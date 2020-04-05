Tom Dempsey, who kicked a then-NFL record 63-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Detroit Lions in 1970, died Saturday from coronavirus, according to multiple reports. He was 73.

Tom Dempsey kicks his record 63-yard field goal in New Orleans on Nov. 8, 1970. (Photo: AP)

Dempsey, who was playing for the New Orleans Saints at the time of his most memorable kick, contracted the virus while living at the Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans, NOLA.com reported. At least 15 residents of that home have died of coronavirus.

Dempsey was born in 1947 without toes on his right foot and without a right hand. He used a shoe that was flat at the front during his NFL career, which lasted from 1969-79. He played for the Saints, Eagles, Rams, Oilers and Bills.

Dempsey’s most famous kick broke the NFL record by seven yards and gave the Saints a 19-17 win over the Lions at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. The 63-yard record kick was later matched by three players, and then broken in 2013 by current Lions kicker Matt Prater, who booted a 64-yarder while playing for the Denver Broncos.