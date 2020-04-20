Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Go through the gallery for a player-by-player analysis of Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions Big Board ahead of this week's NFL Draft. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.

All the work that goes into an NFL draft — hundreds of scouting trips, thousands of games studied, dozens of face-to-face interviews and countless hours of meetings debating and discussing the prospects — all result in an organized ranking known as a draft board.

If Ohio State star Chase Young drops to No. 3 in Thursday's NFL Draft, he would be a no-brainer section for the Lions. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, Associated Press)

Each prospect is dissected with a fine-toothed comb. Teams weigh their on-field production, athleticism, character, intelligence, medical history and attitude against the team’s short- and long-term needs to craft a list that will guide decisions though the seven rounds and 256 selections later this week.

For the most part, draft boards never see the light of day. They are proprietary information, which could provide an understanding of a team’s evaluation process and give opponents insight into future thinking. Therefore, we’re left to speculate, based on known information and historical trends, how the Detroit Lions’ board might look.

After months of gathering our own data, talking with analysts and the occasional scout, charting measurable data from the combine and watching a fraction of the film the team consumes, we’ve offered our best estimation of Detroit’s big board for the first 50 players.

Enjoy.

