Through three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have found a cornerback to replace Darius Slay, added a top-shelf running back to pair with Kerryon Johnson, bolstered the pass rush and scored a top contender for the team's vacancy at right guard.

Not bad, but there is work to do and holes still to plug on the depth chart.

After pulling off a trade on Friday, the team is left with four picks over the final four rounds — Nos. 109, 166, 197 and 235. With that remaining ammunition, here are 15 players they could target.

Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

► Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

The biggest remaining need for the Lions is at defensive tackle, where there are still a handful of options who could offer immediate contributions. Fotu is massive, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 330 pounds. He can be physically dominant lining up over the center or guard, where he has the ability to collapse the pocket with power on passing downs.

► Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

General manager Bob Quinn can be enticed by value at the quarterback position, so if Fromm lingers into the fifth round or beyond, the Lions could be tempted. The Georgia quarterback won't wow anyone with his arm strength, but he's one of the smartest quarterbacks in this class and doesn't make many poor decisions.

► K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

The Lions already snagged two Buckeyes in this draft, so why not a third? Like college teammate Jonah Jackson, Hill got a week of working with the Detroit coaching staff at the Senior Bowl where he vacuumed in everything thrown his way across the middle. He could be the team's long-term solution in the slot.

► Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Given the way Jamal Agnew has developed the past two years, it's easy to imagine the Lions are in the market for nickel depth behind Justin Coleman. Robertson didn't play in the slot much for Tech, but at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, he might not have a choice in the NFL.

What you love is the ball skills. It doesn't matter what level of competition you're playing, picking off four or more passes three straight years is impressive.

► Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

The son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Thaddeus is one of the better blocking tight ends in this draft class. His pass game production was solid last season, but largely the result of attention being diverted to the slew of other weapons opponents had to deal with against the Tigers. The best part about his receiving game is he didn't drop a pass in 2019.

Whether he can produce as a receiver at the next level is a question mark. But if you can get a guy in the later rounds who is content to do the dirty work, and can do it well, it's a win.

► Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Strowbridge could stay where he's at and be a heavy-handed edge defender. Or he can pack some beef on the frame and move inside, where he'd be more of an inside-outside option, similar to Da'Shawn Hand.

At the Senior Bowl, Lions coach Matt Patricia seemed to make Strowbridge a pet project and you saw the teaching points being applied during the practice reps.

► Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

The Lions have sat tight while this deep class of receivers has been picked over, but there are some intriguing high-ceiling options still on the board. Coulter fits that description.

The small-school standout has a well-proportioned frame, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 198 pounds. But his calling card is speed. He'd be an excellent project for well-regarded receivers coach Robert Prince to mold.

► Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns

If you're looking for value over need at the top of the fourth round, Bartch is another Senior Bowl prospect who impressed against a higher level of competition than he faced in college.

Most will remember Bartch from the disgusting shake he drank daily to pack on the pounds, but he's a mean mauler on the edge. The biggest concern about his developmental potential as a swing tackle is his arm length. They were measured shorter than 33 inches.

► Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State

As a late-round interior option, Murchison has a solid foundation as a run-stuffer, despite being undersized, while also offering some untapped potential as a pass-rusher. Where he wins is with his relentless effort, a welcomed trait to any coach. He managed to rack up seven sacks last season and 11 over two years with the Wolfpack.

Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson (6) (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press)

► Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Johnson is arguably the best receiver on the board after three rounds. Highly productive the past two seasons, he tallied nearly 2,500 receiving yards to go with 25 touchdowns. He is comfortable working in traffic and runs crisp routes, making up for below-average athleticism for the position.

The glaring flaw in his game is drops. He put 24 catchable passes on the ground during his college career, according to Pro Football Focus.

► Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulane

Detroit found some pass-rushing help in Julian Okwara, but a team can never have too much juice coming from the edge. The lack of a pro day prevented Gipson from validating what looks like impressive athleticism on tape. And at 6-foot-3, 261 pounds and with arms nearly 34 inches long, he meets the standards the Lions want on the outside.

Eight sacks in 12 games against a low level of competition won't blow anyone away, but there are definitely developable skills.

► Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

Yeah, we're putting a punter on the list. The Lions have a couple options on the roster after letting Sam Martin depart in free agency, but there's value in getting a cost-controlled, long-term solution in the draft.

Given Patricia's emphasis on the kicking game, it's worth investing in the best this draft class has to offer. The Lions know what Mann is about after having him during the Senior Bowl.

► Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Bailey's injury history has crushed his draft stock. He's torn his ACL twice, including last year. But when healthy, he's one of the best prospects at his position in coverage. If you're talking about rolling the dice in the seventh round on a guy who might need to medically redshirt his rookie year, there are worse options.

► Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

Driscoll was actually a big fish at a small school before transferring from UMass to Auburn. He started every game the past two seasons at right tackle, and more than held his own against top-tier competition. He allowed just one sack and fewer than 25 total pressures during the stretch.

He's not body beautiful and could certainly stand a season's worth of work in the weight room, but he can build on his foundation of smooth footwork.

► Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

Another Senior Bowl option, Pride had a great week in Mobile, then followed it up by running a 4.4 flat at the combine. The playmaking numbers aren't great. As a senior he picked off one pass and broke up just six, despite regularly being in good position. If he can be coached up to finish, he could be a late-round steal.

