4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Giants take the draft's first offensive lineman off the board, taking the Georgia All-American with the fourth pick. In his new role, Thomas will be tasked with New York's 2019 first-round pick, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked 38 times in 13 games during his rookie season.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions didn't trade out of the No. 3-overall pick, like many had speculated. Okudah is revered for his talent at all levels of the field, and as one of the league's worst pass defenses last year, Detroit hopes he'll make an immediate impact. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound corner will help fill the gap left by Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia this offseason.

So much for trades. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 24, 2020

Okudah was the No. 1 cornerback in the country coming out of high school, and a major piece in helping Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff a season ago.

And it's Okudah to the Lions. No surprise, but we wanted a surprise, right? — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) April 24, 2020

Speaking of Darius Slay ...

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

With the second pick, Washington takes Chase Young off the board. The relentless edge rusher from Ohio State was widely regarded as the best player in the draft, and the top choice for many Lions fans at No. 3. Alas, Washington won't let this transcendent talent get away.

He'll pair nicely with Washington's 2019 first-round pick, defensive end Montez Sweat.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Bengals officially close the Andy Dalton era, taking the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion with the No. 1-overall pick. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions during his senior season at LSU.

The NFL Draft has arrived. The first round will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. with TV coverage on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Detroit Lions have the No. 3 pick in the first round, but there is speculation that they will trade that to acquire additional picks.

You can follow all the picks, news and analysis with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

