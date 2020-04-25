It's not an ideal year to be an undrafted free agent. With the NFL moving to a virtual offseason, the small window of time a prospect has to make an impression has shrunk considerably.

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn acknowledged as much during his pre-draft press conference.

"Yes, I think it’s going to be harder — not impossible — for guys that are later round picks, rookie free agents," Quinn said. "Really, their time to impress and get on the radar, and get real reps in training camp is during the spring, because you have more opportunities. Some of your veterans aren’t taking as many reps, as you guys know, in the OTA practices, so you can get a lot of these young, late draft picks and rookie free agents a ton of reps in the spring. And then if they show that they are capable and they deserve a chance to compete, then they are going to get more reps during the early part of training camp to really be able to make the team.

"If we’re not going to have a normal offseason — we’re already going to be delayed at least three weeks — it’s going to be harder for them," Quinn said. "It’s kind of something we’ve talked about internally, for sure."

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

But that doesn't mean the Lions will ignore the opportunity to uncover a undrafted diamond in the rough. With that in mind, below is our annual undrafted free agent tracker.

► Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

► Steve Wirtel, LS, Iowa State

► Luke Sellers, FB, South Dakota State

► Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

► Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn

► Bobby Price, DB, Norfolk State

► Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn