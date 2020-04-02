Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. There are still some who believe the Bengals could trade this pick to better address their wealth of roster holes, but passing on Burrow would be a mistake. Get the franchise quarterback and figure everything else out later. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. Could Miami or someone else get desperate for Tua Tagovailoa and overwhelm Washington with an offer? Absolutely. But it would be tough to pass on Chase Young, a potentially game-changing edge rusher. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Whether it’s at this spot or a few down the board after a trade, Okudah has come into focus as Detroit’s best bet. The film, production and testing metrics are similar to what we saw when Jalen Ramsey was entering the league, and top Ohio State corners Denzel Ward and Marshon Lattimore have adjusted quickly to the next level in recent years. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. There’s good reason to believe this selection will be an offensive tackle, it’s just a matter of figuring out which one. Although the gap has shrunk the past decade, there’s still a premium on guys who protect the blindside. Becton’s unmatched size (6-7, 364 pounds) is complemented by impressive physical gifts. Previous pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama Mike Strasinger, Associated Press
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. A matter of convenience since we’re not incorporating in trades into our first-round projections, at this point. After aggressively addressing needs through the free-agency period, the Dolphins are in position to secure the most important piece to long-term success, a top-tier quarterback prospect. Previous pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Sam Craft, Associated Press
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Chargers made a run at Tom Brady, but fell short to Tampa Bay’s pitch. Tyrod Taylor is a perfectly fine stopgap solution, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback isn’t the franchise’s future. Herbert could stand a year of development, focusing on his ability to take snaps and make reads under center, but the tools are there to be a longtime productive starter. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Butch Dill, Associated Press
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. The Panthers pulled themselves out of the quarterback market by signing Teddy Bridgewater, putting them in better position to pursue the best player available. Simmons is a do-everything defender who might not play the same role as Luke Kuechly, but could have a similar game-to-game impact. Previous pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State Richard Shiro, Associated Press
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves this offseason, robbing the Texans to score three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Now the team can focus on protecting quarterback Kyler Murray with Wirfs, a hyper-athletic right tackle. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. The Jaguars could go just about any direction, but adding a dominant interior defender to pair with last year’s first-round pick, Josh Allen, makes all kinds of sense. Brown also fills the void created after the Jags traded away Calais Campbell. Previous pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Michael Woods, Associated Press
10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. The Browns ponied up big dough to bring in Jack Conklin to play right tackle, but left tackle is still an issue. Some believe Alabama’s Jedrick Wills can move to the blindside, but Thomas, who played there and played well against SEC competition is a better plug-and-play option. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson John Amis, Associated Press
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets aggressively addressed their offensive line during free agency, adding three potential starters. Getting the offense on track is a priority, and the next step will be securing better targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Jeudy is the best option in this draft class, drawing comparisons to another former Alabama standout, Julio Jones. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. The Raiders plugged several holes in free agency, especially linebacker, where the team added Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, but there’s still a glaring need for a dynamic, playmaking wide receiver. That’s why Lamb remains the easy choice for the Raiders. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
13. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The 49ers are in the market for a receiver to round out the team’s offense, but instead of grabbing Jeudy’s Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, they won’t be able to pass on the value Kinlaw presents. He replaces DeForest Buckner, who was traded in exchange for this selection, keeping the 49ers’ front the team’s strength. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina Sean Rayford, Associated Press
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. Tampa Bay has three solid pieces along the offensive line, but after winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the blocking merits additional attention. Wills offers good value at this spot and is an upgrade at right tackle over Joe Haeg, a recent free-agent addition. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama. The Broncos haven’t been messing around this offseason, trading for big-name defenders Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye, while signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon. But, like the Jets, they need more weapons for their young quarterback. Ruggs is a field-stretching speedster who will pair nice with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. The Falcons pass rush was a disaster a year ago. The team let Vic Beasley walk in free agency, replacing him with Dante Fowler. That’s a good start to upgrading the edge, but why stop there? Chaisson is a high-upside edge defender who should be able to quickly overtake Takk McKinley on the depth chart. Previous pick: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. The Cowboys have done a nice job working around a tricky cap situations this offseason, re-signing Amari Cooper and adding Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to plug a couple of holes on the defense. There’s also some new holes with that unit following the departures of Byron Jones and Robert Quinn. Henderson, the speedy and strong Gators corner, can fill Jones’ old spot. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, DB, LSU Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
18. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. The Patriots like to build their defense around a strong secondary, so it figures former Patriots coordinator Brian Flores would do the same. After signing Byron Jones to a monster deal in free agency, giving the Dolphins a formidable pair of outside corners, McKinney (right) would solidify the middle of the defensive backfield. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa Butch Dill, Associated Press
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU. The Raiders picked up a stopgap safety in free agency, signing Jeff Heath to a modest, two-year deal, but the team would benefit from adding a long-term option to pair with Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick from a year ago. Playing through an ankle injury last year impacted his performance, but the playmaking tools are still there. Previous pick: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU David J. Phillip, Associated Press
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. There are a couple of suspensions on the resume, including a season-long one for shirking a drug test he later said he feared would show his marijuana usage. That’s becoming less of an issue in the NFL and it’s hard to ignore the talent. Fulton could go a long way to helping the Jags backfill the roster hole created after trading away Jalen Ramsey. Previous pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. When slotting Jefferson to the Eagles in an earlier mock, I was concerned it might be a bit of a stretch. But an electric combine performance rubber-stamped the LSU standout’s 2019 season. The addition would help address the Eagles’ biggest remaining need. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Danny Karnik, Associated Press
22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. Minnesota picked up this pick from Buffalo in exchange to Stefon Diggs, so why not use the selection to replace the talented wideout? Mims has been one of the steady risers through the pre-draft process, showing well at both the Senior Bowl and combine. And it’s not as if the production wasn’t there at Baylor where he caught 28 touchdowns the past three seasons. Previous pick (for Bills): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Jerry Larson, Associated Press
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. With Brian Hoyer back in the fold, the Patriots have a veteran option to get through the 2020 season while developing Love into the franchise’s next face. Previous pick: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame Branddon Wade, Associated Press
24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. We previously had the Saints pegged for a receiver, but signing Emmanuel Sanders filled the need for a reliable option opposite Michael Thomas. That clears the way to add Queen, a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in the second level of the defense. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado John Bazemore, Associated Press
25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Back on the clock with their original selection, the Vikings look to Gross-Matos to help replace Everson Griffen after the two sides divorced this offseason. Similarly built, he has a well-rounded tool set and is just scratching the surface on what he can be as an edge rusher. Previous pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama Barry Reeger, Associated Press
26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. The Dolphins spent big in free agency to improve the team’s defense, and after getting their franchise quarterback earlier in the first round, it’s time to surround him with the best possible weapons to succeed. Swift is the consensus best running back in the draft. Previous pick: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State John Amis, Associated Press
27. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC. The Seahawks have long shown a blatant disregard for properly protecting quarterback Russell Wilson. After bargain shopping for offensive linemen again in free agency, Jackson can be a long-term piece. As a rookie, he could be a swing tackle or potentially shift to guard before permanently replacing Duane Brown as Wilson’s blindside protector in 2021. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Another no-change pick, we continue to see the rangy and instinctive Murray as a perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a three-down linebacker. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. Logan Ryan is still on the market, but is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him $10 million per season. Filling the need with a draft pick is a cheaper option, and Diggs is a prime target. Outside of struggling against LSU, he allowed only 13 catches in coverage in Alabama’s remaining 11 games. Previous pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. The Packers have struggled to find a reliable receiving option opposite Davante Adams. Aiyuk could be the solution with a skill set that makes him a big-play threat as both a pass catcher and return man. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Steve Dykes, Associated Press
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. After losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the 49ers need another receiver to pair with dynamic second-year player Deebo Samuel. Higgins has rare size — measuring in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds — and he knows how to put his frame to good use. He found the end zone 25 times the past two seasons. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama Chris Seward, Associated Press
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. Sammy Watkins is due a $21 million cap hit, so it’s difficult to imagine he’ll be on the roster much longer. Shenault is an entirely different style weapon, but his size and speed in the slot as an underneath option would make for an interesting pairing with the field-stretching ability of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, making Kansas City’s offense even tougher to handle. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    Allen Park We addressed a chunk of your questions in Part 1, but there are always leftover queries when we write a Detroit Lions mailbag. Here's another batch of answers to get you through another day. 

    ► Q: If you were the GM, assuming the Dolphins and the Chargers both badly want to trade for the third pick, what trade from each would be enough for you? — @lotzaluc

    ► A: If both teams are desperate, I'm playing them against each other, trying to get as much as possible. That starts with each team's first- and second-round choices this year, or in Miami's case, two of their three first-rounders. With the Chargers, I'd also push for a future asset, another second- or third-rounder, to complete the package. 

    That's the best-case scenario. 

    More: Niyo: Tone deaf or tonic? NFL won’t let coronavirus silence its spring

    If those two franchises aren't competing, I'd do the best I could to bluff, while preparing to concede even if I don't get an ideal return, it still might be worth it to drop down the board a couple spots if I'm confident I can get one of my top targets. 

    For example, if the best return I have on the table while on the clock is Miami offering a third and a fourth to move up the two spots to No. 3, I'm probably taking it. Of course I want more, but there's a really good chance cornerback Jeff Okudah is still there at five given the New York Giants, picking at No. 4, signed James Bradberry to a sizable contract as a free agent this offsesaon and drafted DeAndre Baker in the first round last year. 

    ► Q: Chances the Lions get Chase Young? There are a lot of rumors going on with quarterback rankings, trade backs, etc. Plus, Trent Williams wants out of Washington. With all the chaos, does Chase fall to Lions? — @tentimestenn

    ► A: I hit on this a little bit in the mailbag yesterday. It's probably a stretch to call it a good chance Young is there at three, but you can see the realistic possibilities of Washington drafting a quarterback or trading out of that spot for another team to snag Tua Tagovailoa. 

    There's recent precedent for a team abandoning a first-round quarterback after one year to draft an upgrade. The Arizona Cardinals did it last year, taking Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and dealing away Josh Rosen. Reports suggest Washington owner Dan Snyder doesn't want to go that route with Dwayne Haskins, but after hiring Ron Rivera, you need to put that decision in the veteran coach's hands. 

    As for Williams, Washington is clearly going to need an offensive tackle, but you would be hard-pressed to find many NFL decision-makers who have a higher grade on one of the tackle prospects compared to Young.

    Bad franchises repeatedly make bad decisions. That's what makes them bad franchises. But it's inconceivable Washington chases a need over talent when picking this high, especially with a roster so far away from competitiveness. 

    ► Q: The most glaring problem on our defense last season was lack of any pass rush. Opposing quarterbacks had all day in the pocket. Why have the Lions made no moves to address that? — @JWhiteGoLions

    ► A: Well, we can't really say that. The addition of Jamie Collins should improve the pass rush. Devon Kennard had 43 pressures last year, according to Pro Football Focus, on 436 rushes. Collins had 33 pressures on 193 snaps.

    That's a pressure every 5.9 rushes for Collins, compared to one every 10.1 snaps for Kennard. But that's not enough. You know it, I know it and you'd hope the Lions know it. But what we also know is talented pass rushers don't come cheap.

    Robert Quinn, who will turn 30 before he plays a down for the Bears, got a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed after his first double-digit sack campaign in six seasons.  Dante Fowler, a personal favorite of the edge defenders who actually made it to the market, netted $16 million per season after his first double-digit sack season of his career. And Jadeveon Clowney is hunting for $20 million per season despite continued durability issues and 3.0 sacks in 2019. 

    So the Lions are going to have to turn to the draft to fill the need. That's certainly the more cost-efficient way to handle it. There's the aforementioned possibility Chase Young is there at No. 3. If not, on Day 2 you're looking at a number of possible options, from Iowa's A.J. Epenesa to Boise State's Curtis Weaver to Notre Dame's Julian Okwara to Michigan's Josh Uche, among others. 

    There are a lot of different style rushers who figure to be available, so let's hold off on evaluating the entirety of the offseason until we see how the team addresses the issue later this month. 

    ► Q: Why is the Kenny Golladay contract taking so long? — @DirtyJerzFinest

    ► A: Because it's not pressing. He's under contract for 2020 and the Lions are still navigating through free agency and the draft. When those things are done, the team can reassess its roster and cap situations and come to the table with Golladay's representatives. 

    The Lions have signed multiple extensions with their top players in August and September, including Matthew Stafford and Darius Slay. Who knows how the COVID-19 pandemic alters some of the traditional timetables, but if an extension gets done, it will likely be in the month before the regular season starts. 

    ► Q: Without offseason workouts and possible reductions in training camp days, do you foresee a noticeable dip in quality football? — @spartanswill86

    ► A: Yeah, that seems likely. Players are going to have less time to get in football shape and the new collective bargaining agreement also reduced the number of padded practices. 

    Depth is going to be important, because snap counts are going to need to be managed and we will likely see an increase in soft muscle injuries from the condensed preparation time. 

    ► Q: Would the Lions consider long-term replacements at wide receiver by looking at a player like Brandon Aiyuk or Laviska Shenault in the second and a guy like Van Jefferson in the fourth? Fills big future need and allows them a year to develop. — @NightMoves212

    ► A: Let's refresh ourselves on the current receiver depth chart. The starters are the same as last year, with Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. The team also returns some of its depth from a season ago, with Marvin Hall, Chris Lacy and Travis Fulgham. And to the corps, they've added former Packer Geronimo Allison and special teams standout Geremy Davis. 

    Of that group, zero are under contract after this season. Of course, we are working under the assumption something gets done with Golladay before he can hit the market in 2021.

    So could the Lions draft two receivers with their nine picks? I mean, yeah, that's completely realistic. Grabbing one in the first four rounds should be a lock. The team needs to take advantage of this deep and talented group, securing a long-term pairing with Golladay.

    As for taking a second, it would come down to value when on the clock. We can safety assume the Lions will carry five receivers into the season, so adding a second rookie to the mix could push Hall and Allison to the chopping block.

    More: If Lions go for Jeff Okudah, here are 10 second-round options that make sense

    ► Q: With linebacker and wide receiver currently heavy on the roster (with lots of special teams types), is this in anticipation of the expanded game day and practice squad rosters for this season? — @zoboa

    ► A: Probably to a small degree, but this is just what the roster tends to look like during the offseason, when a team can employ up to 90 players. By the start of training camp, it's not unusual for a team to be have a dozen receivers and 15 defensive backs. From there, competition should allow the cream to rise to the top when the team needs to whittle the roster down. 

    When it comes to expanded game-day rosters, which are growing from 46 to 48 under the new CBA, it will definitely give teams an opportunity to activate another special teamer. Another area that should benefit from roster expansion is offensive line, where teams have had to navigate through some difficult situations when in-game injuries hit. 

    ► Q: If the season isn't played, would it be top-10 Lions season since '57? — @squashems

    ► A: Mean question. That said, if you don't play, you can't finish under .500.

    The Lions have qualified for the playoffs 12 times since last winning a championship in 1957, so no, we can't argue it's a top-10 season. 

    ► Q: What is the best draft/remaining FA/season scenario that has the Lions winning the division? — @pierce_bw

    ► A: The Lions trade pick No. 3 to Miami for picks No. 5 and No. 26. At five, the Lions draft Jeff Okudah and at No. 26 the team grabs the best edge rusher available, such as Yetur Gross-Matos or A.J. Epenesa. 

    Detroit then ships pick No. 35 to the Kansas City Chiefs for defensive tackle Chris Jones, signing the dominant interior lineman to a five-year, $90 million deal in the process. 

    In rounds 3-7, the Lions grab a starting caliber guard, a long-term receiving option to partner with Golladay and an upgrade at running back. Maybe not this specific combination, but something like Chase Claypool, Jonah Jackson and Zack Moss. 

    Those additions would solidify the defense with star-caliber talent at two spots, while providing badly needed depth to the pass rush. On offense, the gains would be smaller, but still notable in clear areas of weakness. 

    On top of all that, the Lions would need a season's worth of good health, particularly at the quarterback spot, if they are going to make a run at a worst-to-first transformation. 

    And everyone lived happily ever after. 

    Q: Do you think the Lions trade for or trade away any players leading up to or during the draft? — @PALionBlood

    A: There's no way to answer this with any certainty. Given the team's salary cap, they are certainly in position to absorb a contract if a player who fills a need hits the block. 

    As for Detroit's tradeable assets, no one really sticks out when going through the roster. The team has already squashed rumors about Matthew Stafford and linebacker Jarrad Davis.

    The one move that could make financial sense would be Marvin Jones, since it would clear $6.5 million from the books, but with such a stacked group of rookie receivers, I'm not sure a team is rushing to take on that salary in 2020, even though it's a very reasonable figure. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE