Allen Park — The contender list for the Detroit Lions' vacant starting guard job grew by one on Tuesday when the team announced it had agreed on terms to bring back veteran Kenny Wiggins.

This will be Wiggins' third year with the Lions. Initially signed in 2018, he appeared in all 16 games that year, starting 10. Last season, he was beaten out by Joe Dahl for a starting job in training camp, but retained a rotational role, subbing in for both Dahl and Graham Glasgow one series each half most weeks.

Wiggins finished the campaign having played a shade more than 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps, as well as more than 100 on special teams. Unfortunately, he ended the year on injured reserve after suffering a torn bicep.

"I knew right when it happened," Wiggins said in December. "I've never had it happen before, but I've seen it happen to teammates. I was pretty obvious."

Wiggins, 31, will join a crowded group completing for the job opening on the line created by Glasgow's departure. He signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Denver Broncos this offseason. In addition to Wiggins, Joshua Garnett, Oday Aboushi, Russell Bodine and Beau Benzschawel figure to be in the mix.

Wiggins' roster chances are bolstered by his versatility. Although he has primarily handled guard duties in Detroit, he does have experience at both tackle spots. In fact, while playing for the Chargers during the 2015 preseason, he saw snaps at all five offensive line spots during the preseason.

