Day 2 of the NFL Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, with coverage on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds are Friday, and the Detroit Lions, if they do not make any trades, will have the No. 35 pick in the second round, and the Nos. 67 and 85 picks in the third round.

Follow the picks, news and analysis here with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

More coverage

'An amazing young guy': Lions' pick Jeff Okudah covers the corner on character

A dozen players who could make sense for Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Wojo: Lions can’t stir up first-round drama, which is too bad

'Crazy feeling': Detroit Lions stay at No. 3, draft CB Jeff Okudah

Recap: NFL Draft first round pick-by-pick analysis

National analysts grade the Lions' pick of Jeff Okudah