After spending multiple picks on the interior of the offensive line, the Lions shifted their focus to the other side of the ball.

The Lions added some D-line help by taking Utah defensive tackle John Penisini in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 197 overall pick on Saturday.

John Penisini was the Lions' sixth-round pick. (Photo: Steve C. Wilkson, Utah athletics)

Penisini (6-foot-2, 333 pounds) was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection in 2018 and 2019. Last season, he played in all 14 games and tallied 38 tackles with seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

While Penisini played alongside two All-Americans in Bradlee Anae and Leki Fotu on Utah’s formidable defensive line, he didn’t receive the same recognition and was underrated, according to Utes coach Kyle Whittingham.

“He was outstanding for us,” Whittingham told the Desert News. “John Penisini is fundamentally and technique sound. Unselfish and has one of the best attitudes I’ve ever been around.”

Penisini played in 40 games, with 22 starts, over his three-year career at Utah and spent time playing both at both tackle spots.

He will join a defensive tackle unit in Detroit that has received a makeover. The Lions cut Damon Harrison, let A’Shawn Robinson walk in free agency and have shown little interest in re-signing Mike Daniels. They’ve also signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, who had a breakout season with the Bears in 2019 with six sacks.

