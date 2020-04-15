Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for 2020, which includes Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (pictured). Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. There are still some who believe the Bengals could trade this pick to better address their wealth of roster holes, but passing on Burrow would be a mistake. Get the franchise quarterback and figure everything else out later. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. There are still some who believe the Bengals could trade this pick to better address their wealth of roster holes, but passing on Burrow would be a mistake. Get the franchise quarterback and figure everything else out later. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. Could Miami or someone else get desperate for Tua Tagovailoa and overwhelm Washington with an offer? Absolutely. But it would be tough to pass on Chase Young, a potentially game-changing edge rusher. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. Could Miami or someone else get desperate for Tua Tagovailoa and overwhelm Washington with an offer? Absolutely. But it would be tough to pass on Chase Young, a potentially game-changing edge rusher. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Whether it’s at this spot or a few down the board after a trade, Okudah has come into focus as Detroit’s best bet. The film, production and testing metrics are similar to what we saw when Jalen Ramsey was entering the league, and top Ohio State corners Denzel Ward and Marshon Lattimore have adjusted quickly to the next level in recent years. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Whether it's at this spot or a few down the board after a trade, Okudah has come into focus as Detroit's best bet. The film, production and testing metrics are similar to what we saw when Jalen Ramsey was entering the league, and top Ohio State corners Denzel Ward and Marshon Lattimore have adjusted quickly to the next level in recent years. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. There’s good reason to believe this selection will be an offensive tackle, it’s just a matter of figuring out which one. Although the gap has shrunk the past decade, there’s still a premium on guys who protect the blindside. Becton’s unmatched size (6-7, 364 pounds) is complemented by impressive physical gifts. Previous pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. There's good reason to believe this selection will be an offensive tackle, it's just a matter of figuring out which one. Although the gap has shrunk the past decade, there's still a premium on guys who protect the blindside. Becton's unmatched size (6-7, 364 pounds) is complemented by impressive physical gifts. Previous pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. A matter of convenience since we’re not incorporating in trades into our first-round projections, at this point. After aggressively addressing needs through the free-agency period, the Dolphins are in position to secure the most important piece to long-term success, a top-tier quarterback prospect. Previous pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. A matter of convenience since we're not incorporating in trades into our first-round projections, at this point. After aggressively addressing needs through the free-agency period, the Dolphins are in position to secure the most important piece to long-term success, a top-tier quarterback prospect. Previous pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Chargers made a run at Tom Brady, but fell short to Tampa Bay’s pitch. Tyrod Taylor is a perfectly fine stopgap solution, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback isn’t the franchise’s future. Herbert could stand a year of development, focusing on his ability to take snaps and make reads under center, but the tools are there to be a longtime productive starter. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Chargers made a run at Tom Brady, but fell short to Tampa Bay's pitch. Tyrod Taylor is a perfectly fine stopgap solution, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback isn't the franchise's future. Herbert could stand a year of development, focusing on his ability to take snaps and make reads under center, but the tools are there to be a longtime productive starter. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. The Panthers pulled themselves out of the quarterback market by signing Teddy Bridgewater, putting them in better position to pursue the best player available. Simmons is a do-everything defender who might not play the same role as Luke Kuechly, but could have a similar game-to-game impact. Previous pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. The Panthers pulled themselves out of the quarterback market by signing Teddy Bridgewater, putting them in better position to pursue the best player available. Simmons is a do-everything defender who might not play the same role as Luke Kuechly, but could have a similar game-to-game impact. Previous pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves this offseason, robbing the Texans to score three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Now the team can focus on protecting quarterback Kyler Murray with Wirfs, a hyper-athletic right tackle. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves this offseason, robbing the Texans to score three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Now the team can focus on protecting quarterback Kyler Murray with Wirfs, a hyper-athletic right tackle. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. The Jaguars could go just about any direction, but adding a dominant interior defender to pair with last year’s first-round pick, Josh Allen, makes all kinds of sense. Brown also fills the void created after the Jags traded away Calais Campbell. Previous pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. The Jaguars could go just about any direction, but adding a dominant interior defender to pair with last year's first-round pick, Josh Allen, makes all kinds of sense. Brown also fills the void created after the Jags traded away Calais Campbell. Previous pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. The Browns ponied up big dough to bring in Jack Conklin to play right tackle, but left tackle is still an issue. Some believe Alabama’s Jedrick Wills can move to the blindside, but Thomas, who played there and played well against SEC competition is a better plug-and-play option. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. The Browns ponied up big dough to bring in Jack Conklin to play right tackle, but left tackle is still an issue. Some believe Alabama's Jedrick Wills can move to the blindside, but Thomas, who played there and played well against SEC competition is a better plug-and-play option. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets aggressively addressed their offensive line during free agency, adding three potential starters. Getting the offense on track is a priority, and the next step will be securing better targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Jeudy is the best option in this draft class, drawing comparisons to another former Alabama standout, Julio Jones. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets aggressively addressed their offensive line during free agency, adding three potential starters. Getting the offense on track is a priority, and the next step will be securing better targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Jeudy is the best option in this draft class, drawing comparisons to another former Alabama standout, Julio Jones. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. The Raiders plugged several holes in free agency, especially linebacker, where the team added Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, but there’s still a glaring need for a dynamic, playmaking wide receiver. That’s why Lamb remains the easy choice for the Raiders. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. The Raiders plugged several holes in free agency, especially linebacker, where the team added Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, but there's still a glaring need for a dynamic, playmaking wide receiver. That's why Lamb remains the easy choice for the Raiders. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The 49ers are in the market for a receiver to round out the team’s offense, but instead of grabbing Jeudy’s Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, they won’t be able to pass on the value Kinlaw presents. He replaces DeForest Buckner, who was traded in exchange for this selection, keeping the 49ers’ front the team’s strength. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
13. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The 49ers are in the market for a receiver to round out the team's offense, but instead of grabbing Jeudy's Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, they won't be able to pass on the value Kinlaw presents. He replaces DeForest Buckner, who was traded in exchange for this selection, keeping the 49ers' front the team's strength. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. Tampa Bay has three solid pieces along the offensive line, but after winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the blocking merits additional attention. Wills offers good value at this spot and is an upgrade at right tackle over Joe Haeg, a recent free-agent addition. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. Tampa Bay has three solid pieces along the offensive line, but after winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the blocking merits additional attention. Wills offers good value at this spot and is an upgrade at right tackle over Joe Haeg, a recent free-agent addition. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama. The Broncos haven’t been messing around this offseason, trading for big-name defenders Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye, while signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon. But, like the Jets, they need more weapons for their young quarterback. Ruggs is a field-stretching speedster who will pair nice with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama. The Broncos haven't been messing around this offseason, trading for big-name defenders Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye, while signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon. But, like the Jets, they need more weapons for their young quarterback. Ruggs is a field-stretching speedster who will pair nice with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. The Falcons pass rush was a disaster a year ago. The team let Vic Beasley walk in free agency, replacing him with Dante Fowler. That’s a good start to upgrading the edge, but why stop there? Chaisson is a high-upside edge defender who should be able to quickly overtake Takk McKinley on the depth chart. Previous pick: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. The Falcons pass rush was a disaster a year ago. The team let Vic Beasley walk in free agency, replacing him with Dante Fowler. That's a good start to upgrading the edge, but why stop there? Chaisson is a high-upside edge defender who should be able to quickly overtake Takk McKinley on the depth chart. Previous pick: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. The Cowboys have done a nice job working around a tricky cap situations this offseason, re-signing Amari Cooper and adding Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to plug a couple of holes on the defense. There’s also some new holes with that unit following the departures of Byron Jones and Robert Quinn. Henderson, the speedy and strong Gators corner, can fill Jones’ old spot. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. The Cowboys have done a nice job working around a tricky cap situations this offseason, re-signing Amari Cooper and adding Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to plug a couple of holes on the defense. There's also some new holes with that unit following the departures of Byron Jones and Robert Quinn. Henderson, the speedy and strong Gators corner, can fill Jones' old spot. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
18. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. The Patriots like to build their defense around a strong secondary, so it figures former Patriots coordinator Brian Flores would do the same. After signing Byron Jones to a monster deal in free agency, giving the Dolphins a formidable pair of outside corners, McKinney (right) would solidify the middle of the defensive backfield. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
18. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. The Patriots like to build their defense around a strong secondary, so it figures former Patriots coordinator Brian Flores would do the same. After signing Byron Jones to a monster deal in free agency, giving the Dolphins a formidable pair of outside corners, McKinney (right) would solidify the middle of the defensive backfield. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU. The Raiders picked up a stopgap safety in free agency, signing Jeff Heath to a modest, two-year deal, but the team would benefit from adding a long-term option to pair with Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick from a year ago. Playing through an ankle injury last year impacted his performance, but the playmaking tools are still there. Previous pick: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU. The Raiders picked up a stopgap safety in free agency, signing Jeff Heath to a modest, two-year deal, but the team would benefit from adding a long-term option to pair with Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick from a year ago. Playing through an ankle injury last year impacted his performance, but the playmaking tools are still there. Previous pick: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. There are a couple of suspensions on the resume, including a season-long one for shirking a drug test he later said he feared would show his marijuana usage. That’s becoming less of an issue in the NFL and it’s hard to ignore the talent. Fulton could go a long way to helping the Jags backfill the roster hole created after trading away Jalen Ramsey. Previous pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. There are a couple of suspensions on the resume, including a season-long one for shirking a drug test he later said he feared would show his marijuana usage. That's becoming less of an issue in the NFL and it's hard to ignore the talent. Fulton could go a long way to helping the Jags backfill the roster hole created after trading away Jalen Ramsey. Previous pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. When slotting Jefferson to the Eagles in an earlier mock, I was concerned it might be a bit of a stretch. But an electric combine performance rubber-stamped the LSU standout’s 2019 season. The addition would help address the Eagles’ biggest remaining need. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. When slotting Jefferson to the Eagles in an earlier mock, I was concerned it might be a bit of a stretch. But an electric combine performance rubber-stamped the LSU standout's 2019 season. The addition would help address the Eagles' biggest remaining need. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. Minnesota picked up this pick from Buffalo in exchange to Stefon Diggs, so why not use the selection to replace the talented wideout? Mims has been one of the steady risers through the pre-draft process, showing well at both the Senior Bowl and combine. And it’s not as if the production wasn’t there at Baylor where he caught 28 touchdowns the past three seasons. Previous pick (for Bills): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. Minnesota picked up this pick from Buffalo in exchange to Stefon Diggs, so why not use the selection to replace the talented wideout? Mims has been one of the steady risers through the pre-draft process, showing well at both the Senior Bowl and combine. And it's not as if the production wasn't there at Baylor where he caught 28 touchdowns the past three seasons. Previous pick (for Bills): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. With Brian Hoyer back in the fold, the Patriots have a veteran option to get through the 2020 season while developing Love into the franchise’s next face. Previous pick: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. With Brian Hoyer back in the fold, the Patriots have a veteran option to get through the 2020 season while developing Love into the franchise's next face. Previous pick: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. We previously had the Saints pegged for a receiver, but signing Emmanuel Sanders filled the need for a reliable option opposite Michael Thomas. That clears the way to add Queen, a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in the second level of the defense. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. We previously had the Saints pegged for a receiver, but signing Emmanuel Sanders filled the need for a reliable option opposite Michael Thomas. That clears the way to add Queen, a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in the second level of the defense. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Back on the clock with their original selection, the Vikings look to Gross-Matos to help replace Everson Griffen after the two sides divorced this offseason. Similarly built, he has a well-rounded tool set and is just scratching the surface on what he can be as an edge rusher. Previous pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Back on the clock with their original selection, the Vikings look to Gross-Matos to help replace Everson Griffen after the two sides divorced this offseason. Similarly built, he has a well-rounded tool set and is just scratching the surface on what he can be as an edge rusher. Previous pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. The Dolphins spent big in free agency to improve the team’s defense, and after getting their franchise quarterback earlier in the first round, it’s time to surround him with the best possible weapons to succeed. Swift is the consensus best running back in the draft. Previous pick: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. The Dolphins spent big in free agency to improve the team's defense, and after getting their franchise quarterback earlier in the first round, it's time to surround him with the best possible weapons to succeed. Swift is the consensus best running back in the draft. Previous pick: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
27. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC. The Seahawks have long shown a blatant disregard for properly protecting quarterback Russell Wilson. After bargain shopping for offensive linemen again in free agency, Jackson can be a long-term piece. As a rookie, he could be a swing tackle or potentially shift to guard before permanently replacing Duane Brown as Wilson’s blindside protector in 2021. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
27. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC. The Seahawks have long shown a blatant disregard for properly protecting quarterback Russell Wilson. After bargain shopping for offensive linemen again in free agency, Jackson can be a long-term piece. As a rookie, he could be a swing tackle or potentially shift to guard before permanently replacing Duane Brown as Wilson's blindside protector in 2021. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Another no-change pick, we continue to see the rangy and instinctive Murray as a perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a three-down linebacker. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Another no-change pick, we continue to see the rangy and instinctive Murray as a perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a three-down linebacker. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. Logan Ryan is still on the market, but is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him $10 million per season. Filling the need with a draft pick is a cheaper option, and Diggs is a prime target. Outside of struggling against LSU, he allowed only 13 catches in coverage in Alabama’s remaining 11 games. Previous pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. Logan Ryan is still on the market, but is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him $10 million per season. Filling the need with a draft pick is a cheaper option, and Diggs is a prime target. Outside of struggling against LSU, he allowed only 13 catches in coverage in Alabama's remaining 11 games. Previous pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. The Packers have struggled to find a reliable receiving option opposite Davante Adams. Aiyuk could be the solution with a skill set that makes him a big-play threat as both a pass catcher and return man. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. The Packers have struggled to find a reliable receiving option opposite Davante Adams. Aiyuk could be the solution with a skill set that makes him a big-play threat as both a pass catcher and return man. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. After losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the 49ers need another receiver to pair with dynamic second-year player Deebo Samuel. Higgins has rare size — measuring in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds — and he knows how to put his frame to good use. He found the end zone 25 times the past two seasons. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. After losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the 49ers need another receiver to pair with dynamic second-year player Deebo Samuel. Higgins has rare size — measuring in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds — and he knows how to put his frame to good use. He found the end zone 25 times the past two seasons. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. Sammy Watkins is due a $21 million cap hit, so it’s difficult to imagine he’ll be on the roster much longer. Shenault is an entirely different style weapon, but his size and speed in the slot as an underneath option would make for an interesting pairing with the field-stretching ability of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, making Kansas City’s offense even tougher to handle. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. Sammy Watkins is due a $21 million cap hit, so it's difficult to imagine he'll be on the roster much longer. Shenault is an entirely different style weapon, but his size and speed in the slot as an underneath option would make for an interesting pairing with the field-stretching ability of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, making Kansas City's offense even tougher to handle. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
    Allen Park — In NFL circles, it's often said you don't fully know what you have in a player until after three seasons. With that in mind, we've long preferred holding off on grading a draft class until that much time has passed. 

    Last year, we gave a favorable review to the Detroit Lions' 2016 draft, Bob Quinn's first as the team's general manager. A year later, those marks have largely held up with altered opinions on defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and offensive lineman Joe Dahl offsetting. 

    This year, we turn our attention to Quinn's second draft at the helm. Let's take a pick-by-pick look at how those nine selections have turned out. 

    ► Linebacker Jarrad Davis (Round 1, Pick No. 21)

    Grade: C-

    Analysis: In terms of football character, Davis has been everything the Lions imagined and more. The middle linebacker eats, drinks and sleeps his profession. He leads both vocally and by example, while being accountable for his mistakes. 

    Unfortunately, the production has failed to mirror his work ethic and passion for the game. After laboring through his rookie season with missed tackles and coverage issues, which cost him playing time during second half of that year, Davis showed real signs of progress in 2018. He greatly improved his performance in coverage and developed into a weapon as a blitzer, racking up six sacks. 

    But 2019 brought regression, potentially related to a nasty ankle injury he suffered during the preseason. He never used that as an excuse — part of his aforementioned character — but his pass-rush role and overall production decreased.

    The Lions enter 2020 at a crossroads with Davis. He's the model employee, but they need more consistent output from the defensive signal-caller if there's hope he'll be franchise's long-term answer in the middle. 

    ► Cornerback Teez Tabor (R2, P53)

    Grade: F

    Analysis: Tabor is the pick Lions fans will never let Quinn forget. Despite concerns about the corner's speed throughout the pre-draft process, the general manager opted to roll the dice on the Florida standout. After making the selection, Quinn explained his confidence was rooted in the film and he had watched more of Tabor's tape than other prospect during his lengthy career as a scout and front office decision-maker

    Given Quinn's background, and a quality draft class in his debut as a general manager a year earlier, he earned the leeway to take the risk. But looking back, it was clearly the wrong decision. 

    As a rookie, Tabor didn't see the field much, buried on the depth chart behind Darius Slay, Nevin Lawson and D.J. Hayden. But in those fewer than 200 snaps, Tabor did flash some promise, especially in a physical matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans. 

    Unfortunately, that might have been the peak of Tabor's time in Detroit. After failing to secure a starting job the following training camp, he struggled mightily in 12 appearances in 2018, allowing a perfect passer rating when targeted in coverage. 

    Despite Quinn and the coaching staff continuing to express confidence in Tabor's ability to put things together in his third season, he never got the chance. The Lions cut him prior to the start of the 2019 season and he spent much of last year on the 49ers practice squad. 

    ► Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (R3, P96)

    Grade: A

    Analysis: After hitting on Graham Glasgow in the third round the previous year, Quinn did it again, trading down 11 spots, picking up an extra fourth-round pick in the process and snagging Golladay out of Northern Illinois. 

    Golladay wasted little time introducing himself to the league, catching two touchdown passes in his debut. That included a 45-yard bomb that proved to be the difference in the victory. His early momentum was derailed by a hamstring injury that cost him five games, but he finished the campaign much like he started, with a season-high 80 yards and a 54-yard touchdown reception in the finale.

    Since then, he's shown nothing but steady improvement. After the team traded away Golden Tate and Marvin Jones suffered an injury during the 2018 season, Golladay embraced being the team's No. 1 receiver down the stretch, more than doubling his rookie-year production with 1,063 receiving yards. 

    An established entity heading into his third year, he got better still, leading the team with 65 catches and 1,190 yards while pacing the NFL with 11 touchdowns. 

    With Golladay's rookie deal set to expire after the 2020 season, it's now on Quinn to find a way to lock the receiver up with a contract extension. 

    ► Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (R4, P124)

    Grade: B-

    Analysis: The Lions thought they had found a bargain in Reeves-Maybin after an injury-plagued senior season weighted down his draft stock. Undersized when he arrived in Detroit, the team asked him to bulk up.  

    After showing some promise as a rookie, particularly in coverage, his skill set (and size) haven't ported over well to Matt Patricia's defensive scheme, which prefers bigger bodies in the second level. 

    Still, Reeves-Maybin has maintained an important role on special teams. He took those contributions to the next level last season, when he tallied 13 tackles on the coverage units. That ranked fifth in the NFL. 

    ► Tight end Michael Roberts (R4, P127)

    Grade: D

    Analysis: Roberts was a matchup nightmare in college and the Lions hoped his scoring prowess would carry into the next level. 

    With Eric Ebron and Darren Fells shouldering the pass-game load in 2017, the Lions focused on building up Roberts' blocking ability during his rookie year. And to his credit, he showed steady improvement as both a run blocker and pass protector throughout that season. Things did end on a sour note, though, when he was benched for for the finale after missing a team meeting.

    When the team abruptly parted ways with Ebron before the 2018 season, it opened a window of opportunity for Roberts, but he wasn't able to capitalize. Bumps and bruises slowed his early offseason momentum, and he proved unable to maintain a foothold on meaningful playing time as the season progressed. 

    After trying to trade Roberts last offseason — a move that fell through because of a failed physical — the Lions opted to cut their losses and release the tight end. He's currently on the Miami Dolphins roster. 

    ► Cornerback Jamal Agnew (R5, P165)

    Grade: B

    Analysis: Watching a little bit of Agnew's college tape, it was easy to see what piqued the Lions' interest. While he hasn't been the ball-hawking defensive back he was at the University of San Diego, his quickness and open-field elusiveness has allowed him to have some success as a return man. 

    Agnew hit the ground running as a rookie, earning first-team All-Pro honors after averaging 15.4 yards and scoring two touchdowns as a punt returner. The Lions also sprinkled him in on offense, using him for 12 snaps, largely as a decoy. 

    Penalties committed by his blockers and a significant knee injury brought Agnew crashing back to earth his second season. He only appeared in six games and his punt return average plummeted to. 4.8 yards. 

    Plans to rebound in 2019 were temporarily paused by ball-security issues that led to a brief benching.  When he returned to the return role, he brought a kickoff back 100 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. While not at the All-Pro level of his rookie season, he averaged a healthy 9.2 yards on punts and 26.7 yards on kickoffs last year. 

    As a defender, a role hasn't developed. After an ugly stretch during his injury-shortened 2018 season, he saw fewer than 30 defensive snaps last season. 

    ► Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (R6, P205)

    Grade: D

    Analysis: Ledbetter had a largely forgettable run with the Lions. It might surprise you to learn he played nearly 350 snaps as a rookie. That's because he didn't do much with the opportunity, tallying 14 stops, a half-sack and three quarterback hits in the playing time. 

    When Patricia came on board in 2018, the new defensive scheme put a premium on defensive tackles who could control multiple gaps. Ledbetter was undersized for the task and didn't survive post-camp cuts as the team moved forward with veterans Ricky Jean-Francois and Sylvester Williams to start the year. 

    ► Quarterback Brad Kaaya (R6, P215)

    Grade: F

    Analysis: For Quinn, Kaaya represented value too good to pass up. Once viewed as an early-round talent, the Lions were surprised to find him still on the board deep into the sixth round. 

    Detroit already had committed to moving forward with Jake Rudock as Matthew Stafford's backup during the offseason, but, on paper, Kaaya was good enough to compete for the job. 

    But on the field, it was no contest. Rudock easily won the job and the Lions opted not to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. Somewhat surprisingly, in an interview before the start of the season, Quinn called Kaaya the toughest cut.

    Kaaya actually rejoined the Lions in October, claimed off waivers from the Panthers, but the second stint lasted all of five days. He has yet to appear in an NFL game and it's difficult to not see at the pick as a total waste. 

    ► Defensive end Pat O'Connor (R7, P250)

    Grade: F

    Analysis: In general, seventh-round picks are little more than fliers. Many of the players don't stick and such was the case with O'Connor, who starred at Eastern Michigan before joining the Lions. 

    Even though the Lions had finished 30th in sacks the previous season, the team opted to keep two undrafted defensive ends (Jeremiah Valoaga and Alex Barrett) over O'Connor.

    After he was cut, he briefly landed on the team's practice squad, but that lasted all of two weeks. His next stop was Tampa Bay, where he's spent the past three seasons, splitting time between the practice squad and the main roster. 

    ► Overall Grade: C-

    Analysis: With nine swings, Quinn found two starters and one clear long-term building block. The general manager whiffed on his second-round choice and has gotten little beyond special-teams contributions from six Day 3 selections. 

    Fair or not, the evaluation also includes the prospects the Lions passed up. Within 10 spots of where the Lions drafted Davis, the Buffalo Bill grabbed cornerback Tre'Davious White and the Pittsburgh Steelers scored T.J. Watt. 

    Whether either of those players were ideal fits for Detroit's defensive scheme is debatable, but the team had clear needs for a pass-rusher and cornerback, while White and Watt have gone on to achieve Pro Bowl-level success. 

    The problem was the Lions had painted themselves into a corner heading into the draft, desperately needing an off-ball linebacker. The other top option that year was Alabama's Reuben Foster (selected No. 31 by San Francisco), but there were character concerns the Lions correctly identified as a future problem. None of the other off-ball linebackers from this class have developed into Pro Bowl performers. 

    Still, it's safe to say the Lions would be in better shape now had they selected White or Watt in the first round and complemented that pick with either Raekwon McMillan or Zach Cunningham in the second. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE