A day after addressing a key defensive need in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions went to the other side of the ball at the top of the second round, selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 pick Friday night.

Considered the top tailback in the draft class by many analysts, Swift ran for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns last season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He added another 216 yards and a score on 24 receptions.

Short but solidly build, the 5-foot-8, 212-pound Swift solidified his resume with a strong showing at the scouting combine in February. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, while displaying above-average explosion with a 35.5-inch vertical.

D'Andre Swift (Photo: John Amis, AP)

Swift is the second running back the Lions have drafted in the second round in the past three years, joining new teammate Kerryon Johnson.

Johnson, taken No. 43 in 2018, snapped the team's 70-game drought without a 100-yard rusher in his third game with the franchise. That was part of a rookie season where he averaged 5.4 yards per carry, but he has struggled to stay on the field his first two seasons, missing 14 contests due to knee injuries.

Swift had some injury issues in college, as well, but didn't miss a game for the Bulldogs, appearing in all 43 the past three seasons. Although he wasn't used heavily in the passing game, he's considered a strong route runner with excellent hands coming out of the backfield.

A big-play machine, Swift saw 18 of his 196 carries go for at least 15 yards in 2019. He also did a lot of damage after contact, averaging 3.55 yards after he was first touched by a defender, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Lions have struggled to find a consistently competent ground game since Hall of Famer Barry Sanders abruptly retired before the 1999 season. Reggie Bush was the last back to top 1,000 yards in a season for the team, barely breaking the threshold with 1,006 yards in 2013.

The Lions ranked 21st in both rushing yards per game and per carry in 2019. Johnson led the team with 403 yards in eight games. In the past decade, the Lions have not finished in the top half of the league in rushing, while finishing bottom-five five times during that stretch.

