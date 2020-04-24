The Lions continued to cross key needs off the shopping list in the 2020 NFL Draft, trading up 10 spots to grab Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson with the No. 75 pick in the third round on Friday.

To move up to 75, the Lions sent the Indianapolis Colts picks 85, 149 and 182. Detroit also got back pick 197 in the swap. The team had previously acquired the 85th choice in the trade that sent cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A graduate transfer from Rutgers, Jackson thrived in his one season with the Buckeyes, while adding some versatility to the resume. A right guard at Rutgers, he flipped to the left side of the line in 2019.

His footwork and balance are top-notch. Known for his ability to protect the passer, Jackson allowed a single sack the past three seasons and fewer than 10 pass-rush pressures each year during that stretch.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder immediately becomes the front-runner to replace Graham Glasgow in Detroit's starting lineup. Jackson will compete with a group of veterans for the job that includes Kenny Wiggins, Oday Aboushi and former first-round pick Joshua Garnett.

The Lions are in the midst of revamping the right side of their offensive line this offseason after losing Glasgow in free agency and releasing offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

The team signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a five-year, $45 million deal to fill one of the spots, presumably right tackle given the contract terms.

