1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. There are still some who believe the Bengals could trade this pick to better address their wealth of roster holes, but passing on Burrow would be a mistake. Get the franchise quarterback and figure everything else out later. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. Could Miami or someone else get desperate for Tua Tagovailoa and overwhelm Washington with an offer? Absolutely. But it would be tough to pass on Chase Young, a potentially game-changing edge rusher. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Whether it’s at this spot or a few down the board after a trade, Okudah has come into focus as Detroit’s best bet. The film, production and testing metrics are similar to what we saw when Jalen Ramsey was entering the league, and top Ohio State corners Denzel Ward and Marshon Lattimore have adjusted quickly to the next level in recent years. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. There’s good reason to believe this selection will be an offensive tackle, it’s just a matter of figuring out which one. Although the gap has shrunk the past decade, there’s still a premium on guys who protect the blindside. Becton’s unmatched size (6-7, 364 pounds) is complemented by impressive physical gifts. Previous pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama Mike Strasinger, Associated Press
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. A matter of convenience since we’re not incorporating in trades into our first-round projections, at this point. After aggressively addressing needs through the free-agency period, the Dolphins are in position to secure the most important piece to long-term success, a top-tier quarterback prospect. Previous pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Sam Craft, Associated Press
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Chargers made a run at Tom Brady, but fell short to Tampa Bay’s pitch. Tyrod Taylor is a perfectly fine stopgap solution, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback isn’t the franchise’s future. Herbert could stand a year of development, focusing on his ability to take snaps and make reads under center, but the tools are there to be a longtime productive starter. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Butch Dill, Associated Press
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. The Panthers pulled themselves out of the quarterback market by signing Teddy Bridgewater, putting them in better position to pursue the best player available. Simmons is a do-everything defender who might not play the same role as Luke Kuechly, but could have a similar game-to-game impact. Previous pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State Richard Shiro, Associated Press
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves this offseason, robbing the Texans to score three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Now the team can focus on protecting quarterback Kyler Murray with Wirfs, a hyper-athletic right tackle. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. The Jaguars could go just about any direction, but adding a dominant interior defender to pair with last year’s first-round pick, Josh Allen, makes all kinds of sense. Brown also fills the void created after the Jags traded away Calais Campbell. Previous pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Michael Woods, Associated Press
10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. The Browns ponied up big dough to bring in Jack Conklin to play right tackle, but left tackle is still an issue. Some believe Alabama’s Jedrick Wills can move to the blindside, but Thomas, who played there and played well against SEC competition is a better plug-and-play option. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson John Amis, Associated Press
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets aggressively addressed their offensive line during free agency, adding three potential starters. Getting the offense on track is a priority, and the next step will be securing better targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Jeudy is the best option in this draft class, drawing comparisons to another former Alabama standout, Julio Jones. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. The Raiders plugged several holes in free agency, especially linebacker, where the team added Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, but there’s still a glaring need for a dynamic, playmaking wide receiver. That’s why Lamb remains the easy choice for the Raiders. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
13. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The 49ers are in the market for a receiver to round out the team’s offense, but instead of grabbing Jeudy’s Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, they won’t be able to pass on the value Kinlaw presents. He replaces DeForest Buckner, who was traded in exchange for this selection, keeping the 49ers’ front the team’s strength. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina Sean Rayford, Associated Press
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. Tampa Bay has three solid pieces along the offensive line, but after winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the blocking merits additional attention. Wills offers good value at this spot and is an upgrade at right tackle over Joe Haeg, a recent free-agent addition. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama. The Broncos haven’t been messing around this offseason, trading for big-name defenders Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye, while signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon. But, like the Jets, they need more weapons for their young quarterback. Ruggs is a field-stretching speedster who will pair nice with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. The Falcons pass rush was a disaster a year ago. The team let Vic Beasley walk in free agency, replacing him with Dante Fowler. That’s a good start to upgrading the edge, but why stop there? Chaisson is a high-upside edge defender who should be able to quickly overtake Takk McKinley on the depth chart. Previous pick: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. The Cowboys have done a nice job working around a tricky cap situations this offseason, re-signing Amari Cooper and adding Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to plug a couple of holes on the defense. There’s also some new holes with that unit following the departures of Byron Jones and Robert Quinn. Henderson, the speedy and strong Gators corner, can fill Jones’ old spot. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, DB, LSU Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
18. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. The Patriots like to build their defense around a strong secondary, so it figures former Patriots coordinator Brian Flores would do the same. After signing Byron Jones to a monster deal in free agency, giving the Dolphins a formidable pair of outside corners, McKinney (right) would solidify the middle of the defensive backfield. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa Butch Dill, Associated Press
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU. The Raiders picked up a stopgap safety in free agency, signing Jeff Heath to a modest, two-year deal, but the team would benefit from adding a long-term option to pair with Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick from a year ago. Playing through an ankle injury last year impacted his performance, but the playmaking tools are still there. Previous pick: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU David J. Phillip, Associated Press
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. There are a couple of suspensions on the resume, including a season-long one for shirking a drug test he later said he feared would show his marijuana usage. That’s becoming less of an issue in the NFL and it’s hard to ignore the talent. Fulton could go a long way to helping the Jags backfill the roster hole created after trading away Jalen Ramsey. Previous pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. When slotting Jefferson to the Eagles in an earlier mock, I was concerned it might be a bit of a stretch. But an electric combine performance rubber-stamped the LSU standout’s 2019 season. The addition would help address the Eagles’ biggest remaining need. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Danny Karnik, Associated Press
22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. Minnesota picked up this pick from Buffalo in exchange to Stefon Diggs, so why not use the selection to replace the talented wideout? Mims has been one of the steady risers through the pre-draft process, showing well at both the Senior Bowl and combine. And it’s not as if the production wasn’t there at Baylor where he caught 28 touchdowns the past three seasons. Previous pick (for Bills): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Jerry Larson, Associated Press
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. With Brian Hoyer back in the fold, the Patriots have a veteran option to get through the 2020 season while developing Love into the franchise’s next face. Previous pick: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame Branddon Wade, Associated Press
24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. We previously had the Saints pegged for a receiver, but signing Emmanuel Sanders filled the need for a reliable option opposite Michael Thomas. That clears the way to add Queen, a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in the second level of the defense. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado John Bazemore, Associated Press
25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Back on the clock with their original selection, the Vikings look to Gross-Matos to help replace Everson Griffen after the two sides divorced this offseason. Similarly built, he has a well-rounded tool set and is just scratching the surface on what he can be as an edge rusher. Previous pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama Barry Reeger, Associated Press
26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. The Dolphins spent big in free agency to improve the team’s defense, and after getting their franchise quarterback earlier in the first round, it’s time to surround him with the best possible weapons to succeed. Swift is the consensus best running back in the draft. Previous pick: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State John Amis, Associated Press
27. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC. The Seahawks have long shown a blatant disregard for properly protecting quarterback Russell Wilson. After bargain shopping for offensive linemen again in free agency, Jackson can be a long-term piece. As a rookie, he could be a swing tackle or potentially shift to guard before permanently replacing Duane Brown as Wilson’s blindside protector in 2021. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Another no-change pick, we continue to see the rangy and instinctive Murray as a perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a three-down linebacker. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. Logan Ryan is still on the market, but is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him $10 million per season. Filling the need with a draft pick is a cheaper option, and Diggs is a prime target. Outside of struggling against LSU, he allowed only 13 catches in coverage in Alabama’s remaining 11 games. Previous pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. The Packers have struggled to find a reliable receiving option opposite Davante Adams. Aiyuk could be the solution with a skill set that makes him a big-play threat as both a pass catcher and return man. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Steve Dykes, Associated Press
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. After losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the 49ers need another receiver to pair with dynamic second-year player Deebo Samuel. Higgins has rare size — measuring in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds — and he knows how to put his frame to good use. He found the end zone 25 times the past two seasons. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama Chris Seward, Associated Press
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. Sammy Watkins is due a $21 million cap hit, so it’s difficult to imagine he’ll be on the roster much longer. Shenault is an entirely different style weapon, but his size and speed in the slot as an underneath option would make for an interesting pairing with the field-stretching ability of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, making Kansas City’s offense even tougher to handle. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    Allen Park — Over the next several days, leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Detroit Lions’ roster and evaluating how the team might address each unit. Today: Wide receiver.

    Current roster: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Geronimo Allison, Marvin Hall, Travis Fulgham, Chris Lacy, Jon Duhart, Victor Bolden, Tom Kennedy

    Short-term need: Two out of 10

    Long-term need: Ten out of 10

    Top prospects: Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson

    Mid-round options: Michael Pittman, K.J. Hamler, Van Jefferson

    Late-round fits: K.J. Hill, James Proche, Kristian Wilkerson

    Analysis: Here's a list of receivers the Lions have under contract beyond the upcoming season: ____________

    You read that correctly. None. Zip, zero, nada. 

    After re-signing Amendola this offseason, the Lions return their talented and productive starting trio from a year ago. Reunited with Jones and Golladay, supplemented by Hall and Allison, a free-agent addition, the team's corps look pretty good heading into the 2020 campaign. 

    But with arguably the deepest receiver class in the history of the NFL Draft, the Lions can't ignore addressing the team's long-term lack of stability at the position. 

    With so many more-pressing needs, the Lions aren't in position to target a receiver with their first-round pick. That means they're going to miss out of Jeudy, Ruggs and Lamb. And odds are a few more are coming off the board on the draft's first night. 

    But starting on Day 2, depending how the board falls, the Lions should have multiple opportunities to get a good value at wideout. For example, if either Justin Jefferson or Baylor's Denzel Mims — both highly productive players with elite athleticism — were to be available when the Lions are on the clock in Round 2, you'd have a difficult time arguing against either selection. 

    In Round 3, where the Lions currently have two picks, USC's Pittman or Penn State's Hamler are both intriguing options, even if they couldn't have more different body types.

    Pittman, at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds is a solid route runner who doesn't let many passes hit the ground. He doesn't have much experience in the slot, and isn't much of a deep threat, but he'll keep the chains moving while presenting matchup problems in the red zone. 

    Physically, Hamler is the opposite of Pittman, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 178 pounds at the combine. The Penn State standout from Pontiac typically lines up in the slot and beats defenders with quickness off the line and elusiveness with the ball in his hands, although drops have been something of an issue. 

    There's also a possibility Arizona State standout Brandon Aiyuk, after undergoing core muscle surgery this week, slides. He could be another value choice on Day 2. 

    And what's nice about this class is even if the Lions wait until Day 3, they'll still be able to find a bargain. Van Jefferson, son of Detroit's former receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, is a route-running technician who can play inside and outside.

    Hill and Proche possess prototypical slot skill sets, while Wilkerson (Southeast Missouri State) is the type of big-bodied, small-school standout who gets lost in the shuffle in a class like this. He would certainly be worthy of being a late-round lottery ticket for many teams. 

    Regardless of when they address the need, it's a near certainty the Lions draft a receiver this month. And if the team also can work out a contract extension with Golladay later this offseason, concerns about the future outlook at the position will quickly dissipate. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE