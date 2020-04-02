Tom Brady has a new lease on life — and a new lease, too.

According to reports, including from TMZ, Brady is renting a St. Petersburg, Fla., mansion from Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Tom Brady's new digs in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Photo: TMZ)

It's one Michigan man helping another. Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo and was committed to Michigan before signing with the New York Yankees out of high school. Brady, of course, played quarterback at Michigan before going on to his legendary career with the New England Patriots.

Brady and his family are moving to Florida, where he recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to TMZ, the 32,000-square foot waterfront palace, located on Tampa Bay, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two boat lifts. The list of amenities and lavish touches goes on for a while from there. According to ESPN, it has an 8-foot-high security gate, 2 feet taller that what's permitted — though he received a city exemption.

Derek Jeter together with Tom Brady at Michigan's Signing Day gala in 2016. (Photo: Associated Press)

Jeter built the house in 2011, but the Miami Marlins owner apparently hasn't used it lately.

Jeter might've also played a role in Brady signing with the Buccaneers, as the two reportedly dined together before he signed his deal that's two years and worth a guaranteed $50 million.

Brady, 42, and Jeter, 45, remain big fans of the Wolverines. They were together in Ann Arbor at Jim Harbaugh's Signing Day gala in February 2016.

