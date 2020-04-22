Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' third and final mock before the NFL Draft, which includes former Ohio State teammates Chase Young (2) and Jeff Okudah (1).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' third and final mock before the NFL Draft, which includes former Ohio State teammates Chase Young (2) and Jeff Okudah (1). Paul Sancya, Associated Press
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. Nothing has changed throughout the process. Burrow is the Bengals' future. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. There was some hubbub this week teams were gauging Washington’s interest in trading out of this spot, but unless they get overwhelmed with a package of picks, they’ll happily stay put and grab the draft’s best defensive player. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (trade): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. Trying to sift through the smokescreens leading up to the draft has been challenging, but there’s no reason for the Dolphins to take the risk missing out on their preferred franchise QB. I don’t think we can rule out Justin Herbert is that guy, but Tagovailoa offers a far higher ceiling, despite the durability concerns. In terms of a return, the Lions settle for less than hoped, but still net an extra-second rounder (pick No. 39) to drop two spots. Previous pick (for Lions): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. It’s not sexy, but the Giants need to invest in protecting last year’s first-round pick, quarterback Daniel Jones. Wills might not have a future on the blindside, but he’s a polished and powerful right tackle out of Alabama, which is a pipeline new coach Joe Judge knows well. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
5. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Bob Quinn’s history of picking players in the first round with a clear path to playing time continues to give Okudah the edge over Clemson’s do-everything linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Previous pick (for Dolphins): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. As Athletic reporter Daniel Popper puts it, can the Chargers win a Super Bowl with Tyrod Taylor? Probably not. With comparisons to Carson Wentz, Herbert is a better long-term option and it might be a while before the Chargers have another shot at a QB of this caliber in the draft. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. Two years ago, the Panthers had Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis playing off the ball, with both coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl selections. Shaq Thompson isn’t on that level, but he’s solid. Adding Simmons to the mix would bring a dynamic playmaker to a defense desperate for one. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. With Kliff Kingsbury coaching, offense is always in play, but the Cardinals gave up more yards than any team in 2019. Yes, the team paid Jordan Phillips a nice chunk of change in free agency, but adding Brown should solidify the middle of the line for years to come. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida. The Jaguars likely will field several calls from teams looking to move up, but the chance to grab Henderson and backfill the roster hole created by trading Jalen Ramsey last year will be too enticing to pass up. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. The Browns reportedly are looking into making a play for disgruntled Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams, but if that doesn’t come to fruition, the man mountain Becton can be plugged into the team’s blindside hole. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. Tampa Bay isn't sitting back and waiting this offseason. They’ve got a short window to build the best team possible around Tom Brady, so they send the Jets picks No. 14 and No. 117 to move up three spots. Thomas, the long-armed offensive tackle slides right into a starting spot on the right side, allowing free-agent addition Joe Haeg to solidify the interior of the team’s offensive line. Previous pick (for Jets): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. We never moved off this spot. It feels like an eternity since the Raiders traded for Antonio Brown, but the saga was only a little more than a year ago. Lamb gives Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock the star receiver they desire. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. Miami Dolphins (trade): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Dolphins are putting their draft equity to good use, sending picks 18 and 70 to the 49ers to land one of the draft’s most athletic offensive linemen to protect Tagovailoa. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
14. New York Jets (trade): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets were able to comfortably trade back knowing the players that were still on the board. While a fourth-round pick might not have been a big prize, it’s an extra stab at landing a contributor while still scoring Jeudy, a premier route runner out of the slot for quarterback Sam Darnold. Previous pick (for Buccaneers): Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama. One of the few picks that never changed through our multiple projections. Ruggs has elite speed and hands. Paired with Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant, young quarterback Drew Lock is put in an excellent position to succeed. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (trade): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The Falcons attempts to trade up for CJ Henderson were rebuffed by the Jaguars earlier, but the two come together for a swap later in the round. Jacksonville moves up four spots and nets another big defensive piece, replacing Calais Campbell with a similar style interior disrupter. Previous pick (for Falcons): K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. There’s a lot of projection to Chaisson’s game, but his quick first step should pair well opposite DeMarcus Lawrence and helps replace the pass-rushing production lost after Robert Quinn bolted in free agency. Previous pick: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
18. San Francisco 49ers (trade): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. After picking up a third-rounder from the Dolphins, the 49ers bolster their secondary with Diggs, who will benefit from the tutelage of Richard Sherman. Previous pick (for Dolphins): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah. The Raiders re-signed Nevin Lawson to a modest one-year deal this offseason, but are still in need of a long-term cornerback pairing with last year’s second-round pick Trayvon Mullen. Johnson’s measurables won’t blow anyone away, but he’s a heady player who makes his share of plays on the ball. That’s a welcome trait for a team that intercepted just nine passes a year ago. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
20. Atlanta Falcons (trade): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. By pairing Queen with another former LSU linebacker, Deion Jones, the Falcons would have the most athletic second-level tandem in football with incredible sideline-to-sideline coverage underneath. Previous pick (for Jaguars): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. This is another match we’ve loved from the start. Jefferson, the big-bodied slot, will nicely complement the Eagles’ passing game. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer shouldn’t have a problem tapping into Gross-Matos’ potential after the franchise decided to move on from Everson Griffen. Previous pick (for Bills): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, edge, Iowa. This pick feels a little too on the nose, but Epenesa is everything the Patriots love in a defensive lineman. Big, tough and better productive than his measurables. Oh, and he's from Iowa, a Bill Belichick favorite. The Jordan Love possibility remains intriguing, but I’m not sure Belichick has the patience to groom a QB prone to making so many mistakes. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. Love also makes sense for the Saints, but the sand is running out on the hourglass of Drew Brees’ career, Making a push for another Super Bowl outweighs the long-term play. Aiyuk is lethal with the ball in his hands and can contribute as a return man, if needed, although the Saints have an All-Pro at that spot currently. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
25. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. The Vikings could stand to upgrade at both wide receiver or cornerback and there are good options at both positions, but Mims, one of the biggest pre-draft risers would provide Kirk Cousins and the offense a needed weapon after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. It’s tempting to go all in on the offense and grab a top running back, but the Dolphins probably can find a solid option later in the draft. Instead, McKinney bolsters an exciting secondary built around cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Previous pick: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Carolina Panthers (trade): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. The Seahawks are always willing to trade on draft day and find a partner in the Panthers, who send them picks No. 38 and 69 to secure their quarterback of the future. The benefit of getting Love in the first round, like the Ravens did with Lamar Jackson a couple of years back, is the fifth-year option that comes with the contract. That’s a huge plus with a quarterback. Previous pick (for Seahawks): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Murray can thump coming downhill and has shown some ability to get after the quarterback, which will play well in Baltimore’s blitzing attack. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
29. Tennessee Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU. Logan Ryan continues to sit on the market after being targeted more than any cornerback last season and struggling with his tackling. Gladney can be the replacement as an aggressive man coverage option, capable of playing inside and outside. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
30. Green Bay Packers: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State. The Packers are set at offensive tackle for 2020, but David Bakhtiari’s deal expires at the end of this season and the addition of former Lion Rick Wagner feels like a stopgap. Both Bakhtiari and former right tackle Bryan Bulaga were never powerhouses. Cleveland’s athleticism will play well in the team’s zone-blocking scheme and he can use his rookie year to add much-needed strength. Previous pick: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
31. San Francisco: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU. The 49ers have an opening at defensive tackle after trading away DeForest Buckner this offseason. In case you forget, the team’s defensive line is coached by former Lions assistant Kris Kocurek, who emphasizes burst off the snap and penetration in the backfield. Blacklock has some rough edges to his game, but he has shown the ability to be highly disruptive. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. It seems unfair the Kansas City offense has an opportunity to make this kind of upgrade at the end of the first round. Swift’s ability on the ground will force defenses to stay honest and keep Patrick Mahomes’ passing lanes uncluttered. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
    Go through the gallery for a player-by-player analysis of Justin Rogers' third and final mock for the 2020 NFL Draft. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.

    In hindsight, most mock drafts are mockable. De spite the effort put into them — and trust we when I say I put more effort and thought into the projections than I’m comfortable admitting — we’re bound to make plenty of regrettable predictions.

    And people don’t forget the mistakes. Look no further than ESPN’s Mel Kiper. A grandfathersof the current draft analysis industy, Detroit Lions fans will never let go of the fact he predicted wide receiver Mike Williams, the No. 10 pick in the 2005 draft, would become a Hall of Famer. Or when pretending to wear the hat of all 32 GMs for an exercise, Kiper suggested the Lions should trade up to No. 1 overall in 2013 to take cornerback Dee Milliner. 

    Both Williams and Millner ended up being colossal busts, and because of those wild swings and misses, Kiper’s credibility is beyond repair with many in the fan base.

    When it comes to my personal mock drafts, my focus in on being right, or close to it, with the Lions. That’s the team I’m paid to know about. And in my time doing this, I’ve had some reasonable success.

    Here are my final mock draft selections for the Lions since I started doing this in 2012: Whitney Mercilus, Ziggy Ansah, Aaron Donald, Malcolm Brown, Jack Conklin, Jarrad Davis, Harold Landry and Devin White.

    Ansah and Davis I nailed, and instead of Conklin, the Lions grabbed Taylor Decker several picks after the former Michigan State standout came off the board to Tennessee. And I think we can all agree Donald, not Eric Ebron, should have been the choice in 2014. At the very least, I warned of the possibility of Detroit going with the tight end that year.

    Landry was my biggest miss, but I was admittedly still trying to figure out new coach Matt Patricia’s defensive scheme. Plus, there was a medical issue there that wasn’t known publicly, causing the Boston College edge rusher to slide into the second round that year.

    White was gone before the Lions had a shot to take him last year, but the team was clearly in the market for a LB, selecting Jahlani Tavai in the second round. Providing an honest assessment in hindsight, tight T.J. Hockenson might have been the choice over White, again, based on a better understanding of Patricia’s schematic preferences.

    This draft is unique, at least during my time covering the team, because it’s the first time the Lions have drafted in the top-3 since 2010. The options at that spot are fewer and we’ve discussed them ad nauseam during the lead up. Really, the most important debate remains whether the Lions will be able to orchestrate a trade down, which is the preference.

    As you’ll see, I’m leaning yes. But regardless of whether they do or not, I’m confident the target remains the same. If I’ve learned one thing about general manager Bob Quinn’s preferences in the first round, it’s that he wants a player who can play major snaps immediately, and one prospect stands above the rest in this regard.

    With that, here’s my final projection for the 2020 draft. 

