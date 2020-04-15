The Detroit Lions trimmed three players from the roster ahead of next week's NFL Draft, including linebacker Steve Longa.

Longa, who joined the Lions practice squad as a rookie shortly before the start of the 2016 season, appeared in 28 games for the franchise. He missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL, a year after leading the team in special teams tackles.

Steve Longa, right. (Photo: Adrian Kraus, Associated Press)

In addition to Longa, the Lions also parted ways with tight end Paul Butler and wide receiver Jonathan Duhart.

Duhart was with the Lions during training camp last year as an undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion. He also had two stints on the team's practice squad before signing a futures deal in December.

Butler also signed a futures deal with Detroit after spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.

