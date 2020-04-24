National writers analyze and grade the Detroit Lions for selecting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft:

►Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: Okudah has quicker feet than most of the receivers he covers, so he can match their footwork off the line. Not only does he not "lose speed in transition" (he doesn't slow down when turning his hips and torso to chase his receiver), but it looks as if he actually gains speed. Receivers who appear to have a step on him when making their cut mysteriously lose that step almost immediately. Okudah is also exceptionally fast and has long arms to break up plays. Okudah completes a comprehensive overhaul of the Lions secondary: He joins fellow newcomers Desmond Trufant and Duron Harmon on the back end, with Darius Slay now in Philadelphia. It’s an upgrade — albeit an overcomplicated one full of moving parts, burnt resources and hurt feelings — of a unit that was pretty good in the first place. Grade: B+

Jeff Okudah (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

►Chad Reuter, NFL.com: The Lions traded Darius Slay this offseason, leaving them in desperate need of a No. 1 corner. Okudah's the type of big, strong, athletic corner that teams desire on the outside. Matt Patricia coached reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in New England, and I'm sure he sees the potential for Odukah to make a similar impact. Grade: A

►Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown. Grade: B

►Michael Rothstein, ESPN: Though the Lions signed CB Desmond Trufant in free agency and feel good about the long-term prospects of Amani Oruwariye, Okudah has the potential to be a shutdown corner sooner than later. He can be a man-press corner, which fits coach Matt Patricia's defense. He also has good speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, 12th among all corners) and closing ability to stay with almost any receiver. He's as ready to play right away as any corner in the draft, and at a position where rookies usually struggle. (no grade)

►Bill Bender, Sporting News: Okudah is a technically sound ball hawk at 6-1, 205 pounds, allowing him to cover all receiving body types. He is fluid and quick enough with great recovery skills and is strong enough in press-man coverage to develop into a shutdown cornerback. (no grade)