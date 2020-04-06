Allen Park — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its All-Decade team for the 2010s and it includes two former Detroit Lions stars, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Johnson, the No. 2 pick in the 2007 draft, played nine seasons, all with Detroit. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Johnson finished his career as the franchise's all-time leaders in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and receiving touchdowns (83).

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson is one of two former Lions to make the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

In 2012, Johnson set the NFL's single-season mark for receiving yards with 1,964. He will be on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time next offseason.

As for Suh, the No. 2 pick for the Lions in 2010, he's still active, recently re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played his first five seasons for the Lions, starting 78 games and recording 36 of his 58.5 career sacks. He earned first-team All-Pro honors three times during that stretch.

Suh, 33, left the Lions after the 2014 season, signing a lucrative free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins. He's also played for the Los Angeles Rams during his 10-year career.

Joining Johnson and Suh on the All-Decade team are former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (Michigan), former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley. Brown and Staley are Central Michigan products.

The Lions didn't have a player named to the previous All-Decade team, while Barry Sanders and kick returner Mel Gray represented the franchise for the 1990s.

Other former Lions who have earned All-Decade honors for their time with the team are kicker Eddie Murray, tight end Charlie Sanders, defensive lineman Alex Karras, cornerback Lem Barney, quarterback Bobby Layne, guard Dick Stanfel, linebacker Joe Schmidt, safety Jack Christianson, safety Yale Larry, running back Bill Dudley, running back Byron "Whizzer" White, center Alex Wojciechowicz, quarterback Dutch Clark, tackle George Christensen and guard Ox Emerson.

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ALL-DECADE TEAM — 2010s

OFFENSE

► WR: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones

► TE: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

► T: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas

► G: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda

► C: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey

► QB: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

► RB: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

► Flex: Darren Sproles

DEFENSE

► DE: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt

► DT: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

► LB: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis

► CB: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman

► S: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle

► DB: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIAL TEAMS

► P: Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler

► K: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker

► PR: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles

► KR: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

► Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers