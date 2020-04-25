The Lions drafted Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg. (Photo: Kentucky athletics)

The Lions were scheduled to have four picks on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, but decided they needed more, trading No. 109 at the top of the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for No. 121 and No. 172 on Saturday.

The Raiders used the pick to select Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson and the Lions followed suit, adding a second guard in as many picks by taking Kentucky's Logan Stenberg at No. 121.

The selection of Stenberg comes one night after the Lions drafted Ohio State's Jonah Jackson in the third round. The Lions coached both players at the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason.

Measuring in at a hearty 6-foot-6, 322 pounds at the combine, Stenberg is coming off a career at Kentucky where he started 39 consecutive games, all at left guard.

Joe Dahl started at left guard for the Lions last year after signing a two-year extension with the team. After finishing the year on injured reserve with a back injury, he was given a clean bill of health by general manager Bob Quinn Friday night.

Stenberg joins a crowded depth chart, loaded with veteran interior lineman. That group includes Kenny Wiggins, Oday Aboushi, former first-rounder Joshua Garnett and Beau Benzschawel, an undrafted rookie last year.

The deal with the Raiders helped the Lions replace a fifth-rounder the team gave up to move up 10 spots and Jackson at No. 75 overall.

In addition to picks 121 and 172, the Lions also hold 166, 197 and 235.

