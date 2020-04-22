Posted!
The NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. and will continue through the conclusion of the seventh round late Saturday afternoon.
Get ready for the big event with The Detroit News’ NFL Draft preview content:
►Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
►Detroit Lions scout tirelessly mines NFL Draft talent amid heavy heart
►Wojo: Lions' Bob Quinn doesn't have best hand, but needs to deal
►Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0
►Lions' Bob Quinn open to trading No. 3 pick, not keen on moving back too far
►Local prospects Michael Ojemudia, Luke Juriga, Jayru Campbell pin hopes to NFL Draft
►NFL Draft analyst high on Michigan's 'unique' Josh Uche
►Analyst: Jeff Okudah the safe pick for Lions, Isaiah Simmons has higher ceiling
►Grading the Lions' 2017 draft picks, three years later
Position previews
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Here are top cornerback options if Detroit doesn't get Jeff Okudah
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Speed, brutality available for Detroit at running back
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Throwing early pick at quarterback unlikely
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Options to help Detroit's paltry pass rush come with concerns
►Lions 2020 draft preview: The right rookie could be key piece in renovated offensive line
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Right pieces could buttress offseason additions, holdovers at defensive tackle
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Detroit could reinforce depth, outside options at linebacker
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Detroit set at safety, could add piece to stash for future
►Lions 2020 draft preview: Detroit needs in-house tight ends to step it up
Michigan draft previews
►Michigan TE McKeon's NFL pursuit gains traction by mother's brave work in pandemic
►Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones raw but 'will be able to make it in NFL'
►NFL Draft analyst high on Michigan's 'unique' Josh Uche
►Analyst: Michigan's Ben Bredeson a 'third- or fourth-round type prospect'
Michigan State draft previews
►Michigan State should keep age-old streak going in new-look NFL Draft
►Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke will be up for some name-calling when NFL Draft kicks off
►Michigan State's Cody White won't let pandemic's hurdles detour route to NFL
