It's become something of a trend in recent years, former players taking both direct and indirect shots at the Detroit Lions and/or coach Matt Patricia on the way out the door.

Last week, defensive tackle Damon Harrison said he was hell-bent to get out. Cornerback Darius Slay, after he was traded, aired his grievances regarding things Patricia said to him behind closed doors. And Quandre Diggs, in a recent Instagram Live chat with Slay, said he was "jumping up and down" when he found out the Lions traded him to the Seahawks last season.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison spent two seasons with the Lions before he was released in February. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

On Friday, general manager Bob Quinn was asked if there was concern with what former players were saying about the team and its coach.

"I’d say no," Quinn said. "I haven’t talked about it a ton, but you can go ask anybody in the locker room right now what they think of coach and how he runs the team, and they’re 100 percent behind him.

"You can’t make everybody happy in this business, in terms of how you do certain things, but I can just say from the guys that we’ve signed in free agency, the guys that wanted to be here. A number of guys in our free agent class reached out to us. We obviously liked them as players, but in the weeks leading up to free agency, those guys had their agent call me and say, ‘Hey, my guy wants to be there and play for coach.’"

Quinn also highlighted Duron Harmon's exuberance when the former Patriots safety learned he was being traded to Detroit.

"I’ve never seen a player more excited to be traded — and we’ve done a lot of trades since I’ve been here — than Duron Harmon," Quinn said. "I mean, he was like literally jumping out of my FaceTime wanting to come out here immediately. I have no concerns with that at all."

Harmon is one of several former Patriots on the roster who previously played for Patricia. That group includes Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman and Jamie Collins.

No merchandise mover

The NFLPA released its list of top 50 merchandise sellers for the past year and no Lions players made the cut.

Four of the top five sellers from the past year are quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. The only non-quarterback in the group was Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who checked in at No. 4.

At No. 6 was Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who paced sales among the NFC North. He was followed by Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (No. 8), teammate Mitchell Trubisky (No. 21) and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (No. 22).

Mack was the best-selling defensive player last year.

In addition to Detroit, seven other teams weren't represented on the list: Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Miami, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers.

