alabama’s remaining 11 games. Previous pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. The Packers have struggled to find a reliable receiving option opposite Davante Adams. Aiyuk could be the solution with a skill set that makes him a big-play threat as both a pass catcher and return man. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Steve Dykes, Associated Press
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. After losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the 49ers need another receiver to pair with dynamic second-year player Deebo Samuel. Higgins has rare size — measuring in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds — and he knows how to put his frame to good use. He found the end zone 25 times the past two seasons. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama Chris Seward, Associated Press
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. Sammy Watkins is due a $21 million cap hit, so it’s difficult to imagine he’ll be on the roster much longer. Shenault is an entirely different style weapon, but his size and speed in the slot as an underneath option would make for an interesting pairing with the field-stretching ability of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, making Kansas City’s offense even tougher to handle. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    Allen Park — Maybe the rest of the world has slowed to a crawl as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL offseason has continued to roll on. We're well into the second act of free agency and the draft remains on schedule for later this month. 

    While we're in the eye of the storm, it feels like a good time for a Detroit Lions mailbag. What's on your mind, Lions fans? 

    ► Q: How much cap space do we have? Also, why not take a flyer on a guy like Clowney? — @KeselowskiBrian

    ► A: I'm still missing a few salary figures from the most recent batch of signings, but the Lions should still have just north of $30 million remaining.

    Now, the No. 3 pick is going to take up a chunk of that, more than $5 million. And the team will need to set aside another $7-10 million when cap responsibilities expand at the start of the regular season. Right now, only the top-51 players count against the cap. At the start of the season, all players count, as well as the practice squad. Plus, you need to leave a little extra for all those midseason signings and injury replacements. 

    Finally, we continue to operate under the assumption receiver Kenny Golladay will be getting an extension at some point this offsesaon. Let's ballpark that at four years, $60 million. By average annual value, that would put him just outside the top-10 earners at the position. 

    With that, the signing bonus is what's going to impact Golladay's 2020 cap hit. If the Lions give him $15 million to sign, that could raise this year's cap hit up to $3 million. 

    With all those factors considered, the Lions still have money to work with. It's a rough estimate, but the team could comfortably spend another $10 million in free agency or to acquire a player via trade. 

    More: If Lions go for Jeff Okudah, here are 10 second-round options that make sense

    Is that enough to make a run at Jadeveon Clowney? Sure, but it might take $20 million per season (overall contract value, not his 2020 cap hit) to lure him to Detroit. Is that a number you're comfortable paying for a player who has missed time five of six seasons and has never recorded double-digit sacks, including 3.0 in 13 games last year? 

    Listen, like Trey Flowers, Clowney's impact goes well beyond his sack total. And the signing would certainly spark excitement that has been lacking from Detroit's offseason. It's a situation worth monitoring, to see if the price tag comes down. But as it stands, the Lions are probably wise to sit this one out at the current rate. 

    ► Q: What are the chances we still take Simmons? — @lionskroo

    ► A: At No. 3, the odds the Lions take Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons are pretty low. Everything points to the two Ohio State defenders, Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah, being higher on their board. And we know one, potentially both, will be available. Outside of some unforeseen factor, such as an injury or an arrest, Simmons isn't likely to come into play. 

    But with a trade back, especially if the Lions were to drop to No. 6 or beyond, the chances go up because you can't count on Okudah making it that far down the board. 

    My biggest issue is figuring out how to get immediate impact. Following Detroit's recent slate of moves, it's difficult to see where Simmons gets early snaps in the defense. There's a pretty big overlap with the way I anticipate the team using Jamie Collins, who scored $30 million over three years to sign here as a free agent. And some of the other stuff Simmons does well is redundant with Tracy Walker, one of the few bright spots on the defense. 

    If Simmons was a middle linebacker, it might make more sense, but that's not where his size and skill set project. 

    ► Q: With the current cap for the Lions why would it be unwise to take a veteran CB like Dre Kirkpatrick or Logan Ryan before the draft? — @ShapDanny

    ► A: With Ryan, there's too much of any overlap with Justin Coleman for a match to make sense. While Ryan played outside with New England a few years back, he's transitioned into more of a slot corner the past few seasons with the Tennessee Titans. 

    There's also something concerning about how often Ryan was targeted in that role. He was thrown at 114 times last season, allowing 80 receptions. Yeah, he got some hands on some balls, and picked off four, but he also missed 17 tackles, the most for any cornerback in the NFL. That's not a good use of $10 million per season, in my opinion. 

    As for Kirkpatrick, the name is better than the production. He's just never lived up to his billing as a former first-round pick. I'm not too worried about the knee injury that cost him 10 games last season, at least not as much as the 126.5 passer rating against while in coverage. 

    More: Lions don't shy away from small-school prospects, but lack of pro days will hurt players 

    Kirkpatrick is also a player that has long struggled with missed tackles, whiffing 67 times in 99 career games. 

    Still, at the right price, you could justify bringing him in to compete for a starting job, and, at the very worst, providing high-quality depth in case of an injury. I'd cap what I'm willing to commit to the 30-year-old Kirkpatrick at $4-5 million per season. 

    ► Q: In my opinion, the Lions haven’t improved the roster this offseason heading into what’s being called a “must win” season. So, any early projections for the next GM and head coach? — @bennymaxwell

    ► A: Benny, Benny, Benny. 

    There's always been more fan interest in what could be than what is. That's demonstrated in the fact that free agency, trade rumors, the draft and coaching hiring/firing news always draws significantly more readers than typical regular-season coverage. 

    And we've got plenty to keep us busy with the draft coming up to keep us from looking ahead to the 2021 offseason. 

    I'll be honest with you. I built out a list of potential coach and general manager candidates last December, before the Ford family committed to bringing back Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn for another year. If things get off to a rocky start this year, you know I'll be keeping those lists fresh for when I need them. 

    But we're not to that point yet. 

    ► Q: Let’s say Yannick Ngakoue is still in Jacksonville when it’s draft time. Detroit trades with Miami landing No. 5 and either No. 18 or No. 26. They then draft Okudah at No. 5 and send the other to Jacksonville for Ngakoue. Can it be done? — @blackc487

    ► A: OK, let's quickly address your scenario. It would be a big, big win for the Lions to trade back with Miami and pull a second first-rounder in the exchange. But that's far too steep a price to pay for Ngakoue, because the 25-year-old edge rusher is also going to cost an acquiring team a massive extension. You're essentially paying twice for a single player. 

    It's similar to the recent Darius Slay trade. The Lions got back a third and a fifth for one of the better cover corners in football. That might not seem like a lot, but whoever was going to acquire Slay knew they were going to need to meet his contract demands. 

    The Jaguars would be lucky to get a mid-second rounder for Ngakoue and the Lions shouldn't offer more than the team's third-round choice, pick No. 67, and a future pick, maybe another third. 

    That said, I question the fit. Ngakoue has obviously been a productive pass rusher in the NFL, but his sack totals and total QB pressures have declined three consecutive seasons. And at 6-foot-2, 246 pounds, with shorter than average arms, he's a below-average run defender not build for Detroit's defensive scheme. 

    ► Q: What do you think all these linebacker signings mean for Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones? Could Jones’ contract be another like Quandre Diggs or Snacks Harrison, where they re-sign and are quickly discard? — @DirtyJerzFinest

    ► A: First, let's recap the changes. The team has signed Jamie Collins, Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee, while cutting Devon Kennard.

    Of the three additions, Collins is going to play the most. He's going to eat up a good chunk of those edge reps that went to Kennard the past two seasons, while likely also taking some pass-coverage responsibilities away from Jones and Davis. You shouldn't be surprised to see Collins get 80-plus percent of the defensive snaps on weeks he's healthy. 

    As for Ragland and Lee, they're most likely depth. You should also expect significant special teams contributions from the latter. I don't see either as an immediate threat to Davis' or Jones' playing time. 

    I would be surprised to see Jones get bounced this year, after signing an extension in the middle of last year. That would be more comparable to to Diggs' situation, but even worse, since Jones' cap hit would be higher to cut/trade him than keep him in 2020. 

    ► Q: Bob Quinn seems to have done a better job this year than he has in previous offseasons, in terms of adding depth with quality. The backup QB position is an example. Your thoughts? — @JimGemmellNews

    ► A: I penned a position-by-position roster analysis after the first wave of free agency. On paper, I thought the Lions had gotten marginally better at some spots and worse at others, particularly along the offensive line after letting Graham Glasgow walk.

    There have been a few more depth additions since that published, but Reggie Ragland and Geronimo Allison don't really alter my overall impression of the offseason. Good depth can be important to putting a team over the top, but front-line talent is more important and the Lions aren't better there. 

    As noted, there's still cap space left to make a splash addition, but it's setting up for Quinn needing to knock this draft out of the park. 

    ► Q: Quinn's first few drafts were all right, but every year it’s been getting worse. Last year was very disappointing. Your thoughts? — @Danthemancarnah

    ► A: In terms of immediate impact, you're right, the Lions didn't get much from their most recent draft class. That's why it's dangerous to rely on rookies to solve a team's problems (even though we can all acknowledge the Lions are in that position again this year).

    But I'm certainly not writing off the 2019 rookie class after one year. T.J. Hockenson should be a really good player. Jahlani Tavai flashed some potential, but is more tied to the scheme than most of the players on the roster. And safety Will Harris struggled, but the extra on-field experience, combined with his unteachable athleticism, give hope that things will come together in his second and third seasons. 

    The rest of the class are unknowns. We still have almost no idea what Austin Bryant can offer or if Amani Oruwariye can continue to be effective when he draws tougher coverage assignments than he had down the stretch of last season. 

    That's why we should avoid instantly reacting to a draft class. We should want to see more before making a full assessment. 

    ► Q: I saw a mock where the Dolphins traded up to get Tua at No. 2 and we picked Okudah over Young. Do you see anyway this happening?  — @KolbuszJason

    ► A: There is at least some reason to believe Young could be available for the Lions at No. 3. First, are we really convinced Dwayne Haskins is the guy in Washington, especially with a new coach, Ron Rivera, not tied to the former first-round selection?

    That's one path for Young to be available for Detroit. The other is Washington trading out of that spot, as the mentioned projection suggests, so Miami (or another team) can get their franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. 

    The second part of your question is whether the Lions would pass on Young for Okudah. My initial reaction is no way, but I know that's not entirely true. First and foremost, the Lions defense are grounded in New England roots, and that system values coverage more than pass rush. 

    Another example of that New England philosophy is on display in Miami, where the Dolphins have two of the three highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL after signing Byron Jones to a massive five-year deal in free agency. 

    Additionally, I've reached out to some scouts about Okudah. They've all raved about the talent and football character. Good luck finding anyone who has scouted him in person who will say anything bad about the kid. One scout even told me he'd take the cornerback over Young, if it was their decision. 

    I still think the Lions choose Young in this scenario, but it's not cut and dry. 

    ► Q: Getting the defense help seems to be top priority so far this offseason. Are long term solutions at running back and wide being overlooked as possible Day 2 selections? — @gavin3000

    ► A: Not by me and certainly not by the Lions. You can't reach to fill holes if there's higher-graded talent on your board. There is plenty of room for improvement on offensive, particularly at guard and running back. 

    I continue to contend that if Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor makes it to the second round, the Lions shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger and pair him with Kerryon Johnson. 

    As for receiver, the immediate need isn't nearly as pressing, but Detroit's entire corps is working on deals that expire after the 2020 season. It's a long-term issue that can't be ignored, and the longer the team waits, even with this stacked class of talent, the less likely they are to land an impact player at the position. 

    ► Q: Be honest, have you been drinking more at work now that you’re working more from home? — @magnvsantonivs

    ► A: Are you trying to get me fired? 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE